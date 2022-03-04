Podcast Ep. 253: Was your intuition ‘wrong’ though?

There are times when we believe that we trusted our intuition and that it was wrong. From how we confuse it with fear, to how our interpretation and fear responses can lead us astray, to our unrealistic expectations of our intuition that cause us to expect it to communicate what will happen for all time, this blocks us from accessing our inner wisdom. In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I explain why our intuition isn’t wrong.

5 key topics in this episode

We expect our intuition to be a fortune teller that gives a permanent statement of the future and that doesn’t care about our subsequent actions. So we think we can listen on one occasion, respond in other ways that ignore our fear, and that things will still turn out as ‘predicted’.

If we had a sense that someone wasn’t The One and then we see that they’ve settled down, that doesn’t make our intution wrong. If we chose between two things and what we chose no longer works for us, this also doesn’t make what we didn’t choose ‘the right thing’.

We were raised during The Age of Obedience with limited awareness of our needs, desires, expectations, feelings and opinions–our boundaries and values. The focus on compliance and pleasing others caused us to disassociate from and distrust our feelings and bodies. It’s no wonder, then, that we struggle to trust our intuition!

There is no need to rely on intuition alone when the knowledge, the information, is right in front of you. Sometimes we wonder what our ‘gut’ is telling us while looking at a great big red flag!

Intuition is about our instincts but it’s also about self-awareness and self-knowledge that helps us read our inner state and surroundings. The healthier our boundaries, the easier it is to trust our instincts. If we chop and change our boundaries to suit the person or the agenda, we will not feel as if we can trust and rely on ourselves because we’re not allowing us to know ourselves.

