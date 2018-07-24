When I dated back in the day, one of my struggles, aside from not being interested in emotionally available men (cough), was ending relationships. Looking back, I wish I’d had a couple of handy break-up scripts.
As someone who balked at conflict and criticism thanks to my people-pleasing habit, ‘rejecting’ people terrified me. Aside from fearing confrontation and looking ‘mean’, I also worried about whether they’d spontaneously combust into a prince as soon as I cut them loose. The result? Staying in situations long past their sell-by-date or avoiding the guy. Or hoping that they’d take the hint from my awkward behaviour.
I’m not alone in my [old] habit, and a particularly challenging area of breakups is ending relationships that aren’t, well, relationships. Think dates and brief interactions, or quite simply letting them know that you don’t reciprocate their interest.
Calling or even messaging them can almost seem like an overreaction when all you’ve done is go on a date or few.
It can feel as if you’re giving the involvement more credence than it deserves or that you’re going to look ‘needy’ or ‘desperate’, making it oh-so-tempting to, well, disappear aka ghost.
Here’s the thing: Outside of those extreme circumstances where we need to disappear for our safety, there’s no need for disappearing/ghosting. It doesn’t help us grow, and it creates more problems than it alleviates.
Over the last decade, I’ve helped many readers and clients to articulate their need and desire to express their lack of interest. I experienced a major shift in attitude when I acknowledged that I didn’t like being messed around or cut off. Funny how I’d always had a justification for my behaviour but felt affronted by theirs! I realised that I’d literally stooped to a new low when I spotted a guy whose numerous follow-up texts I’d ignored. He was stood on the opposite platform when my tube pulled in. We caught eyes and, I, um, panicked and crouched beneath the carriage window! Mortified by my behaviour, I vowed to do better.
By facing my fear and speaking up, I discovered that the sky didn’t fall down. I also came from a place of ownership – integrity, responsibility and maturity.
Ghosting isn’t necessary. With less than 20 words, we can let somebody know where they stand. The key to ending short involvements is to go easy on the detail and to come from a place of compassion and grace.
Yes, it is awkward, and yes, they might think that receiving the [brief] explanation is not warranted, but there will be others who even though they feel a little wounded in the immediacy, they’ll respect and appreciate knowing where they stand.
Here are six short scripts to help you on your way. Obviously, tweak to suit.
-
I enjoyed spending time getting to know you last night/yesterday/when we went out, but I don’t feel a connection between us.
- Hi X. I had fun _______________ {e.g. at the cinema} but I don’t see this going anywhere romantic. It was ____________ {e.g nice/lovely/great} to meet you and take care.
- I’ve really enjoyed getting to know you, but I’m feeling more of a friends connection between us, and obviously, we’re both looking for a relationship.
- I’ve enjoyed spending time with you over these last few days/dates/weeks, but after careful reflection, I don’t think that this is going to progress into a committed/long-term relationship. All the best.
- I’ve enjoyed getting to know you over these X dates, but I don’t think we’re a match.
- Hi X. Thank you for the date, but I don’t think that we should see each other again. When you __________________ {insert 1-2 line summary of what they did}, I felt really uncomfortable and I realised that we are not a match. All the best.
Some final tips:
- It’s OK to send a text/email if that was the primary mode of contact.
- If you stick to ‘connection’ or where things aren’t headed, it makes things clear without being too personal. Connection and shared direction are critical to a fledgling relationship.
- Brevity is best. Too much detail puts people on the defensive. Texts/email are a breeding ground for misinterpretation. Also, if they request or even demand more info, you’ve used it all up on the first message! A good rule of thumb when considering the level of detail is to ask: Who is this really for? If it’s about your self-image, you’re likely to speak from an inauthentic place.
- But sometimes a situation warrants feedback with a little detail. See script #6 which briefly communicates where things went awry.
- You’re not hurting someone’s feelings by letting them know that you no longer want to date them. The alternative: forcing yourself to spend time with them, using them to pass the time, misleading them. These create a great deal more pain.
- Remember that most people don’t expect every date or expression of interest to proceed. They do expect to be turned down.
- Be the person you seek. You can’t receive what you don’t give. Overcoming ambiguity and fear of conflict by facing these situations raises your availability.
Want some more help with figuring out how to end relationships? Check out the How To Break Up Scripts + Guide which features lots of handy scripts and tips covering short involvements, long-distance relationships, casual relationships, incompatibility, when they don’t agree and affairs.Add to favorites
Comments
Misa says
Hi Natalie!
First of all, thank you for your blog, I started reading back in 2011 when I was going through a horrible breakup with somebody worse than an EU or AC, and you and the readers’community have helped me enourmously. So, thanks, from the bottom of my heart!
I’ve come a very long way: I am happier than ever, working my dream job, and finally emotionally availlable. I’m doing counseling. I have friends, and acquaintances, and I am working on my boundaries and on being open (but not letting everybody in).
I’ve also realised what I did wrong in past relationships, especially one where I was basically running away from him and from myself the whole time, out of dread (a state my very AC ex put me in). But I don’t blame myself for it: I was going through rough times, and I forgive myself. I also reconnected with this person and we are on good terms, we care for each other, so that’s good.
I’m going on dates atm. I am ready for a relationship, and I want to live life, and not imagine it, and run away.
After a few not so good dates, last week I met a guy I liked. We have been on 3 dates so far: the positive things are that he is direct, and that I feel like I can be myself with him; that he is respectful, asks for my opinion, doesn’t push, but still shows interest, and seems to be willing to go a bit out of his comfort zone (he’s a engineer, haha, you can imagine! I’m an engineer too, but I’ve chosen a creative career, and I can ‘suspend my disbelief’ much better than him 🙂 ). He writes, and always answers my msgs quickly and nicely.
I would like to get to know him better! Now, for the negative things, or things that worry me a bit.
Our last date lasted 6 hours: we went to the beach, we chatted, we played tennis, then he suggested we go have dinner, which we did, and he payed even though I ‘made the move’ to pay myself (he has a better job than mine, though, so it might have been him being nice), and drove me home. We only kissed while in the car, in front of my door, which felt too little, to late: but it originated from my behaviour, too. I was feeling very self-conscious the whole day, quite nervous, and I am very bad at ‘asking for things’ explicitely, something I am working on. So I was keeping a distance, physically.
I think that’s OK, but I also think it might come off as cold, or insinceere. Because I do want to touch him, hug him, hold his hand, and I know that he might feel something insincere without realising what it is. I think, if we meet again, that I need to open up a bit and say something about it.
Anyhow: another thing is that he asked whether I was busy, to which I said not really, then he said he is busy this week. When we parted I asked him wehther he wanted to meet again, because the other times he had been the one asking (and I had responded half-jokingly, instead of sincerely saying ‘Yes! I’ve had a very good time!”, which is something I do when I want to hide my real feelings). He said yes, he wanted to meet again, and that he would write, but didn’t mention a day, like we did after date 1 and 2.
During the past week we wrote to each other every day, nothing ‘big’, a couple nice msgs. Yesterday he wrote, answering to a MMS I had actually sent last week but for some reason only arrived to him yesterday. I told him that was the case, because I felt disappointed that he wasn’t ‘writing firts’, but just answering me. Today, he hasn’t written yet. I am afraid that he’s ‘busy’ because he’s meeting other women, which would be fine, should be fine (we haven’t discussed this, and he doesn’t owe me anything! Nor I him). But my insecurity is boiling.
I would write, like I did last week, something little and nice, but I’m also thinking that I should let him/have him be the one who makes the move, to let go of wanting to control the situation, and navigate the insecurity, and if he ‘ghosts’ me, then good riddance. Like you, Natalie, have said over and over, online dating (that’s how we’ve met) is not for the faint of heart.
Yet in the past I’ve also been the EU one, and while inside me there is all of this turmoil, from the outside it might look like I’m playing the game – I am an attractive young woman, opinionated and strong, and a feminist, which I mentioned to him: but from how I behave in dating, it’s like I’m somebody else. Also, my worse-than-AC ex was controlling and in fact did control the narrative while we were dating, and I made myself small, tiny for him, and I don’t like it. I wanna be bold and occupy space!
What do you think? Sorry for the messy and super long comment!!
NATALIE says
I think that it’s a good idea to step back a bit so that you can gain some objectivity. If you put things into context, don’t you think that this is a lot of angst for a man you’ve only known of for a week? It sounds like something about this situation has triggered anxiety and analysis. This might be your habit, or it might be something specific to this situation, but you need to become aware of what it is. You seem to have also lost your way a bit, and so it’s not so much a question of what or why he’s doing something, but why you are not being Misa. What you’re doing is something I call rolling out the ‘dating self’. It’s a manifestation of your beliefs, stories, associations, habits etc around dating and relationships. When someone is being authentic, there’s not a dating self. When someone is in a pattern of thinking and behaviour, so operating unconsciously, they become less than who they really are.
Ultimately, you being “bold” and occupying space isn’t contingent on him. You need to do you.
Anthea says
Thank you Natalie. I see how I’ve got myself into my past situations. I used to go into WAY too much detail and they often reacted defensively. I reasoned then that it was best not to say anything, so I went from one extreme to the other. It turns out that there’s a middle ground!