Podcast Ep. 102: On ‘Failing’ (Why Are You Still Single? Why Aren’t You More Successful?)

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I face down the task of sharing a somewhat private struggle — fear of failure, fear of success.
Some nuggets about help versus support from the episode:
- “One of the great myths that a lot of people peddle to themselves is this notion that once you’ve done a little bit of self-work, or once you get into a relationship; or once you have the job you want (or the business/child/house/money/right breasts/waist size or whatever it is) that everything will come together. That you won’t have to do any more work — and that’s just not true.”
- “What we want, including me, is to do a little bit of work and be sorted. We don’t want to have lessons all the time. We’re like, ‘Jaysus, what the hell’s going on with this? Why have I got another lesson?”
- Everybody has a struggle. Mine is fear of failure, fear of success. Other people I know it’s fertility or not being in the relationship they want. There’s something.
- I talk about this sense of being behind schedule and needing to catch up, and how we settle for less than what we need, desire and deserve as a result.
- Sometimes we need to talk to our loved ones about our struggles so that they can mirror to us who we really are.
- As we move up in our life, our old fears rear their heads in new ways. “New level, new devil” as Denise Duffield-Thomas says.
- I talk about how you think stuff like, This doesn’t look how I thought it would look after I worked for it so I must be failing. I must be getting it wrong. I must be no the wrong path. This kind of thinking causes us to go round in circles.
- We don’t know how growth looks so sometimes when we’re in the raw, when we’re in the deep, when we’re in the pain is when we’re actually doing the greatest amount of growth. But for us, we think we’re sinking right down to the bottom with rocks tied around our bloody ankles.”
- I talk about the murky world of business Facebook groups that have an almost pyramid scheme feel to them.
- Sometimes when we listen to our inner voice, and it’s asking us to trust ourselves or to keep going, our rational brain goes, “You’re not a business expert” or “You don’t know about email marketing” or “You don’t know how to get a relationship”. This is us being simplistic with our inner voice or intuition. We then keep turning back to the “gurus” and disregard innate knowledge that we have from within.
- A lot of the time, we want the gratification. We want the pat on the back. At every step. “I would try something and not get an instant result. You’ve just taken one step. Maybe you’ve got to take ten, maybe you’ve got to take twenty. But you want an immediate pat on the back, immediate signs that you’re on the right path.”
“Sometimes we want one step to cover off all steps.”
- We want certainty. We want to know that if we take this step that we have proof that everything is going to go our way and go according to plan. That’s just not how life works. We’ve got to take a step, any step, however imperfect it might be… and then take another and tweak and listen along the way.”
- If your role within your family is to be the one who doesn’t do as well as someone else (or who has to be the high achiever), you will sabotage your growth. You will grapple with conflicting feelings from being over-responsible.
- Sometimes my inner critic tells me that I should be setting a better example. I’m not setting an example by being a perfectionist. What kind of example is that going to set?
- When people say stuff like ‘Why are you still single? Why aren’t you more successful? Why don’t you have a book deal?’ it feels to us as if they’re looking for the bad smell, the horns and tail, the secret problem. It’s like, ‘You should be able to get it together by society’s standards so, what’s wrong with you?’ This stuff worms its way into your psyche when you’re vulnerable due to going through challenges.
- I have reckoned with this silent shame. We all have it. Everybody has something. Business is therapy so you what you won’t deal with in your interpersonal relationships, you’ll deal with at (or through your) work.
- We have to be careful of hanging everything on a particular outcome while missing lots of other things along the way.
- “Sometimes we want something so badly that it feels like a need, and because it feels like a need, we start doing things that take us out of alignment. Whereas if we can acknowledge that yeah, we want this stuff, but we’re not about to crucify ourselves in order to get it, then we can actually move towards these things while still trying to enjoy our life and without losing sight of who we are.”
- My plan is not the plan. “I’m not supposed to be the forty-year-old celebrated, best-selling author.”
Comments
Noquay says
Yep, I’ve been one of those to whom others would say “why aren’t you happy as is? You’ve got a high paying job, can save for retirement, live in a cool house” and so on. What folk here never understood is my need for connection, especially someone on my level intellectually and physically, a job where I am intellectually and creativity-wise challenged yet allows me enough time to maintain a high level of activity. Never could morph into a sitting down, television watching, “settle” sort. Overall, and I suspect this may be the issue for many of us, it’s not just a horrid breakup or lack of a rship, or no possibility of a rship but a compendium of many things awry in our lives that’s making us unhappy campers. It’s hard work to delve into all of this crap and go over each aspect of one’s life; see what you can fix vs things that are going to take a major change in one’s life, perhaps as radical as giving up a career and leaving for the unknown. Coupled with this is that things change, not always for the better, and often these are things over which we have little control. For myself, the atmosphere at my campus significantly deteriorated, my dad’s decline and debts he left behind, and that dating-wise, I’d be repeatedly stigmatized or cheated upon, or rejected for living in a remote, poverty stricken, mountain town were in no way things I could’ve predicted or counteracted. I myself am guilty of wondering why others aren’t further ahead in life and that is unfair. I look at my neighbors, some friends, and would wonder why they just don’t rise up , rebel as I did long ago but they’re not me. Family and other emotional ties, disabilities, obligations, despair keep many from moving ahead or embracing change. Folks are who they are.
NATALIE says
I can only imagine how frustrating your situation is. I’m glad that you’ve made the decision to leave your position, to take control of the things you can. Where we live matters because we need environments that stimulate and align with our values. If so much time and energy is spent being drained by our environment, feeling judged and yes, doing our own judging, it leaves little to feed and nourish our soul. Sometimes an area goes through a set of experiences over a period of time that affect the collective psyche of the community, and as a result, it takes a few generations to work that through. There are so many factors that contribute to family dynamics as well as how people respond to their circumstances. Everyone is doing their best to survive — but it might not look and feel like how we’d be and do things.
Noquay says
Nat
Miigwetch (thanks) for your wise words. Yep, my generation (50-70+) never recovered from the last mine closure here in ‘83. Changing demographics, different job market and really no place for the uneducated, unhealthy, older population has left them in a place of despair and confusion. This, coupled with the increasing expense of living here in Colorado has left them with nowhere else to go. No wonder there were no functional rships to be had within miles of here!
Some future generation will do much, much, better here.
This past year the signs that it is time to go were getting progressively stronger; further deterioration at work, the house I bought for my late dad selling, getting his debt paid off, seeing men I’d been attracted to with someone else repeatedly while I’m sitting alone, more on line fails. Right now I’m looking at where the highest peak in Colorado is and the entire mountain range is obscured by forest fire smoke; we have over 100 fires burning in the Southwest. Every morning involves a sore throat, pissed off sinuses, coughing up a lung before morning coffee. Record heat and drought, seasonal rains didn’t show. The new normal.
I feel bad that I’m hurting some folk by leaving, one in particular; an 80 year old man, well educated, well read and travelled (nope, doesn’t live here) whom I love dearly and who loves me despite differences in age and activity levels. However, unless he stepped up and wished to marry or cohabit, I cannot afford to live in his area or anywhere near it despite my former high paying job. Most of unruined Colorado is unaffordable to most. It’s the first time I’ve been able to converse with a man at the level I wish to, talking about climate change, the environment, the human condition. The sort of rship I’d had with my ex husband, one of love, caring, great respect. I feel awful letting that go but again, doing the right thing doesn’t always feel good ???
Suki says
Nat, the new podcasts are great! The bandwidth one, and especially this one. I can see that honoring your bandwidth has brought you back stronger than ever.
I liked your discussion of disappointment – part of the fear of success is a fear of disappointing yourself, that you may not live up to your own success and so youre not willing to just settle into it fully. You are always waiting for the other shoe to drop – thats something I would like to hear more about, the ‘other shoe’ feeling whether in work or relationships. You want to occupy a smaller space, even as you strive for and achieve success. And yes this is sometimes where other people prefer to see us – as our success can make them feel like they lack something. I’m lucky in that my close friends and family want me to occupy my space more fully but I struggle to on my own – its my own fears of not ‘getting ahead of myself’, or ‘pride before a fall’ or ‘who am I to deserve this’ and of disappointing myself which keep me restricted to a sort of low level constant fear. It also means that I feel that I need to be perfect before I can deserve and accept certain things that come with success.