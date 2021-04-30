Podcast Ep. 223: The Gaslighting of Future Faking

If you’ve ever experienced self-doubt, confusion, disappointment and a sense of rejection after someone said or did things that intimated or outright promised a future that didn’t materialise, you’ve experienced Future Faking. In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I revisit one of the all-time most popular topics on Baggage Reclaim to make sense of some of the persistent questions that linger in the aftermath. Why would someone say/do this if they didn’t mean it? Was everything fake? Was the Future Faking intentional? Did the future not happen because I wasn’t good enough?

It’s both confusing and attractive when someone intimates, promises, says or does things that contextually reflect a much longer relationship. The more outrageous and big something seems, the more we rationalise that surely they wouldn’t say/do it if [the promised future] weren’t true. We imagine they’re aware of the consequences, so the impact on us or what we think, feel or do in response.

Societal conditioning says that men ‘don’t like’ relationships and will only commit/change for the ‘right’ person. Saying that divorce rates are high, ‘everyone’s’ into casual, monogamy is ‘dead’, etc., means that we place a lot of value in future talk.

A Future Faker feels the need to say and do this stuff because they’re trying to convince us that they’re legit. On some level, they know they’re not. For instance, they know that there should be question marks or that it’s a bit fast or that we don’t know each other very well.

Future Fakers jump right past building a relationship foundation and then feel deeply triggered by reality and the lack of substance. In truth, they can’t handle the weight of what they’ve said and done. It seems ‘too’ intimate and committed.

A major sticking point and source of pain is the belief that we’re supposed to be what the Future Faker imagined and projected. We’re sold a fantasy that represents our Idealised Self, and then we think we’ve failed.

