Podcast Ep. 175: Hard Resets, Anxiety, and Corona Miracles with Exes

This week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions isn’t one I envisioned making, but I felt that it was important to speak on what is happening right now. It’s been a fortnight where I’ve experienced the loss of my grandad, deep anxiety about Coronavirus and its impact on everything from health and our survival, to my children’s education, to my business, to then navigating our youngest child’s deep distress. I know I’m not alone in this, and so I share insights and lessons from this time, including reminders about our self-care.

I also tackle some questions and issues that have arisen over the last week or so, thanks to Coronavirus.

Do I have to check up on people/family?

to check up on people/family? My ex reached out to me. What does it mean? What do I do?

I’m thinking about contacting my ex. Also, what am I going to do about dating???

How do I deal with other people’s anxiety about the Coronavirus?

I feel bad about needing to run my business and selling my products/services?

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Android

Links mentioned

Subscribe and/or leave a review on Apple Podcasts (how-to guide here)–it really helps in growing the show! If you’re new to podcasts, find out more about what they are and how to subscribe with this handy guide.