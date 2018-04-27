One of the biggest challenges that we face in our efforts to build meaningful, fulfilling and loving relationships is that–thanks to what might be some pretty painful experiences in our past–we might be unclear about how to recognise healthy interactions and relationships.
Becoming educated about healthy boundaries as well as having greater awareness of what I call code amber and red issues and behaviour are undoubtedly vital, but us humans do have a tendency to become hypervigilant for potential transgressions rather than empowered.
We quite simply don’t realise how guarded we’re being instead of boundaried.
We build walls to protect us from our fear of the past happening again (or to assuage our guilt about where we think we royally messed up either through actions or inherent inadequacy). Despite what might be our increased awareness and knowledge, we play Columbo. We also engage in catastrophic thinking and routinely doubt ourselves despite what might be overwhelming evidence that something isn’t right.
If we have increased awareness and knowledge of what constitutes unhealthy behaviour/situations, why do we doubt ourselves?
It’s because we tend to wonder if we’re being needy/dramatic/too sensitive/unreasonable/unfair/psychotic/jumping the gun/judgemental/over-emotional.
It’s like knowing the signs of fire but wondering whether you’re being melodramatic as the place is burning. So many of us have a fear of not only making a mistake but also just straight-up listening to ourselves.
The aim of life isn’t to only listen to ourselves when we’re guaranteed to be right! We have to tune in and be OK with sometimes getting it wrong–vulnerability. Life is on-the-job-training and by listening and learning, we gain personal security and hone our judgement skills. We become happier.
The irony is, of course, that if we’re criticising and doubting ourselves in response to something, it’s a code red alert. Something is very wrong. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the person/situation is shady but it definitely means that we don’t have our back. We are the feeler of our feelings, thinker of our thoughts and keeper and advocate of our needs and desires. If we’re not listening, no one else can.
Our boundaries being crossed is undoubtedly an issue but how big it’s going to become comes down to whether we have an active response. Where we stand with an issue that we’ve responded to from a place of loving, caring, trusting and respecting ourselves (even when there’s a possibility that we haven’t got our assessment of things ‘perfectly right’), is very different to where we stand when we’ve either not responded at all or we have but from a place of busting up our boundaries.
Our feelings provide vital clues to our emotional state, our needs and what may or may not be going on around us.
Feelings aren’t facts, or more accurately put–the stories, judgements and assumptions that we pad around our feelings aren’t facts. The fact that we, for instance, feel anxious, doesn’t mean that the sky is about to fall down. We’re being signalled to either reassure ourselves or make a decision.
Identifying what tends to trigger a spiral of thoughts, feelings and subsequent actions allows us to make self-care driven choices. E.g. If we have a pattern of becoming anxious when the going is good or when we have free time, we can compassionately acknowledge these reasons. We learn that we’re still fearful of a past situation happening again and so protecting us from being “too happy” or that anxiety is our pastime– it’s a habit we use to fill time or to cover up other feelings and thoughts. Choosing to consciously respond from a different place allows us to move forward.
There’s a simple formula that works every time for recognising healthy people, situations and relationships:
Healthy connections regulate you and unhealthy ones destabilise you.
In healthy interactions and relationships, there’s consistent calmness, steadiness and sense of self. This doesn’t mean that you won’t have occasions where you feel anxious, stressed, frustrated, etc (hello, you’re human) but you will be able to go ‘back to base’.
No matter how fabulous you are, persisting in hanging on to something or someone that isn’t compatible with your values will destabilise you.
A hell of a lot of people unwittingly (and sometimes consciously) believe that destabilisation is love. Its not; there’s a fine line between excitement and fear.
If you’ve become less of who you are, the person, situation or thing is not in alignment with you.
It’s time to change the way in which you’re interacting with it/him/her. Or, you need to recognise that life is communicating something crucial to help you move closer to your values.
Working in a job that makes you feel as if you have to medicate in order to function? No longer seeing your friends, family or doing any of the things that matter to you? Run, Forrest, Run! Acknowledge the toll that whoever or whatever it is is taking on your life. It’s communicating vital information about who you really are and your needs. And then start working on getting out.
If by becoming involved with somebody, you can’t seem to eat, sleep or think straight, or it’s as if they’ve come along and decimated your life , you’ve been activated, triggered.
Something about that person, the dynamic, what you’re trying to ‘get’, what you’re avoiding, is a reflection of an unresolved wound. It’s unhealthy. You’re being invited to see something that you couldn’t see before. If you weren’t misunderstanding something about your worth in relation to your past, this situation wouldn’t exist. The relationship is here to wake you up. It’s forcing you to confront the pain, fear and guilt that you’ve been carrying around. In doing so, you will make space for the people, opportunities and things that are in harmony with who you really are and how you want to live.
Pain is not love.
Healthy connections regulate you and unhealthy ones destabilise you. This is a simple yet powerful way of quickly gauging where you’re at. Listen and learn.
Kahani says
Wondering if the ‘activation’or trigger is always a result of the person and your interaction. Ive been veey triggerred lately but i think its situational.. .got pregnant veey very early in a romantic relationship with a friend ive had for 15 yrs. We’re both trying our best to figure it out but it’s a lot on warp speed. And of course our emotional triggers are there. Feels really different than the relationship that got me reading your blog. Feels like something worth loving and working through even though we’re both flipped out emotionally from time to time. Thoughts?
Natalie says
Congratulations Kahani. I know it can feel pretty daunting. I think what helps is to get a gauge of whether it’s internal or external fear. It sounds like you have both have some natural apprehension due to your surprise impending arrival. Surely the situation is the trigger, as in, you have a massive impending and unplanned for life event that you’re both having to navigate in the early stages of your relationship. That’s going to bring up feelings about uncertainty, being out of control and all sorts and that will include bringing up old and unrelated things from the past that are associated with those same feelings: From personal experience, I can tell you that it will be easier to navigate this new world if despite being scared, you’re both on board with the decision and are on the same team. That wipes out a lot of the awful anxiety and that’s important because pregnancy is something that no matter how long you’re with somebody, it throws a curveball at you and prompts a myriad feelings and concerns. You’re bound to flip out – sometimes you’ll take it in turns and sometimes you’ll do it at the same time. Good luck!
Valeria says
This was honestly one of the hardest learned lessons for me. I betrayed myself a million times until I finally learned to start trusting my own feelings. It was one of the most eye opening and life changing lessons. I believe that day was my “awakening.”
It is just so unfortunate most of us will learn this lesson the hard way. My way was brutal. It’s such a shame we are conditioned by society to minimize our feelings and doubt our own intuitions.
Valeria says
Ooh yeah, I’ll share this too…
My favourite anecdote that always helped keep me in line when I started doubting myself (not a thing anymore God Bless – my intuition and I are true soulmates now):
“Good people make you feel good. Bad people make you feel bad.”
Was especially helpful when the Mental Gymnastics of rationalizatiom would start up again in my head and Id go into a frenzy over some situation or another. ESPECIALLY with the emotionally unavailable men. If someone is triggering your brain to go around in circles over and over, exhausting you, instead of overanalyizing the external world for “clues”, STOP and just listen to how you feel. Judge INWARDLY not outwardly. If you constantly *FEEL* horrible, this person is wrong for you. Simple as that. No overthinking or overanalyzing. Just allow your feelings to lead you.
Brenda K says
“Healthy connections regulate you and unhealthy ones destabilise you. “
Wow! If only I’d heard this a very long time ago…no, wait…I most surely must have, but nevertheless had to go through my own life path complete with all its booby traps and landmines to get to a place where I would listen and understand it and heed it at long bloody last.
There is a lot of food for thought here. Three years ago I made a highly questionable decision to get involved with a very long-term friend who’s been trying to get in my pants for the past 35 years (since I wasn’t even quite of legal age for consent — he is 12 years older than me), and while compared to my wildly dysfunctional ex I finally divorced after 17 years of insanity, this guy came up (initially) smelling like a rose by comparison. Nevertheless, I spent most of that time feeling “destabilised”.
“Something about that person, the dynamic, what you’re trying to ‘get’, what you’re avoiding, is a reflection of an unresolved wound. It’s unhealthy. *You’re being invited to see something that you couldn’t see before.* If you weren’t misunderstanding something about your worth in relation to your past, this situation wouldn’t exist. The relationship is here to wake you up. “
I truly appreciate this self-compassionate perspective. I have spent the entire involvement referenced above feeling highly triggered in a way that strongly suggests a direct line to something in my past, but still can’t quite put my finger on exactly what it is. All I can say is that this man frequently made me feeling like I was a teenager arguing with my parents (I am 51 now and left home when I was 18 despite being woefully unprepared for an unsupervised life in the adult world), and I did realise that that could not possibly be a healthy dynamic in an intimate relationship. I just never quite got around to letting go, and am still struggling a bit in doing so now, two months after receiving 100% credible intel that he has been two-timing me for much of the past year, which he finally came clean about earlier this month. Live and learn!
Karen says
Finally, I’m at a stage in life where I love and care for myself. My boundaries are sound and so are my core values. I consider myself a good person who projects an optimistic attitude.
I used to be shady, very obese, loud, sarcastic, two faced, a know it all, and basically an assclown about 95% of the time.
I also was popular, with a busy social life, tons of friends, a family who loved me and a reasonably active sex life that was filled with variety and fun.
Now I’m a decent, kinder, more honest person, with a normal sized body, and a more humble attitude. I feel far too polite and “morally upstanding’ to seek fake friendships or insincere one night stands with people who once only needed to be nice looking to qualify. The good old days may have been less than ideal from an evolved perspective, but I had a helluva lot more fun and laughed more back then.
Now I’m alone a lot, I have only a few friends left, my parents have passed away, my once beloved siblings have turned to liars and rats, and I haven’t gotten laid in ages. My cell home has spider webs, and all my e-mail and snail-mail consist mainly of ads and bills now.
I realize that whatever happens to me in life begins with me, and that blaming others for my lot in life is a fool’s game. I try not to whine or cling to others “in hopes they’ll save me,” I’m very kind to people, and I don’t even yell at my two kitties anymore when they do naughty stuff, like pee on whatever item of clothing I’ve left on the floor for more than 10 minutes.
Lately, I find myself longing for the life Bad Karen used to lead.
How can I resist spitting karma in the face and keep from reverting to that bitch who used to have such fun ?
Used says
No karma here. Karma has nothing to do with where “Evolved Karen” is at right now.
I have always been Evolved Used. BUT I have always been surrounded by narcissists and ACS. Always. And, oftentimes, those who were both narcissists AND ACs.
I have always felt alone.
It is hard to be a person of integrity. A solid person. A person who is whole. So it’s hard to find those who are of the same mold.
You don’t need ACs surrounding you, this is for sure!
You go back to your old life, you’ll be sucked into backstab-or-be-backstabbed. And, as long as you leave no fingerprints–as long as people *think* you are sweet, it’s all good.
In the AC world.
It’s a no-win game.
The solution? Be social with all. But close with none. You’ll be called a snob. Can you deal?
Sarah Clarke says
This sounds to me like your ‘clean slate’ time. This is your ideal opportunity to get to build a life you love, not a life you’re playing at. You sound lovely! I have been through the same scenario – I feel I have led two completely different lives. I have worked hard on myself and changed a lot about what I think and believe, hence what I feel. I have offloaded so many situations and people who were bad for me and I now understand myself better and what I need to do to be happy and confident. Mindfullness has helped me enormously and is now in-built into my life. I am doing things I never thought I would ever do, and loving my new challenges. See this time as a healing period and feel all the feelings you need to feel, and work on everything. Read books and do yoga and do self-help stuff and buy flowers and cook healthy food and exercise and practice meditation and go places alone and look around you at all those miserable couples and think “I know something you don’t know.” Good luck! Xx
CAM says
Wonderful post. You’ve hit on all the things I know, but for some reason choose to not trust. Time for some reflection and application me thinks.
Meadowlark says
I think Natalie’s last three posts have been about focusing on making yourself the type of person you would like to be and maybe even meet. Like Karen, I sure had a helluva lot more fun two-timing and being an assclown. And, honestly, I miss that, and the laughter. What I don’t miss are the feelings of near-insanity when he would go back to his country to visit his wife, or being treated as a booty call, shooed along so he could make happy hour with his ‘work wife’ and other buddies. How I felt about myself. The awful secrecy. Etc.
I feel so much stronger mentally now after I had my ‘epiphany’ between Christmas and New Years. That text a few minutes after midnite, I ignored. And all since. When he texted, emailed and even tried to call on my birthday in mid-March with no reply; he got the hint and stopped. And I don’t know how I feel about that. It’s something that I begged him to do, even going as far as to delete an email address that I’d had for 15 years. Not that I’m going to break NC, no way.
Instead of obsessing, this is the time to re-train the brain, lose those pounds, train for the marathon (congrats, Nat!), get that certificate/license/degree. To get to the point where I can deal with my AC husband. To create boundaries without closing myself off from everything. To learn to live with the new reality.