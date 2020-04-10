Podcast Ep. 178: Give Yourself Permission To Feel and Express Anger

So many of us struggle with giving ourselves permission to feel our feelings, especially when it comes to anger. We worry that anger is ‘wrong’ and that it makes us a rageaholic if we acknowledge and express it. But anger is a necessary and vital emotion that only becomes unhealthy when we don’t express it.

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I explain why allowing ourselves to feel angry is critical to our emotional, mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing, and why acknowledging our ‘silent rage’ helps us to be more aware of our people-pleasing.

