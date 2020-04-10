Podcast Ep. 178: Give Yourself Permission To Feel and Express Anger

So many of us struggle with giving ourselves permission to feel our feelings, especially when it comes to anger. We worry that anger is ‘wrong’ and that it makes us a rageaholic if we acknowledge and express it. But anger is a necessary and vital emotion that only becomes unhealthy when we don’t express it.
In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I explain why allowing ourselves to feel angry is critical to our emotional, mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing, and why acknowledging our ‘silent rage’ helps us to be more aware of our people-pleasing.
Natalie, I love how you put into eloquent words what many of us think. l learned how to get madder than Hell because I grew up in angry home, and if I didn’t defend myself angrily, my siblings would have drawn and quartered me.
I learned through therapy how to turn down the volume of my anger–to slightly below normal so I had some wiggle room .
I have loved a few people who stuffed their anger, then knifed me in the back when the chips were down. Anger stuffing–my sister is that way. She is not allowed to disobey or sass-talk her narcissistic wife, or else.
Loud, raging anger expressed by an easy going type can grab the attention of an entire room . It’s so rare to see him or her so angry and agitated, so what he has to say must be important and it needs the audience’s full attention.
Repressed anger is an active tumor that grows as more anger is stuffed in.