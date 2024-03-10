From Emotional Shutdown to Self-Compassion: My Self-Care Evolution

Over the last two decades, I’ve learned to pay attention to signs from my body and my life that I need attention and/or that I need to ask for or seek additional help and support from safe sources. This attitude is a dramatic shift for me because for the 28 years before, emotionally shutting down was my coping strategy. Avoiding feeling my feelings and being myself severely impacted my mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health.

Here are some of the things I do now when my body and life call attention to my needs:

These are just some examples, and everyone’s self-soothing list looks different. What can you do for you?