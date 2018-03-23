Why It’s Time To Stop Hiding Your Needs

I recently shared an experience of being treated as if I were invisible and how I spoke out against that but there’s another form of invisibility that’s critical for us to address: hiding our needs.
As part of the on-the-job training of life, situations that hurt you make you aware of your needs. Spend enough time in a relationship subsisting on crumbs and you experience a painful awakening about your unmet needs.
Your relationships provide a window into understanding who you are and what you need.
Quite simply, some of us have no clue what our needs are. We might see them as indistinguishable from wants. The best description of needs and wants is by financial expert, Karen McCall:
“A need sustains you and a want entertains you.”
If, as a child, you experienced emotional, mental and/or physical neglect, you won’t have felt safe, secure and nurtured. This can cause you to train yourself out of having needs. You might do without. It could be settling for crumbs or filling the void with something else (e.g. food, shopping, sex).
It’s not that you don’t have needs. You do have them but have either forgotten about their existence or given up on trying to meet them. If, for example, your feelings weren’t acknowledged or what you had to say didn’t matter, or you felt as if you had to take a backseat to someone or everyone else, you figured, ‘What’s the point?’
If you think that your needs will go unheard or that even if you do speak up, that they won’t be met, you’ll reason that it’s easier to stay quiet than risk being ignored and/or rejected. To compensate, you take on a role (e.g. people pleaser, overachiever, caretaker, fixer, underachiever, black sheep) as a back door to trying to get your needs met without as much risk.
Notice me. Take care of me. Listen to me. Love me.
We need trust in our interpersonal relationships. When your habit is to hide your needs, in those situations where you need someone else’s input, for example, a romantic relationship where it takes two to row the relationship boat, you won’t voice them. Sure, you might hint and when you’ve finally had enough, blow up, but what you won’t do is be you. You won’t show and voice your needs by extension of your values and boundaries.
So much time is spent catering to other people’s needs, expectations, desires, feelings and opinions that yours are forgotten.
Any situation that has brought up pain and discomfort for you is flagging up your emotional needs. We all have them, no one is exempt.
Emotional needs are the things that we need to be, do and have in order to survive and thrive.
Our needs extend far beyond the basics of food, water, shelter, clothes on our back etc. They include:
- Belonging
- Safety and security
- Physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing
- To give and receive attention (e.g. acknowledgement, praise, to listen and be heard)
- To give and receive affection
- Intimacy
- Status
Purpose and goals
- Connection to something beyond ourselves — community, ideals, beliefs
Everything that we do in life is about meeting our emotional needs in some way, shape or form.
Some of what we do is helpful… and some is harmful.
Your habits provides clues about what it is that you believe you need to be, do and have in order to have an emotional need met.
Let’s say that you desire status: you might think that the way to gain respect, reputation and stature is to focus on managing your body and your image or to attach yourself to certain types of people to ‘enhance’ you.
We all have an emotional need for status but when you don’t know why you’re doing what you’re doing in the way that you’re doing it for as long as you’ve been doing it, you run the risk of setting you up to fail.
You don’t know why you’re seeking something from a certain someone or something.
You don’t know your own agenda and will do things for the wrong reasons.
Back to the example of status: if your desire for status stems from an experience at school or within the family where you blamed what happened on you not being attractive or popular enough, this is why you will inadvertently seek status through your appearance. You might hang with the charming, narcissistic folk who blow smoke up your bottom and then bring you crashing back down.
The emotional need is temporarily met but what you’re doing doesn’t nourish or sustain you because it hurts you.
A similar thing happens with attention. Someone seeking attention in a healthy way might hang with a trusted friend or spend a day or a weekend focusing on doing things they enjoy. Someone else might go on Tinder, Plenty of Fish etc and collect attention. Same desire (emotional need for attention), very different aims and very different outcomes.
If your relationships don’t feel happy, healthy, harmonious and you’re not being you, every experience that hurts will be trying to call your attention to your emotional needs.
You might crave a relationship to feel safe, secure and to have a sense of belonging but if you saddle up to a Mr/Miss Unavailable, your emotional needs aren’t going to be met.
You might think that an educated, attractive, high-earning partner will meet all of your emotional needs but if you don’t share core values in terms of character and direction, you are incompatible and your emotional needs won’t be met.
I speak to so many ‘Cool Girls’ and ‘Good Girls’ and many of them pride themselves on being “low maintenance”. It’s like a badge of honour to not ask for anything. They don’t state their needs, ask for help or call out any bullsh*t. They don’t want to “make drama” like “other women”. It’s as if they think that having no needs should be an easy fit for getting what they want.
This is how we disappear. This is how we become invisible.
Of course, when their partners fail to be loving partners, they feel shortchanged and very confused. It’s even more aggravating when women they’re afraid to be like experience relationship success.
You have needs.
Pretending that you don’t, or acknowledging that you do but trying to get them met via a hidden agenda that spares you the vulnerability of speaking/showing up for your needs, doesn’t work. It’s like selling people in on a 0% introductory APR offer and thinking that you can prove and earn the right to have your needs met. It’s as if by them hurting and disappointing you, your anger becomes a justification and a claim for getting your needs met.
There’s no need to sell yourself short just so that you can be pissed off enough to then feel as if you’re in a position to speak up about your needs!
You have needs and it’s your job to represent.
You are your primary caregiver. Meet your needs through your treatment of you and your boundaries as well as the choices you’re making in people and relationships. Hiding your needs in your relationships means that neither you or the other party will be able to meet them.
Meeting your needs means that you don’t have to come from a place of lack. You’re not coming from a place of starvation.
When you treat you with love, care, trust and respect, you won’t accept less from others than you can already be and do for yourself.
Your frustrations about what others aren’t being and doing point to what you need to be and do for yourself. You will be able to take care of your own side of the street and meet your emotional needs and choose the right relationships (mutually fulfilling), things and opportunities to support you.
Your thoughts?
Comments
Meredith says
Thank you, Nat. So timely. Two months ago I finally got to the point of telling my here again, not again relationship about my needs. And that I have needs and expectations…proceeded by what they were. Calmly. Gently. But no less clear. He couldn’t handle it, and he’s disappeared again, but this time it seems for good. Amazing how finally having a voice in what you want scares the living crap out of them. Him disappearing for the last two months tells me all I need to know.
Simon says
Just brilliant as always. I had a private session last year with Nat after struggling with relationship grief for most of the year and it was so empowering. I miss the podcasts.
Susan says
Thank you. I miss the podcast!
Starr says
Could this be anymore powerful? MY GOSH!
Natalie, you are so wise. I don’t want crumbs; I want and NEED the full loaf.
The sad thing is, is that there are so many emotionally unavailable people, that you feel you have to settle for to mitigate the lonely feelings. It’s hard out there. So many want the fringe benefits of a relationship but the don’t want to put in the work and effort to keep it long-lasting.
I am getting stronger and stronger at stating my needs and YES it runs people off and that is why it is so difficult to do. Loneliness eats away at me. 39 years old and lonely as hell.
Yvonne Beale says
Starr,
Lonely can be painful but you have so many opportunities to reach out and explore what brings joy into your life.
Yvonne
Melana says
This is great! And came at the perfect time!! I always feel bad for having needs. Thank you for validating them! The current guy I am dating is making me feel like a burden. I’m not asking for much at all. Very little actually. I feel like I don’t exist a lot of the time, or to use your word, I feel ‘invisible’. I have explained this to him. He justifies how he is. I keep thinking it’s me and that I need to be more patient. This post has made it very clear to me. I need to not be afraid to communicate my boundaries and values and not settle. Thank you!
Phoenix says
There are so many persona goals you can work on for yourself, and it safe keeps you from choosing the wrong people to be around. If you are happy in yourself and alone, you won’t come from a place of starvation, you won’t feel the nlike d to hold onto people who don’t add good to your life. It starts with you.
Karen says
A great read I posted to Facebook. It was easy to spot myself in many scenarios you wrote about. I hope I can apply them.
Are you planning to write about the U.S. president being a narcissist/sociopath? I swear it’s like a drunk monkey is running things–so traumatic!
Cate says
Spot on as always and relevant to both halves of every relationship ??
MillionReasons says
Except for the timeline, my experience is similar to Meredith’s. It was early December and I texted him. It is not that I woke up that day with the conscious thought-“today I am going to be une chienne”, no, it was because after more than two years I was exasperated and exhausted. Following the intense love-bombing; so many starts and stops. So many broken promises.
I archived the text and have viewed it a gazillion since. It was calm, respectful. Perhaps I am not the only one to claim or admit to this; I even APOLOGIZED for saying that I felt I was being played.
The reaction was swift. Several texts from him, mostly to the tune of how I obviously am incapable of understanding him, etc. But that was not the final chapter. The next weekend I saw him twice. It was intense. Then, poof, gone (apparently for good). I can almost hear his voice, “so, you think I’ve played you? Let me show you what I can do…”
He has ignored me for an entire season. Once again he has shown me who he really is and now it is up to me to believe it. Thank you Natalie.