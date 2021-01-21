Boundaries and the messages contained in discomfort

When you’re out of alignment with your values and needs, the discomfort you experience is an alert. It’s letting you know something about your boundaries, what is going on, and what potentially needs to happen.

By being more mindful, you will notice when discomfort arises instead of overriding concerns and not listening to yourself. From there, you can use this intel to be more boundaried, including being more honest and assertive so that you can take care of you.