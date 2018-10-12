Podcast Ep.111: Protecting & nurturing your mental health means remembering that you matter too

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Soundcloud | Android

This week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions is all about prioritising self-care so that we protect and nurture our emotional and mental wellbeing. This is something I’ve wanted to talk about for a while, but it felt fitting that with World Mental Health Day (October 10th) to explore this topic now.

Some nuggets from the episode:

If you never learned about being “enough”, especially if you felt unacknowledged earlier in life or as if you had to jump through hoops, you won’t know your limits. It might take a series of painful experiences to awaken you to the notion that you have limits in the first place.

You may have picked up messages along the way that in order to be a worthwhile, lovable human being, an acceptable human being, that you always have to be pushing yourself.

We have to become aware of hazards on our journey. We have to start becoming aware of signs that we need to step back into ourselves and take care of us.

If you’re people pleasing and you put your foot down on the pedal of effort, how is that affecting your time, energy and emotions?

When you’re emotionally taxed by something, guess what? Newsflash: you don’t have the same amount of energy that you normally would under other circumstances!

You can’t go about your life as you usually would. You might need to slow down or take a few things off your plate so that you have the space to recover from whatever you’re going through.

When you start looking at things in terms of time, energy, effort and emotion, you realise that whatever it is that you’re not respecting (e.g. your time), it’s going to have an emotional and psychological impact. You start to understand your bandwidth.

Many people think that self-care is pampering, yoga, meditation etc, and these are certainly forms of it, but they have to fit into a way of being that involves treating and regarding you like the worthwhile and valuable person that you are. Someone can get up from yoga or meditation and still be or do things that compromise their wellbeing.

People can only know the boundaries that you express.

Going around telling people that we’re OK when we’re not isn’t doing us any favours. We carry on as if holding back our truth is our way of doing our bit in the world to be “strong”.

You matter too. Not more or less than anyone else — as much as everyone else. You have a right to factor you into any decisions you’re making, and you have a right to turn down anything that goes against your emotional, mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

Links mentioned

