Is It Time To Get Off The Rehashing Express?

When we keep rehashing something, we’re either getting too caught up in hearing what we want to hear, we’re replaying a ‘backing track’ that makes us small, angry and resentful or, we’re hoping to be struck by new insight.
Talking about something a lot after we’ve been let down, wronged and hurt, is natural and necessary.
It’s part of the natural grieving process that arises from experiencing a loss–each time our hopes and expectations aren’t met, it’s a loss, so it brings up a spot of grieving and reconciliation where we eventually arrive at a more grounded place, so that we can move forward.
Rehashing though, so discussing something at length time and again, after something has happened and yes, retelling a story that hasn’t been changed or improved upon, keeps us feeling stuck and bound to the story including the pain, fear, judgement and guilt contained within it. We get invested in telling the story and resist reaching insight and resolution.
Rehashing is often driven by this sense of having experienced a great injustice–It’s not fair!–and so we get to relive the feelings and we make ourselves feel special, albeit in a bad way.
Sometimes rehashing is driven by a heightened sense of wrongdoing, so feeling that we effed up in a major way and going over the story time and again to bonk us over the head with it but to also keep it fresh lest we forget how much we screwed up and dare to move on.
It’s the whole I did X, they should have done Y and Z should have happened, and being convinced that we did everything ‘right’ based on how we felt that things should go down and so feeling wronged that it didn’t or feeling as if our whole world is turned upside down because our self-concept and what we think makes us worthwhile is based on a faulty premise and assumption that calls a hell of a lot into question.
What we don’t always acknowledge is the deeper purpose of rehashing–keeping us safe from seeing the all-important lessons from the experience, from moving on, and from trying again.
We get to feel right even though we feel rubbish.
One of the things that becomes a point of stress about rehashing though, is that the story keeps popping into our head despite our most recent intention to move on. We may have decided that we’re sick of thinking/talking about something and just assumed that the story would cease to show up.
We then assume that because the thoughts arrive unbidden that it must be a sign of something, when in truth, the period of time where we willingly rehashed (even if we deny it) has now taught us to associate the story with certain cues and triggers.
Let’s say we rehashed it every morning for however many weeks or months–that story is now ascociated with that portion of our morning, with the start of each day, so whatever we were doing around it such as commuting to work, having a coffee, avoiding having to think about deliverables, or out for a jog, our mind thinks that it’s what it’s supposed to bring up. Same goes for a particular friend we talked about it with a lot, or that show or song that triggered a rehashathon.
If each time we felt vulnerable and maybe said self-critical, we responded with thoughts of us being inadequate, too old, too this, not enough that, and then we piled on with mentally raking over what happened, it’s become a habit to associate our sense of ‘enoughness’ with this story.
The fact that we keep thinking about something or it keeps popping up doesn’t mean that it’s relevant to our present-day situation or that it’s even accurate.
If we’ve been thinking about something a lot and saying the same thing over and over again, we’ve actually trained ourselves into a hearing loop so it’s out of habit, not out of a conscious choice of thoughts.
But we can choose the way in which we respond–ride the train of thought to pain and obsessing, or consciously choose not to hop on board. With the latter, we recognise what the rehashing has become a cover for and we make a new choice and gain new understanding.
We acknowledge where we soothed ourselves with pain. Maybe we see what we got out of telling a story (the payoff) such as attention, to feel like a victim, to feel special in a twisted way, to feel as if we were paying off our guilt about something else that we’re probably not even responsible for or even if we were, it’s clear there are more meaningful and productive ways to learn from a wrongdoing.
If we’re repeating a story again and again, and over time, we feel worse, less ourselves, stuck and more, then guess what? We’re not telling it right! We’re lying to ourselves about something.
After a while, we have to commit to catching ourselves before we jump on the Rehashing Express and ask:
Is what I’m going to say/think again going to lead to somewhere good?
Do I have some fresh, positive insight that releases me just a little bit more?
Nope, OK, not getting on.
By focusing our energy on being conscious, aware and present, we gradually feel more in command of us and as a result, less attached to the security blanket of the narrative—and it is one because we don’t have to look too closely at ourselves and we get to see us (or someone else) as the villain.
Distance also gives more objectivity, so redirecting our focus actually helps us to gain perspective organically rather than hoping that investing in self-criticism and revisiting the crime scene time and again will throw up something new.
When we realise that we’ve been riding the Rehashing Express, we have an opportunity to look for new insight, to see things in a way that we weren’t able to before. We might suddenly recognise the parallels between this experience and a hurt or loss from our past. We might suddenly make the connection about the similarities between this person and say, our mother, and all of a sudden we get to see why this experience was important.
Keep in mind that acknowledging that we’ve been rehashing doesn’t mean that we should silence ourselves–it means that we need to take care because our thoughts and words do hurt us. Admitting that, yes, in some instances we might have been obsessing over something is the path to being able to help us acknowledge that behind this story is actually a great deal of pain. We can then help us, particularly because this acknowledgment might be the first time we truly extend ourselves some genuine compassion and start to talk about what we really need and what’s really bothering us.
The answer isn’t to silence ourselves. We need to make a new choice and that starts with acknowledging the baggage behind what has happened.
We still tell the story from time to time but it’s different because we’re healing, growing and learning not tying us to the past. There’s a progression.
We tell it less over time, not because we think we’ve exhausted our audience but because we’re truly ready to be done. It’s not our showpiece, our calling card or the thing that we’re making ourselves near ill over.
We’re conscious of not wanting to make us feel bad.
We’re conscious of not wanting to talk ourselves into giving away power.
We can visit the events without taking up residence. We genuinely want to move on and find even a chink of light in there to find our way through because we remember that we’re human and that it’s down to us to give ourselves permission to move on.
Ultimately, when our desire for something else is greater than our need to hold on to the story or to stay afraid, we commit to choosing and re-choosing each day, to let go.
A New Day says
It’s suddenly hit me about why I’ve been stuck for a year despite the relationship barely lasting a month. I thought it was because he sold me so hard on how he felt for me and then poof, retreated leaving me feeling like I’d massively screwed up. But it’s the rehashing. I know he wasn’t the man for me but behind all of this is the hurt I still feel about dad never coming through and it’s like I haven’t wanted to let him or my ex off the hook. And of course I haven’t had to really properly date for a year and I’ve blamed it on so many things, especially my hurt but really, I’m terrified of commitment.
orac says
A lot of this resonates with me. Having a child with someone has and is making it harder for me to ‘move on’ essentially because I’m holding on to hope. Hope that he will be a father to our child rather than his current ‘dead beat’ absent behavior. Hope that he might be the person I thought he was, not the person he now seems to be. Not hope that he’s going to have an epiphany and we’re all going to live ‘happily ever after’. Just hope he’s not going to damage my daughter via absence and also cause me guilt for him being her father in a messed up situation…
So I’ve been going around in circles looping the ‘re-hashing’ in varied forms of hope/resentment/fear (for my child)/questioning and general emotional ‘soup’! Both verbally and mentally….for about 3 years!! However, lately I’ve noticed I’m getting REALLY annoyed with certain friends who bring it all up, ask me how it’s ‘going’ and then re hash their views on the situation, on what I should do, what he should do etc etc Some getting very angry with me, because they’re angry with him! I’ve had to tell/ask two friends to “stop talking about it” or “can we talk about something else because I don’t want to feel stressed out talking about this, again”. I feel like they’re dragging me into re hashing when I feel I’m reaching point of knowing that’s what it is and wanting to stop repeating it!
Whilst I do want to be able to talk with friends about the situation sometimes in a ‘safe place’ I don’t want to re hash because they are re hashing, un-requested! It’s weird, because I’ve really needed their friendships since my child was born (even when I was solo prego) but as time goes on and I recognise that I NEED to move on I feel like I need to ask them to do the same?!
One friend never brings it up but is always sound if/when I do want to talk with her about it. I love her for that and feel safest talking with her about it. Should I now tell other friends ‘please don’t bring it up unless I do’ because, quite frankly, it’s triggering!!
orac says
Susie says
To A New Day: I know very few details of your situation, but the primary thing that comes to mind is to reassure you that you are NOT accountable for other people’s short comings. When someone treats you poorly or lets you down, it’s not because you deserve it, I have found that it’s usually because they either:
A. Don’t respect you and figure they can get away with it, or
B: They bit off more than they could chew and over-extended or over-comitted themselves.
This feels crummy to say, but it sounds like your scenario is the former. Again, the ownership is on THEM for their own behavior. You can’t make someone be a better person. I think so many of us are guilty of giving someone a “pass” when they treat us badly, even though we know better. That’s what makes them think they can get away with it! It’s easier to see the situation clearly and objectively, with no emotions influencing our behavior, from the outside looking in.
Just know that you deserve happiness, and you are selling yourself short by letting the selfish behavior of others cheat you out of that happiness. I would bet they’re not losing any sleep over it, why should you?
One last thought… something that has helped me is to get mad, not sad. It helps me to put that person in my past.
Susie says
I’m a compulsive re-hasher. I obsess constantly and, like Natalie describes, “hope to be struck by new insight.”
I am very fresh off of the end of a 1 year relationship. It started out with him pursuing me. I was not in a place in my life where I was interested in beginning a new relationship, but I gave it (and him) a chance because I thought if I didn’t, I could be missing out on something that could be really great. The lies started almost immediately, everything from his last name (which is weird thing to lie about, and I quickly learned his real last name) to all kinds of excuses about why he “missed” my calls or texts (lost his phone, bad cell service, the call/text just didn’t come through, phone service shut off, etc.). Lots of lies about where he was at different times. Then the odd lies, like telling me statistics that don’t exist. Sooooo many lies. On top of the lying, he was unreliable and often unavailable. He could never (literally, never) make plans in advance and always had an excuse as to why he couldn’t commit to plans. To be fair, I should mention that we live a couple of hours away from each other and he does have a 6 year old child (who I had a wonderful relationship with) who he has every other week, but still… in his case, the schedule with the kid DOES NOT fluctuate, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to want to make plans or reservations or schedule an event once in a while. Things weren’t adding up (obviously) and I tried half-heartedly and unsuccessfully to end it, not once or twice, but at least five times that I can count right now off the top of my head. I always ended up agreeing to give it more time for things to work. Eventually I stopped trying to end it because things seemed to go a bit smoother when I wasn’t trying to break up (odd concept, huh?), but about a month ago, I did something that I hate having done to me. I was becoming pretty bitter about how he was treating me, and after so many failed break up attempts, I didn’t know what else to do. Attempts at candid conversation with him had failed so many times in the past. So I made myself less available to him. We didn’t talk or see each other much for the last while, but he really wasn’t putting in any effort either. He then began ignoring me completely. After one year of dating, and he couldn’t even have a conversation with me to officially end it.
Now I’m OBSESSING over it! I know he’s the wrong person for me, but I still find myself constantly going over every detail that I can remember and analyzing and dissecting and searching for some new “evidence.”
In spite of and in-between all of the break up attempts, I really did put an awful lot into this relationship. I’m mad that none of my break up attempts were successful (especially since he was playing games for so much of the relationship – why keep dragging me through that?), I’m mad that I gave him so much benefit of the doubt, I’m mad that he doesn’t even respect me enough to have a conversation ending the relationship (did I mention, after A FREAKING YEAR!?!), and most of all, I’m mad and really hurt that I led with my heart and not my head. I am a good person with plenty of good qualities, and I keep picking apart what could be so awful about me that he would treat me the way he did (I can be difficult, I’m not flexible enough, maybe I’m not as nice as I think I am, etc.). So far I’m 7 days NC. Fingers crossed for the next 7.
Free2BeMe says
There is absolutely nothing wrong with you. Everyone has flaws and those flaws don’t give people a right to treat you like dirt. He is a piece of shit… that’s it that’s all!
Susie says
Free2BeMe, as simple as your response was, it nearly brought me to tears (the power of kind words!) Thank you so much. I only found BR about a week ago but have been so touched by the kindness, support, and acceptance that the women (and sometimes men) show on here to one another. Where are all these people in real life!?!
To Natalie, thank you for creating such a wonderful community! I can relate to so many of the situations others have described in older comments (single in my mid 30s, no children, been taken advantage of far more than I’d like to admit, and being my own worst enemy in most of my past relationships). Although I am new to this site, I really feel like I’m among friends.
Suki says
Susie, here’s one way to think of obsessing. Go ahead. It’s not the healthiest thing to do but it’s better than actually contacting him and restarting the mind-effing.
A couple interesting things you said there. You said that you feel you did something – which is ghosting. But really I think you were testing to see if he would pick up the slack. And he didn’t. You experimented and I think you did the right thing in response to his non response. You consider this a breakup which it is. However you shouldn’t think how come I didn’t get the conversation or the closure. First you yourself could have said something. You could have called him at any point and said it’s over. The fact you didn’t means you weren’t ready to leave him maybe or say the final words yourself, to take the responsibility for the breakup. You aren’t fully ready to say it’s over and are maybe leaving a tiny door open. I’m not saying you should call him. I’m saying you’re wishing for an explanation which comes from his initiative which leaves you in the same dynamic as in the relationship – waiting for him to step up. And if you see your relationship in that light it was all about waiting for him to step up. You knew he wasn’t. And you were waiting.
So I think you should rehearse scenarios in your head. If you bump into him somewhere and he asks you out. If he calLs you or texts you or sends a pigeon. What will you do? I needed my friends to keep giving me some good tough love slaps saying no you cannot even have coffee with this guy he is not your friend even step away (actually a friend said to me from the beginning, in all caps, RUN.).
He is not a good candidate for a healthy relationship. Who lies about their first name? How can you have any meaningful conversation – let alone one about a breakup which many people cannot do well – with someone that lies about their first name?
I think Nat has a post on lying. Lying is a form of abuse and potentially someone trying to break down your sense of reality. It is in my opinion the most serious of relationship faults because it erodes trust. I think you are very mild about his lying. With that kind of lying how do you even keep a straight face when talking to him? How can you take him seriously?
I mean imagine talking to a girlfriend. ‘And you know what? He lied about his first name!’ ‘Ha ha ha ha who does that!’ ‘I know right.’
Did you bring that up to him? The last name thing? If not, what truths are you avoiding?
Susie says
Suki, your response was so accurate. I was NOT really ready to leave him and I WAS leaving the door open. Not because I thought it was a great relationship, so much damage had already been done that I would never be able to fully accept down the road. I think it was the dread of starting over (I’m uncomfortable and awkward meeting new people), along with trying to “wish” him into really being the person he wanted me to think he was (I’m smart enough to know that doesn’t really work, I just wasn’t really being logical). And you are right, I was being mild about the lying. I never brought up the lie about his last name, once I knew his real last name, it was handled as if the lie never happened (which was a mistake/missed opportunity on my part).
On our first date, a dinner at a nice restaurant, the owner of the restaurant came over to ask us how our meal was. He gave the owner his ‘analysis’ of the meal, and proceeded to tell him that he was a chef. The owner asked him where, he said in a vague manner that he did private consulting on the other side of the state (near where he lives, a couple hours away). I had only known him a couple of weeks at this point, so I thought maybe that’s just something that I didn’t know about him yet…but that was a lie too! I’m telling you, he lied about all the things you commonly hear about in relationships (who he’s with/where he was, what he was doing when he missed my call, etc.), but he also told really odd lies! I came to realize that he couldn’t even be honest with himself. There were small glimmers of times when he seemed to put forth an honest (no pun intended) effort, but those times were just that, glimmers, that never lasted longer than a month, MAYBE two. It’s sad to me that he can’t even be honest with himself, but I can’t fix that, and I wouldn’t even be willing to try, given the amount of disrespect he’s shown towards me. Because he wasn’t physically or verbally abusive, the signs of disrespect were more subtle and a bit sneaky for me to identify. And in response to your question of how I could take him seriously or keep a straight face, it became uncomfortable for me to respond to him when I knew he was lying to me. I must’ve shown some signs of doubting him though, because he actually said to me last time I saw him (about 5 weeks ago), he was tired of feeling like I doubted him or that I had to be right about everything. There is some truth to that, when I am wrong, I like to understand why, which can (unintentionally) come off as questioning the other person or being argumentative, but my initial thought was, so now you’re faulting me for not believing your lies? ???????????? That’s a good one.
It’s now been 8 days of no contact, and with each day I see things more and more clearly. A few days ago, I wrote down in a notebook some of the things he lied to me about in addition to all the reasons that I shouldn’t want anything to do with him (independent of the lies). I quickly filled up 2 full pages, front and back, plus the full front of a 3rd page. Having a reminder in writing has been really helpful in resisting the urge to contact him, and it’s even lessened the ‘cravings,’ so to speak, quite significantly.
Thank you so much for your response, to have someone else say to me what I tried so hard to talk myself out of believing gives me a bit of my sanity back and just confirms that I need to trust my gut more instead of letting someone else make me question my own judgement.