Deciding that we’re going to be or do something that basically amounts to us moving on from a space where we’ve been stuck in a cycle of thinking, feeling and acting in a particular way, sometimes leads to the assumption that the cycle will end automatically. We might spend months suffering over our ex and finally decide that we have to try to move forward. It may be that clashing with a loved one triggered months of rumination. Thoughts and feelings that we associate with The Time Before We Decided To Move On, can lead to us feeling confused and frustrated. We doubt our decision or doubt our ability to move on. We wonder, Is the fact that I’m thinking about him/her/the situation a sign that I’m not ready to move on?
In short, the answer is NO.
Us humans are creatures of habit.
Imagine that last July, you finally ended your relationship after a year of going back and forth. During the relationship you overfunctioned to compensate, not just for where they weren’t showing up but also for your own underlying feelings of low self-worth. Maybe you reasoned that if you sacrificed you for the relationship, that they’d see that you were worth committing to. You’re ready to move on from trying at this relationship.
After an initial period of feeling almost on a bit of a high for having ended the relationship and beginning No Contact, the loss of the relationship starts to set in. You attempt dating but it doesn’t obliterate hurt and loss so feelings of inadequacy resurface. You fear that you’re never going to find The One. Maybe you hear that your ex is already seemingly moving on with someone else.
Thoughts of injustice, inadequacy and longing consume you.
Like anyone who overcompensates during a relationship, you then end up feeling entirely to blame for why it didn’t work out. It doesn’t seem fair that they’ve moved on so quickly. How dare they replace me? You keep retracing your steps and trying to work out where you made ‘one false move’. Thinking about the relationship reminds you of other painful experiences and judgments. In your fantasy, it’s just you that they were this way with. You convince you that the new person is getting everything that you should have got.
Finally, you get to January of this year and you’re like, Enough. You’ve begun to acclimatise to the truth of the relationship. There’s a genuine need and desire to start rebuilding your life. You’re ready to take the focus off them and bring it back to you. You’re ready to move on.
I get that you want to move on (and you will) but it’s unrealistic to build a habit over a period of six months and to then expect it to vanish overnight because you’re ready to move on.
You are in the habit of thinking about this person/situation.
Feelings, thoughts, places, actions and, yes, other habits, are associated with this person.
If they were your first thought every day, they still will be for a while until you intervene on that habit of thinking. If you’ve just spent six months thinking about them in the shower, over breakfast, during meetings, while hanging out with friends, and you’ve pretty much diverted to them each time you’ve wanted to check out from life, that’s a habit.
No, it’s not going to take you six months to replace those thoughts but after defaulting to thinking and obsessing about this person morning, noon and night and building associations around that, it’s what your mind now thinks you’re supposed to do. Until you intervene and create new habits, it will continue to do so.
If we’ve spent weeks, months or even years responding with certain feelings and thoughts, it’s unrealistic to assume they’ll fade away of their own accord. You have to break the habit.
Keep in mind, as well, that the thoughts and feelings might be outdated. They might not represent who you are at this point in time — you just might be in the habit of having those thoughts and feelings linked with aspects of your day.
Before you convince you that thinking about them (or a situation) again despite your desire to move forward means that you’re not ready, halt. What’s the habit that you’ve created around this person or situation? Gather some intel over the course of a few days or a week. When you think about them (or the situation) where are you? What are you doing? What were you feeling and thinking? Who else is there? Break it down. You’ll spot opportunities to adjust this no longer desired routine plus you can intervene on habitual thoughts and feelings. You can move you on to another topic and jump off of that train of thought.
We like the familiar, even when it’s uncomfortable, but we are adaptable and a habit of thinking can be replaced by another one when we become more conscious, aware and present.
Your thoughts?
Comments
Blankingout says
Nat you are truly spookily and wonderfully telepathic!!! How do you do it? Every time I get into one of my self-doubt ‘oh dear what am I doing’ moments there you are snapping me out of fantasyland. I woke up really early this morning because I had a dream of the now on now off, friends but not really mind-screwer just as I finished almost three months of NC. And yes everyday as a habit I just can’t help thinking of what could’ve been and over analysing points around perhaps that ‘one false move’. Not that I miss anything about the situation when I actually think about what led me to NC in the first place. But then your post rang so true. It is indeed a habit and it is indeed something I do when I want to ‘check out from life’. Brilliant post and insane timing – as always!
Emma says
I’ve been recognising this for a while, that I used to think about him first in the morning when taking a shower… and at work I used to text him on my breaks in the kitchen at work. My life has long since moved on, but I go to those places and his name just pops into my head and it used to concern me, until I realised I’d got into a thought habit which was continuing to play itself out. The more drama I felt over it, with internal conflict and criticism, the more I was feeding it. I’m now just changing my habits around so that I don’t get the same triggers. He served no good purpose in my life and I choose life, rather than the static bind he wanted me in.
Cookie says
Thank you Natalie! I hadn’t considered that this is why I’m constantly thinking about her. What makes my situation even more pathetic is that we never had a relationship but I unwisely fell for her. I’m slowly getting over her and I’ve not contacted her since Christmas and vice versa. But I’ve gone through the same feelings and thoughts you’ve described. But I’ve let go.
Sarah says
This resonates with me as this has been going on for (gulp) FOUR YEARS. No wonder I’m in a habit. I feel hopeless so much of the time. I am not really sure how to break that habit now that it is identified. I do feel a sense of relief in naming the problem- I have conditioned myself into these cyclical thoughts. I am just not fully sure how to “adjust this no longer desired routine” or “intervene on habitual thoughts and feelings”… what are some practical tips for getting out of this headspace?
Karen says
I’m over my ex, but I know I was only supply for her, because she’s a narcissist. They never change and there is no cure.
Yet a lot of things still remind me of her, and pausing to think about her is a habit that’s gradually thinning out. When a memory pops up say to myself, “Yeah, I really loved her but there was no there there, remember?” Then I say yes, and I move on with my day.
Other related habits I am having trouble with are: not only my belief that I will never love again, but because I isolated when I was with her, I lost most of my friends. After all of her gas-lighting, betrayal and all the other typical NPD BS, my mind is still mush and I can’t seem to make or hold onto new friends, and rekindling old friendships is often like trying to piss up a rope.
I’ve decided to just sit with these habits and assume they will start to fade like the memories.
I know the experience has made me a better person, but that’s something one has to show, not tell, and that takes time.