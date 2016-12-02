Podcast Ep. 64: Social Media Diet, ‘Stop, Start, Continue’, Quit Online Dating?

It’s time for another episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions.

In episode 64, I cover:

Is it time to go on a social media diet?: I’ve deleted the Facebook app from my phone and in the space of a few days, it’s not only made me super aware of how often I accessed the app despite me not being on there all the time but it’s also already making an impact on my day and what I consume.

Podcast: Is Facebook ruling your world?

Is it time to take a break from Facebook?

Stop, Start, Continue: Utilising this simple change management tool can help you to give you constructive, balanced feedback. | Download the worksheet

Stressful decisions: Do you fear saying yes or no on something small because you’re afraid that you might be saying yes (or no) to something much bigger?

Listener Question: Becki wants to know whether after five years of being single and dating Mr Unavailable after Mr Unavailable, whether she should quit online dating altogether.

The Trouble With Being Blinded By Appearance

Keeping It Real About Online Dating: The People Supermarket

Intensity Isn’t The Same As Intimacy

Getting Stuck On Chemistry

Don’t Scratch The Loneliness Itch With The Wrong Scratcher

Loneliness Happens When We Stop Expressing How We Feel and Lose Emotional Connections

Fantasy relationships

Have you inadvertently found yourself in a fantasy relationship?

The Dreamer and the Fantasy Relationship

What I Learned This Week: Perseverance and letting go of the idea that things should happen on my beat.

How I Learned To Listen To Myself

