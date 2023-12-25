Perfectionism Makes Us Feel Unworthy and Blocks Loving Relationships

Perfectionism, the refusal to accept any standard short of perfection, is soul-destroying and debilitating, sucking the joy out of everything from our work to our creative endeavours, to our relationships. There are over seven billion people on the planet, and not one will ever manage to be perfect. This begs the question: Why, if no one else has to be perfect, do you?

Feeling you have to be ‘perfect’ is a distorted way of making yourself ‘special’. It’s as if you believe there’s something more wrong with you than with everyone else. This might not be a conscious belief, but it’s there in how you treat and regard yourself. Defining yourself by your background, appearance, experiences, your efforts, and perceived flaws, leads to feelings of inadequacy.

This can result in selling yourself short, people pleasing, lack of self-confidence, putting others on pedestals, and never being able to relax because you’re on a hamster wheel. You’ve never been below par. Striving, though, for the impossible and unnecessary ideal of perfection guarantees you’ll feel “not good enough”.

