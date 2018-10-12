Podcast Ep.111: Protecting & nurturing your mental health means remembering that you matter too

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Soundcloud | Android
This week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions is all about prioritising self-care so that we protect and nurture our emotional and mental wellbeing. This is something I’ve wanted to talk about for a while, but it felt fitting that with World Mental Health Day (October 10th) to explore this topic now.
Some nuggets from the episode:
- If you never learned about being “enough”, especially if you felt unacknowledged earlier in life or as if you had to jump through hoops, you won’t know your limits. It might take a series of painful experiences to awaken you to the notion that you have limits in the first place.
- You may have picked up messages along the way that in order to be a worthwhile, lovable human being, an acceptable human being, that you always have to be pushing yourself.
- We have to become aware of hazards on our journey. We have to start becoming aware of signs that we need to step back into ourselves and take care of us.
- If you’re people pleasing and you put your foot down on the pedal of effort, how is that affecting your time, energy and emotions?
When you’re emotionally taxed by something, guess what? Newsflash: you don’t have the same amount of energy that you normally would under other circumstances!
You can’t go about your life as you usually would. You might need to slow down or take a few things off your plate so that you have the space to recover from whatever you’re going through.
- When you start looking at things in terms of time, energy, effort and emotion, you realise that whatever it is that you’re not respecting (e.g. your time), it’s going to have an emotional and psychological impact. You start to understand your bandwidth.
- Many people think that self-care is pampering, yoga, meditation etc, and these are certainly forms of it, but they have to fit into a way of being that involves treating and regarding you like the worthwhile and valuable person that you are. Someone can get up from yoga or meditation and still be or do things that compromise their wellbeing.
- People can only know the boundaries that you express.
- Going around telling people that we’re OK when we’re not isn’t doing us any favours. We carry on as if holding back our truth is our way of doing our bit in the world to be “strong”.
- You matter too. Not more or less than anyone else — as much as everyone else. You have a right to factor you into any decisions you’re making, and you have a right to turn down anything that goes against your emotional, mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.
Comments
Hope S. Maynard says
I love you ?? Natalie! You are always right on time when I’m going through a crap ? load of issues! Thank you ?? ?
Hope S. Maynard says
Sorry typo. I do love ?? you
Jackie says
Truth as always 🙂 best part of Friday evenings
Feel better soon girlie, rest up
Noquay says
Good to hear this message; lots of us older chix (turned 58 on Sat) were taught from day 1 to self sacrifice 24/7, to overgive and that we deserve nothing in return. To stand up for self, nurture the self, was considered selfish, self centered, almost narcissistic. When I quit my Professorship in July, many at my campus thought I was being selfish by resigning when I did. This morning instead of being somewhere I didn’t want to be, that was slowly depriving me of my mental and physical health, I was sweeping my floors while singing opera and enjoying the day. I’ll take selfishness any day.
Sarah says
This one really spoke to me. My dad immigrated to the U.S. after surviving a revolution and chaos in his home country. He saw his best friend killed by government militants right next to him and witnessed many horrors. Eventually he escaped by climbing over mountains on foot and living for months on the street as a refugee before coming to the U.S.
He had a very hard time relating to my problems! He loved me, but everything I ever struggled with seemed absurd to him in comparison to what he’d witnessed. Whenever I had a problem, he would tell me a story about a kid my age he’d known who had suffered for his/her political beliefs, etc.
I get where he was coming from, but as an adult, I realize this really impacted my ability to have compassion for myself – or even to believe that the things I care about and work for have much value. I know that wasn’t my intention – he wanted me to appreciate my “comfortable, peaceful American life.” But it’s very disconnecting and damaging to not value another’s experiences, or our own.
I think it’s important to try and meet people where they are and to practice compassion always. I’m working on that for myself. It’s an ongoing project.
Thanks again for another great podcast, Natalie.
Michelle says
Any chance you can post transcripts of these podcasts? They are awesome — but don’t always have the opportunity to listen — and would be great to be able to read them over.
LondonLupie says
I had to refuse an invite to my mother’s 60th birthday party in December. Why?
a) I’d be surrounded by family members who are toxic;
b) I’d be so anxious I wouldn’t be able to enjoy myself and;
c) My step-dad’s text invite read like he was barking orders at me.
There was no warm greeting or so much as a “how are you?” – NOTHING. Then my cousin’s invite reads – “Hello darling, how are you? We’re having a get-together for …. 60th in December…”. Again, it put me in the head-space of my younger self who would constantly wonder – why doesn’t he like me? Why is he so nice to everyone else and not me?
When I mentioned it to my mother, I was told not to worry about it because I turned down the invite anyways – totally missing the point as usual. She then asked me “why di your cousin send that to you?” – to which I replied, “I asked her to”. She will never acknowledge his behaviour or the way it makes me feel. Her only concern is keeping up appearances with folk – even though it’s common knowledge that my step dad is a boorish piece of shit. When I tried to explain to my step dad how his behaviour makes me feel, I was told, “Don’t bother coming then”. Then he blocks me on WhatsApp. No surprises there, I’m used to this kind of behaviour from him. Still hurts…
I’m eloping this month, and getting married to the best man I’ve ever known on the 1st Nov. It’s a very small, traditional African wedding in his country of origin with approx 15 guests at our reception in his cousin’s property.
I decided not to tell my parents, my extended family, colleagues and most of my friendship circle because most people would try to convince me not to go ahead with it (it’s been a whirlwind romance to say the least), or create enough drama to spoil our day. We both know that we want to be together and we don’t want a 5 year engagement or expensive wedding ceremony. We just want to be together.
The worst thing is, I feel such relief knowing that my parents and others won’t be there! I have no desire to have the happiest day of my life scrutinized/ridiculed by others because it’s not flashy. I have no desire to feed and water dozens of people and waste our precious time, money and energy on a big wedding. We don’t want their interference at all and have decided to deal with the repercussions afterwards when he moves to London early next year.
I’m struggling with feelings of guilt about this because my mother is fighting lung cancer and I know that in spite of the fact that we don’t get along, she’s always been adamant that she’d be there on my wedding day – and I’m not allowing that to happen. Yes, I can see why some might think me selfish for doing this, but I was denied as a kid (and still am to this day) so many BASIC things from my ‘parents’ – things like healthy love, affection, self-respect, respect for my boundaries, peaceful/tranquil home life, warmth, being treated/spoken to like a human with feelings, etc, etc.
Why should they get to participate in my happy occasion when they’ve done absolutely nothing to contribute to it?
Sammy says
Londonlupie
I couldn’t fully follow the story of the birthday party and in particular what was wrong with what your cousin wrote – that sounded like a nice enough message. It seems that you and your mother and step dad speak past each other and maintain feelings of hurt.
It’s also a bit hasty to get married in another country after a whirlwind romance with no family or friends present. I wonder if you have someone you trust that you can at least inform about this.
Sarah says
LondonLupie – I get it, and for what it’s worth, I think everyone has a right to do what feels right for them – this goes double on your special day! You have a right to be healthy and happy, and some
family members just can’t or won’t allow that to happen when they are in our lives. I’ve had to cut people out too – it can be hard to put into words, but a lifetime of crazy-making behavior, being devalued and even abused, etc. can lead us to say – “enough is enough!” It’s ok to listen to that voice and save yourself! Congrats on your wedding – I hope it is beautiful and just as you want it to be.