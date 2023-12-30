If You Want a Loving Relationship, Don’t Settle for Crumbs

If you keep choosing and engaging at the level of a previous unfulfilling or unhealthy relationship was, you’re effectively sending a message to yourself that these relationships are ‘right’ for you. The same goes for if you keep insisting that the wrong relationship should have worked out. This mindset leaves you open to attracting similar partners. By effectively opting to settle for less than a mutually fulfilling relationship with love, care, trust and respect, you’ve also settled for emotional unavailability and incompatibility.

Whatever you’re prepared to settle for is what you’re going to get.

If you want a mutually fulfilling relationship, it means you can’t be hanging out in a casual/painful/unsatisfactory one. It means recognising when someone is Mr/Miss/Mx Almost-But-Not-Quite. Being available for an unavailable partner means you’re not truly available for someone who is.

If you’re serious about being in a serious relationship, accept no substitutes. Commit to the relationship you say you want by committing to the choices that reflect it. You deserve love, care, trust and respect—from others as well as yourself.

