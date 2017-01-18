If you’ve ever been involved with someone who was at best, narcissistically inclined and at worst, an actual narcissist, or you’ve felt utterly flummoxed by it having started out so great and then wondering, What happened to that great guy (or woman)?, then you can understand why some people are very gun-shy about new relationships, finding it difficult to trust themselves because they feel that they’ve been misled (or misled themselves in the past). This is why so many people ask me, ‘Natalie, how much does chemistry matter when you first meet someone?’
The first thing I ask anyone who is confused about chemistry is, Have you felt chemistry when you’ve first met someone before?, and of course, the answer is yes.
I then ask, How much has chemistry played a part in 1) your perception of someone, 2) your decision to get involved and 3) your decision to remain? Invariably, chemistry has played a significant role, to the point where some, with the benefit of hindsight, would say it accounted for over 90% of of their involvement (and their problems)?
Then I ask, Was this a healthy, mutually fulfilling relationship with love, care, trust and respect, or were there issues with emotional unavailability (intimacy and commitment), balance, consistency, progression or shared core values (basically, The Landmarks of Healthy Relationships)?, and every single time, the answer is yes.
Believe me when I say that you wouldn’t have your doubts about chemistry or have been misled by chemistry, if the net result was that you were in a loving relationship.
I then have to ask, Where are these partners now?
It’s all very well having what you might regard as ‘off-the-charts chemistry’ but it’s zero use if it renders your relationship unable to function.
It’s like riding a roller coaster all the time and wondering why it’s difficult to stand on solid ground, why your stomach’s lurching, and why it only feels ‘normal’ on the rollercoaster, chasing a feeling that you haven’t been able to recapture at quite the same level that it was on that very first ‘high’.
If you have a type and are yet to have a successful, loving relationship with it, or you don’t think you do, but have relied on initial chemistry time and again and found yourself in problematic relationships or struggling to make it past the first few dates, weeks or months, chemistry is the pothole that you keep walking into instead of around it.
Chemistry is that hard-to-put-your-finger-on energy between two people.
It’s about how they each resonate and yes, it of course needs to be positive, but the chemistry is questionable if what results is something rather chaotic or even catastrophic.
It’s not that chemistry isn’t a factor in a relationship but it’s too much to expect chemistry with a stranger, especially when you might lack the self-awareness to understand why you might be attracted in the first place and are, whether it’s consciously or not, repeating a pattern that isn’t working for you.
It’s one thing to feel chemistry with a stranger or someone you’ve been on a few dates with and to have your self-esteem to ground you in letting them (and you) unfold to see how things stack up, but it’s another thing altogether when you experience that same chemistry, assume that it’s a positive attraction and proceed despite subsequent information that suggests that you halt.
Any so-called chemistry that’s felt between you and another person shouldn’t make you less of who you are, off balance, or quite simply, unable to function.
No relationship with healthy chemistry should put you into a child role where they’re an authoritarian parental replacement, nor should it leave you (and them) emotionally unavailable, sampling the highs and tasty bits but unwilling to put down roots and have stability.
Loving relationships or even just healthily engaging with a person full stop, have the all-important quality of balance.
In loving relationships, each partner regulates each other as opposed to being sent into turmoil.
Turmoil might be what’s familiar but when you choose loving relationships, you choose calm.
Chemistry, like secondary values (physical attributes, hobbies, interests and other taste-related things), only matters if the relationship is working because you’re happy together in a mutually fulfilling relationship that’s going somewhere.
Healthy, loving chemistry is a by-product of a two people aligning in terms of values so if you want to stop being tripped up by chemistry, get clear on your own values and live by them and also become more conscious about the values that speak for your future partner and relationship.
Chemistry only really matters when you first meet somebody if you 1) need instant gratification, 2) are going to have sex pronto, and 3) have no intention of doing due diligence.
You don’t know a person when you first meet them, so chemistry is something to be mindful of in terms of ascertaining whether you’re a good fit, but it’s not what you would base a decision to proceed on. If you’re a good fit, there’s evidence beyond hard-to-put-your-finger on chemistry and ultimately, getting to know someone is something that takes time and experience.
If you don’t consciously choose the type of partners you want to be involved with, you will use chemistry in lieu of the vulnerability that comes with truly showing up and getting to know someone. You will rely on intensity and the feelings you associate with chemistry to guide you, and not only mistake these for intimacy but feel unable to trust you. Those feelings may be communicating fear and the familiarity of your pattern.
Make a note of these feelings so that the next time they show up, you use them as a cue to stop, look and listen so that you discern where you might be repeating a pattern.
If paying attention to chemistry isn’t working for you, pay attention to whether you’re more of who you are, whether things feel and are different to how they have been (which might include it being calm), and paying attention to whether the signs of a relationship that’s going somewhere good are unfolding.
You always know you’re on the right track in terms of moving towards the loving relationship you want when, even though they might not have worked out, the quality of partner and relationship improves and/or you are flushing out of inappropriate/unworkable involvements much quicker than you would have done before. It’s called growing in awareness but you’re also altering who you will experience chemistry with in the future.
Your thoughts?
If you’re in London or Dublin, check out The Breakthrough workshops where I’ll be helping people crack patterns. For more on what a loving relationship involves and how they start out, check out Love, Care, Trust & Respect.
Save
Save
Comments
SilverCloud says
Let us not forget that addiction is a chemical, psychological, mental, emotional, and behavioral process.
When I hear people say they want chemistry above all in relationships, I think to myself, “What! The roller coaster ride of being chemically controlled by an external source?”
We have to create our excitement via healthy sources, not ones that deplete us. If you want excitement, go on a hike, travel to a hot spring, embark on a healthy career change, join a community group, publish your writing, show your art, exhibit your photos. Challenge you in a healthy way.
Looking for a lover to spice things up in our lives or fill a void is simply distraction.
I had a magnetic attraction to an ex. Why? Because he was physically similar to a family member who incested me as a child, and I needed to work out all the deep, horrifying pains from the catastrophically predatory actions that took place in that home for years that I had been denying for ages.
Did I learn from that relationship and get out in time to heal? Barely.
I suggest not dating dubious people in order to work through childhood hurts (which is what most of us do). Perhaps this can be avoided, if we are diligent and honest with ourselves and our actions, and seek appropriate, and or professional help when it is merited.
If you’re looking for the chemistry connection fantasy where this magical magnetic person comes to sweep you and all your problems off your feet, you’re in for a bitter bitter surprise and an all too harsh reality when this not only does not happen but brings you face to face with what you’ve been avoiding (yourself) anyway.
Sugarhoneyicetea says
Thank you for putting that all into words so well. I am copying this and saving it to refrence when needed.
SilverCloud says
Sugarhoneyicetea,
Oh! Wow, I am flattered, but above all, grateful that it helped somebody out.
I love your name btw; all my favorite things!
Leigh says
I have this problem with bosses. Some how I keep saying yes to jobs that have the same narcissistic, mid 30-40s female at the helm. Each time gets more catastrophic in behaviour and in emotional damage. Great tips here–4th job is the charm they say, right?
Tatum Ranch says
Narcissist bosses are now the norm. Have a business on the side and don’t tell anyone at work.
The narcs need to be together in a leper colony.
Danielle says
This article came at EXACTLY the perfect moment for me.
I’ve been dating a guy from school (I’m 22 and in college) for almost a month now. Initially, there was no “hit” of chemistry and I’ve found myself questioning myself and my choice in dating him because of this perceived “lack of chemistry.”
In the past, I’ve used chemistry to choose guys and, when I did, the guys were almost always emotionally unavailable in some way and only wanted “one thing.” With the guy that I’m dating now, I feel this odd sense of calm; I feel like I can be myself and, so far, he’s been incredibly accepting of me as well as encouraging and patient (even when I thought that I had “messed things up” with him).
It’s hard to train myself out of a “chemistry first” mindset (because it’s the thought process I’ve always defaulted to), but I love what wrote in the article were you say, “If paying attention to chemistry isn’t working for you, pay attention to whether you’re more of who you are, whether things feel and are different to how they have been (which might include it being calm), and paying attention to whether the signs of a relationship that’s going somewhere good are unfolding.” I’ll definitely be using this line of thinking from now on when I start to default into “chemistry first” because I know where that leads (Mr. Unavailable, anyone?)
SilverCloud says
Danielle,
I used to think I thrived in chaos. Probably not, but anyhow, my therapist and I have been working deeply on accepting that place of clam.
I’ve really grown to value calmness, kindness, and honesty over the past month. I can’t imagine myself choosing something so hectic as I used to.
My therapist explained that when you grow up in a less than stellar environment, you get hooked on the adrenaline that fuels chaos.
I grew up with constant drama and, unfortunately missed out on all the pretty sunsets, beaches, nature reserves, canyons, hikes, swim holes and hot sprigs to soothe a human being right down to their bones.
I feel a lot of rewiring goes on in the brain during healing.
Silvercloud says
*Hot Springs* I looked up the definition of sprig and can’t stop laughing; I don’t know why because it’s not that funny.
Silvercloud says
*Place of calm* Not clam. Oh, god, rereading the whole of that phrase is actually very funny but not intended.
Amazing the difference the order of two letters make.
Karen says
These days, when I feel that “instant chemistry”with someone, it’s a red flag that I am slipping back into accepting an emotionally unavailable person as “good enough.”
They’re not good enough. Not anymore.
Though I feel healed from the emotionally abusive narcissistic, married ratf**k from a few years ago, and life is great, I still haven’t figured out quite how to find an emotionally open, sincere person of good character. So, I am trying to be those good things and I hope like attracts like.
fussy says
How do you get over an ex who steals an idea that you spoon-fed them and when you point out they’re using your idea, they claim it was all their idea, and in fact, they had that idea before you ever shared it with them (complete lie). Thing is they are in the public eye. I can’t not see it and it’s never going to stop, ever and it feels like they’re rubbing my nose in it. By the way, I’ve been no contact for several years but do not know how to reconcile this. I just can’t get there.
Suki says
therapy. How does one steal what has been spoon fed to one? You could question your desire to give ideas away, in fact to ‘spoon feed’ them – by this I assume, it wasn’t a throwaway comment, it was something you carefully and diligently informed your ex about. Why? Why not keep it to yourself? Did you think you could execute it? Did you want him to feel admiration or debt to you? I know this sounds like pinning the responsibility on you – I don’t think your ex is wrong to steal the idea unfortunately. It was there, he took it. You gave it to him. He’s churlish and immature and insecure to not attribute it at least the first few times he used it or give you some other type of credit. But he’s not wrong to take it. Thats his business. Also, eventually its not just your idea – he did execute it. Whatever it is, he put money and energy behind it, he saw it through to its end.
Is this an idea you could have used yourself? What really is driving your feelings of …? Whats the feeling being triggered here?
I sometimes think the giving away of ideas is also a form of control, a type of desire to be noticed, and a desire for gratitude. It means you’re surrounding yourself with less than bright people and trying to ‘help’ them. The cost to you is the resentment it causes. Ideas are like butterflies, they come and go. Give this one up. Reassure yourself that you have many more where that came from. Use them for yourself. The more you resent this, the less you are coming up with ideas for yourself, or ideas to feel better. There are infinite ideas.
Tundra Woman says
^^^This. All day long.
Fussy says
Suki,
Thank you. I do consider the points and questions you have brought up–all of them. One grand conclusion: I have good ideas
And I do accept responsibility for “spoon feeding” the idea. I’m really just mad at myself. I ask myself why did I do that with someone who I didn’t really trust anymore and why can’t I let it go?
The good news: I am now way more conscientious about myself and my own needs come first when relating to others (friends, family and no romantic relationships to speak of yet). I’ve been working pretty hard (still in progress) to identify my unhealthy behaviors, revise, adjust, and identify triggers. I’ve made real, tangible strides and significant changes that I’m proud of, and I don’t see a situation like this happening again in my future. I take a lot of pauses now…
And I agree–ideas are like butterflies, but this one got stuck in my craw because of seeing it come up since it involves other people that I’ve known for years. It triggers many things: how I felt used throughout this and other relationships ( while unhappily sticking with it), how I’ve felt like I haven’t gotten the credit that I deserve throughout my life, which is on me (making myself small, letting others shine=resentment, hurt feelings), and how it didn’t get me the person or the relationship I thought I wanted at the time, sounds like control!
In fact, I witnessed this person use other’s to further themselves prior and it made me lose respect for them, yet I still shared, so yes, it’s on me– I know that, and I would say I was looking for some type of validation by sharing it. Trying to prove myself invaluable, perhaps.
And no, it’s not an idea that I would have or could have executed–it’s not in my wheelhouse. To me, this person is like a politician, shaking hands, holding babies, empty promises and I find myself sick over the fact that I contributed and gave them a golden egg which is working like a charm.
I also agree, more focus generating and executing my ideas, which I do a lot of already, but some of the most important ones to me are still getting put on the back burner for a number of reasons which line up with why I can’t let this go…it’s convenient, it keeps me stuck.
Cheers for giving me feedback and a chance to hash it out a bit. Feeling some relief 🙂
Fussy says
p.s. food for thought and with respect: only referred to the ex as them, they, or person. The assumption: they is a “he”.
SilverCloud says
Fussy,
You still have the ability to have good ideas (I got chills when I read that). This is good news.
In the context I think you might be speaking of, I have terrible ideas. (Failed artist; I’m okay with this.)
Anyhow, just be more (maybe even much more) careful with your precious jewels in the future (not to minimize what you’re going through) but trying to not make the same mistake is all you can do. And if you do make the same mistake again? Forgive yourself.
fussy says
Thank you, Silvercloud. I am much more protective of my soul, more thoughtful, and careful these days and with a DIY approach in every area of my life (that can often be exhausting) at least I am 100% independent. My choices, my decisions, and yup, I come first. Correction: my 16 yr old dog comes first, everyday!
Also…I believe a true artist is never a failure. It’s in your soul. It’s you!
Silvercloud says
Fussy,
I HAVE AN ADORED 15-YR-OLD dog 🙂 !!! (She is the love of my life.) I am obsessed with her, and that is one obsession I do not care to change.
“a true artist is never a failure”… I cried at that one. Thank you.
fussy says
Silver,
Yes, same here. My dog is everything to me. We are 100% in tune with each other…genuine, honest love!
Funny story you might appreciate: years ago I was entertaining the idea of getting involved with a pretty cute guy who suddenly made himself available to me. I hung out with him a few times, at his house, he would show up where I worked at the time, etc. but things hadn’t progress physically (thank god, I wasn’t sure about him) but we started pal’n around and my attraction was growing. He made a remark to me and it was the last time I EVER spoke to him again and trust me, I still saw him around regularly, we were in the same social scene. He asked snidely: do you always have to have your dog with you? That was it. The End. No explanation. See ya NEVER. I don’t even know if he knew what hit him, but I’ve often thought about it and laughed because I didn’t even second-guess it, deal-breaker, no interest in hearing why he would ask me that or concern that maybe I should accommodate him and not have my dog with me… Buh-Bye
The question: why do my past relationships show that had I not stood up for myself without any reserve like the way I stood up for my dog???? ????
Well, things are better these days????
fussy says
tried to insert smilies but they came out question marks ?
Things are better these days! I stand up for myself. But it is interesting how much crap I’ve personally taken over the years, absorbed blame etc, but you best not even think about messing with my dog.
Elgie R. says
Your comments touched a nerve in me, Suki. I so live this – giving away good ideas then being resentful.
What keeps me from executing on my own behalf? Why do I fail myself ?
I’d chalk it up to laziness but I have so many examples of me working hard to implement ideas for other people…bosses. It never got me a ride up the corporate ladder, and at my last job, I think my immediate superior actually resented my capabilities…he put his thumb on me…felt like he made a decision that my career growth stopped where HE said it does.
You gave me real food for thought. Thank you, Suki.
Suki says
I’m glad if it did so Elgie. I have struggled through this giving of ideas and now I either try not to expect anything if I am helping or try to resist giving ideas especially if there is the remotest chance I will regret it. I also see that sometimes people actually resent you for giving them ideas – gratitude is not an emotion people enjoy feeling. So not only will they not be thankful they will perversely maybe treat you worse to further convince themselves they had no need of you.
I grew up being told I must be grateful for literally everything given to me. It made me hugely resentful. I didn’t ask for a lot of that and giving should be out of love and not followed by threatening demands for gratitude (especially within families). I definitely used to give help to colleagues as a way to be more needed and I stopped after seeing that nobody respected me and I was getting used.
But so many other people will be, not grateful, but appreciative and happy that you help them and they will help you back. The other day someone gave me a good idea. I’m happy they did. And they didn’t want anything back. Perhaps the real trick is that our need for giving should either be totally out of love where you will not expect anything and discount any backlash or adjusted to the person where you give freely to those in your circle of trust.
Crystal says
Suki, why do you say that gratitude is not an emotion that people enjoy feeling?
Suki says
A good question, that made me think!!
I think some people in some situations don’t enjoy gratitude because it feels like a debt. Either they don’t know how to receive gracefully, or they carry out relationships with a give and take calculation. So when someone does something for them, they don’t want to feel grateful because they dont want the debt and they don’t want the other person having power over them through their ‘gift’ of help.
I think that’s why it’s also important not to ‘give’ or ‘help’ in ways that are too much for the level of your relationship or that you know the other person can’t reciprocate. Because by doing it you’re putting them in your debt.
Crystal says
Interesting, Suki. Your explanation reminded me of a friend I used to have. I had bought her a drink when we were out one night. Later that evening, she bought me one. And made a point of saying to me “Now we’re even!” It stuck in my mind as being very odd, not to mention taking the some of the joy out of me doing something nice for her. It’s one thing to keep a score card going in your own mind, quite another to broadcast it out loud I think. Both ways seem like sad ways to exist, always trying to keep track of innocent actions and perhaps ‘win’ by doing so.
fussy says
Suki, thanks for expounding further. Exchange of ideas and approach is giving me strength. I want to be free of the shackles keeping me invested in what someone else is or isn’t doing and get mad at myself when I react upon seeing something that reminds me that I got burned. The outrage can take over, even after all this time, which is why I posted originally. I needed to vomit it out !
Jane says
I was involved for the first time with a narc about two years ago. I was not attracted to him AT ALL when we first met. I even told him when we dated the first couple of months he needed to date other women. He kept pursuing me ardently. I fell for his charms. Fast forward a few more months and he was not the person I fell in love with. It was the worst break up I ever went through. “Lack of instant chemistry” doesn’t matter when you are with a Narc.
Laurie says
One of your best posts yet and they are all great so that is saying a lot. reading your posts always make me feel more confident and put me back on track.
anna maruggi says
Natalie, i must have real issues with self esteem, as i keep thinking about that certain someone who i think i have chemistry with, but in short, is very toxic for me. i can’t get my thinking of him out of my system. what to do, its been over 2 yrs, and he has no problem moving on quickly and seems to attract people that linger a long time.
help?
SilverCloud says
anna,
I was in a similar place five or so years ago, and did not listen to Nat’s advice to certain things. (I kept cheating no contact.) I went into obsessive mode over a mediocre man. I think you can choose. Choose to seek out resources on breakups and dating (I have yet to find better than here). Your mind can play tricks on you into thinking someone is your “soulmate”, when really it’s best to get away from them. If we haven’t worked out childhood issues, we will be drawn to people who represent the same kind of struggle (and Hell) we underwent as our younger selves. I was avoiding the truth of how cruel my family was with cruel men. It doesn’t make sense; that’s why it’s so agonizing, but we humans do this.
I strongly recommend Natalie’s Mr Unavailble and the FallbackGirl (Amazon), all her podcasts; they are gold, and then her new book: Love, Care, Trust, & Respect (Amazon). That should do it. And a competent, respectful therapist if one is available to you. You can get through all of this and be free of the obsession. I promise. But it will take a heck of a lot of work and commitment toward yourself.
Alix Lola says
I usually go for chemistry when I meet a guy — I need that initial spark! And even though it dies down once the “honeymoon” phase is over, I think it’s important that it remains to some degree. I lacked sexual chemistry with a man I really liked , which I didn’t realize until we slept together 2 months into dating, and it was the demise of our relationship. We got along great otherwise, and we cared about each other, and we stuck it out for almost a year, but the lack of sexual chemistry was a black cloud hanging over us. Chemistry is part of a the relationship equation.
Carly M says
I had an experience with a “separated” man who pursued me day and night last Summer. I was weary because he and his wife had been apart for only 8months but together for 13years and with two sons. My gut instinct was to leave this one alone, but eventually I returned to my default setting of Florence nightingale and felt sorry for him&they way he said his wife treated him badly for all of those years. Of course he was manipulating me but I started to enjoy the attention he gave me and eventually went out with him… Well the chemistry between us was off the scale and then t continued like that for about 3weeks. I couldn’t sleep, eat, my life became chaotic. All I wanted was him day&night because I had become addicted to brain chemicals my body was producing when we were together. We felt like we’d known each other our whole life. I felt like id been transported to higher dimension! Of course it all came crashing down when he completely changed into a guy I didn’t like, almost Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. I felt uneasy around him, and thought it was me because I’d been with a dozen Mr unavailables before and I must be projecting. I didn’t know my a*se from my elbow. I then realised I’d became dripping in codependency again. He just wanted to use me as a place to go/someone to “play” with until his wife welcomed him back. He “ghosted” on me when I told him I wasn’t happy at the way he was treating me and he’d better start taking me out again as I was bored.. Then..nothing.. He wouldn’t answer my phonecalls, the didn’t answer my texts. I’ve tortured myself wondering where he is and whether he’s back with his wife. Luckily its now opened up my interest in my own self as I was so focused on the external which left me empty so he had access to my lonely heart in the first place, not anymore. I’m filling up myself with love and new learning experiences. I’m evolving, growing and I keep on moving – away from “separated” men. Lesson learned. Love to all you people out there who get this xxxx
Jane Doe says
Same here. Except I never not liked him even when he was hurting my heart he was still a friend …it’s so lonely to fall for another woman’s husband. They are never separated it’s always a lie.
MillionReasons says
From Carly: “I had an experience with a “separated” man who pursued me day and night last Summer…”
So did I! And for me that period of pursuit made each day wonderful. For a number of reasons we did not have physical contact for a few months. In a way that just added to the pursuit because it was romantic and had an element of the forbidden.
“felt sorry for him&they way he said his wife treated him badly for all of those years. Of course he was manipulating me but I started to enjoy the attention he gave me…”
Yes, the laser beam focus during the pursuit phase is intense.
“Well the chemistry between us was off the scale…”
“All I wanted was him day&night because I had become addicted to brain chemicals my body was producing when we were together…”
It was the same for me and I should have realized that the highs were OTT. Adding to it, his divorce, at that time, was imminent, or so he said. And as time went on and we experienced our “firsts” I bonded with him strongly.
“I’ve tortured myself wondering where he is and whether he’s back with his wife…”
In my situation the “imminent” divorce became “soon” then “after the holidays” then “after the spring semester”. Now there is no talk of divorce and they are back together.
I keep telling myself that he has every right to change his mind and to fall out of attraction. It could not be more clear that he is emotionally and physically no longer available to me. I find comfort in yoga, meditation and working on my playlists. I do though still feel overwhelmed by the pain and grief.
Jane Doe says
Same story the happy phase made every day a good day. I was so lonely before him and now I’m just not even living.