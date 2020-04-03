Podcast Ep. 177: Discomfort and the Time-Off Thermostat

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I talk about our discomfort with time, space, our feelings and our thoughts. Prior to this coronavirus, I chatted with people who for one reason or another had taken time out. Think redundancy, bereavement, career break, travelling, maternity leave, breakup, etc. Planned or unplanned, they all experienced discomfort about who to be and what to do. Some cut their plans short as soon as the discomfort emerged only to hitch their wagons to new painful decisions.

In this episode, I talk about some of the inner chatter we experience when we have time and space, including noise about being lazy, self-indulgent, unreliable and missing out. I delve into some of the reasons why we might feel super uncomfortable with boredom, relaxation and not performing in the role we typically do in our relationships.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Android

Links mentioned

Subscribe and/or leave a review on Apple Podcasts (how-to guide here)–it really helps in growing the show! If you’re new to podcasts, find out more about what they are and how to subscribe with this handy guide.