The Pop-Up Relationship: The Temporary Romance That Expires & Never Develops

Have you ever spent time with somebody who gives amazing date and yet, afterwards it’s crickets? I did that on and off for four years. Honestly, if you’d met us on dates, wearing the face off each other and barely able to keep our hands to ourselves, laughing and putting the world to rights, you’d be forgiven for thinking that we were madly in love. Sadly, as I mentioned in Mr Unavailable and the Fallback Girl, we’d have The Best Date Ever TM™ and then he’d go dark until next time.
I recently chatted with Margie who has been ‘seeing’ (I use that word loosely) a guy for two years where they have The Best Date / Weekend Ever ™ every 4-6 weeks or so. She thinks they have an amazing connection but is very concerned about how she’s on a permanent date with this guy when she technically wants to be in a serious relationship and settle down and have a family. The funny thing is though, is all they have is these dates/weekends. That’s it. There’s no actual relationship in between. They exchange texts here and there but after 2 years, even that’s on the wane.
It is now an established pattern that they can have a date or a weekend and that he will disappear, and that she will be right there when he is looking for entertainment again in the future.
In theory, walking away seems easy, after all, why would she want to keep seeing somebody who, in the space of 2 years has spent the same amount of time with her that someone else would do in the space of a few months?
Margie focusing on the feelings that she experiences on the dates has blinded her to what she feels afterwards. It is a rollercoaster and she harbours a fantasy that one day he’s going to come to her and say, ‘Baby, thank you for your patience over this last two years. I’ve decided you’re the one and I want to be with you every day and live happily ever after. Let me knock you up this minute’— not.gonna.happen.
When a relationship pops up for a short period of time and then disappears again, it’s a pop-up relationship or even pop-up romance.
I have a number of friends who run their own pop-up shops. They do not want the commitment of running a full time store and so they periodically rent a space or turn their current space into one for a day, few days, a week or even a few. They promote it and invite regulars etc., and they get to sample the joys of retail without getting too invested, plus they sell lots of product.
Similarly, there are people who like to sample aspects of a relationship (sex, companionship, the excitement of possibilities) and get to satisfy their curiosity about someone without having to get vulnerable and intimate. These can be casual relationships but also, it covers an ex who boomerangs back into our life promising great change.
If you are involved with somebody who pops up from time to time and gives great date or a great but short period of time before they disappear or revert to their usual, ‘Oops, I did it again. I played with your heart and made out that things would be different this time when they won’t’, you are stuck in the cycle of the pop-up relationship.
These pop-up relationships feel romantic at the time but they come to an end and then after a period of time, probably when the person feels sure that you’re not expecting too much, the reset button is hit, there’s another pop-up and then lather, rinse, repeat.
You end up becoming almost desensitised to how neglectful the involvement is and normalising an unworkable situation.
You forget the confusion, heartache, the self-doubt, the anxiety and wondering what the hell they’re doing, who the hell they’re doing it with, and why they aren’t consistently there.
You also notice how these relationships never really develop and deepen. Well, how can they when you almost have to start over from scratch each time and they keep checking out on you?
If you believe that you want a committed, loving relationship and you’re instead attending a pop-up relationship from time to time with someone who is clearly partial to a spot of Future Faking and Fast Forwarding, you have to ask yourself, as discomforting as it might be, is, What’s going on with me that I would settle for something entirely different to that? It’s also asking, Where am I bullsh*tting myself?
If you were being absolutely clear with you about what you want, you wouldn’t settle for temporary attention.
There is a level of ambivalence about what you want, otherwise you would not be OK with their ambivalence that’s reflected in their lack of consistency, intimacy, and actually, their general attentiveness. You wouldn’t settle for getting high periodically and instead, would look to enjoy a more consistent, sustainable partnering. You wouldn’t be hiding behind their emotional unavailability.
‘We talk about so much’, said Margie, and yet, they have never talked about where the hell he goes for those weeks or what the hell is going on between them, despite having around 19 opportunities to do so. In truth, Margie’s been going out with her rolling stone father and hiding her fear of getting it wrong and her hurt over another relationship in this pop-up relationship.
Romance is easier than allowing ourselves to be seen.
A pop-up relationship where, for 24 hours or however long it is, we get to pretend that we’re in a relationship and to play out our dreams about this person as well as ourselves, all the while knowing on some level that it’s not real and that they’ll be gone again, allows us to protect ourselves from really putting us out there. We don’t have to share ourselves and put in the level of effort that a consistent relationship would need, but at the same time, we end up residing in an uncomfortable comfort zone where we give ourselves a hard time about our needs not being met and feeling habitually neglected.
Acknowledging the overall cost of continuing to be involved with this person and how it’s blocking you from being available for an available relationship where you don’t have to wait around to be summoned, provides the much-needed wake-up call, but also being honest with you about your needs and what is motivating you to settle for less. When you confront the pain, fear and guilt, the ambivalence and resistance will start to fade and this person and their fly-by-night ways will no longer seem attractive or normal to you.
Your thoughts?
Comments
Dusk Charm says
Currently breaking up from one of these “two year relationships” I’m on day 3 of it’s death (bawling and various other pain release techniques lol) and this article has just clarified the situation for me even had me aching from the laughter – “plus they sell lots of products” and “oops I did it again……” hilarious! So enlightening, now I just gotta look into the me side of it all to prevent too many more unnecessary heartbreaks.
Mir says
Dear Dusk Charm,
I left such a “relationship” a little over 6 weeks ago and it hurt like hell at first, but boy oh boy, I feel SO much more relieved (even happy!) now. It will get better. Hang in there! So good of you to have made yourself a priority!
Lauren says
For quite a long while, I’ve been settling for few and far-between ‘pop-ups’ as I’ve not been able to locate more serious/long-term prospects. 🙁
Silvercloud says
Lauren,
Use the space to get to know you instead of waiting.
Jusset Ramirez says
I trying to get off that boat myself !
S says
I’m currently at the tail end of a pop-up relationship that I realized for what it was around day 8 of an 11-day trip. I’m now giving him his space to do his thing while I go about mine (I visited him in a city where I have friends). He wants me to keep in touch when I go home, but I’ve told him I don’t want to.
My question(ish): I’m planning to no-contact this guy, but that feels excessive. I haven’t fallen into any of the usual traps for years and I’ll of course be re-reading everything to see where I made my mistakes here. Other than the no-contact and reading over materials, what work should I be doing on myself? And should I be setting any further boundaries before I leave? (We are already no longer intimate.)
Silvercloud says
Hi S,
No I don’t think no contact is excessive. I have only been able to not get sucked into too much drama with a pop up when I kept it completely non sexual. We were friends, things got flirty, I asked him what he wanted, he replied “sex and friendship”. I said nope. No sex. After giving it some time, I decided to be just friends with him (actual 100% complete platonic). He has a gf now and we barely keep in touch (like a lull in any friendship). His girlfriend knows we are friends and I make a point to mention her and include her in all invites.
Anyhow, that said, it can be tricky when things have passed the friend zone via physical stuffs. If you don’t want to keep in touch, don’t. 100% your choice.
As for what you could be doing, get incredibly honest about what you want in the long run. I realized I can’t healthily deal with casual sex or casual romance. I’d really prefer a committed partner. In the meantime, I practice self-care and make sure my relationship with me is healthy.
That’s what works for me, but we are all different (but watch out for trying to be the exception to the rules). Learn what your values are or what you want them to be, work on them and know that something sustainable isn’t possible with someone who doesn’t share your core values.
Take care xx
Elgie R. says
Who doesn’t love the feeling of “falling in love”? Pop-up relationships allow us to keep a relationship in stasis at the “falling-in-love” stage. Men are as addicted to that stage as women. Sometimes I think men are more addicted to that stage than women are..because that is the stage where no one has done anyone wrong and we are delighted by each other’s company. Before the demands, and rules, and “have-tos” (have to see my Mother, your mother, pay the dentist), and “shoulds” (should go see my Mother, your mother, pay the dentist) come into play. Before it gets boringly comfortable. But pop-up relationships are not meant to carry the burden of intimate involvement in the non-pretty essentials of intimacy.
I think a sign that we are ready for an intimate involvement is when “boringly comfortable” sounds appealing.
Somegirl says
Absolutely brilliant. Thank you. I’m in this pop up relationship myself. The expiration date is approaching.
I agree with your stance that perhaps more men like to stay in this phase, because we can do no wrong. When real life comes roost, all hell breaks loose. They can’t handle. You are ceremoniously knocked off the pedestal.
Silvercloud says
“Romance is easier than allowing ourselves to be seen.” I melt into this line. What a thing to say! Such writing Nat. You deserve the Nobel. But as we know, not everyone always gets what they deserve for better or worse. And of course I’m not a judge on that, but what you do here is really extraordinarily valuable to so many. BR hasn’t really altogether cliqued for me until the podcasts; I guess I need three hours a day of you explaining to me what I didn’t have a clue about.
First off, I’m wayyyyy too aggressive in communication at times. Going about it all wrong.
Anyhow, it’s all about steady growth and that commitment for the long haul.
Another thought on this is the impulsivity train; I used to get caught up on that so often with men. I’d think, “a tryst might do me good.” Nope. I need something more substantial because I’m tired of being cute and adventurous; I want to be my true, boring self with someone of character for a very very long time.
And headspace is Heaven. Oh oh my. What a peaceful journey. It only took me five years to get on that after you recommended it.
Almondcroissant says
Very true. It’s not as though I don’t know what a good relationship is either, I had one for fifteen years. I did what we tend to do – focused on the good bits while averting my eyes from the less good bigger picture. It’s not even a red flag – it’s a whole shop of the blighters, on fire!
Silvercloud says
Almondcroissant,
(Oh mah gawd I want an almond croissant from the French bakery here in town right now I could so cry.) Anyhow, I think what we do is common, but, alas unwise. My ex was so fantastically affectionate; he was like this tall lanky teddy bear of a man with a puppy dog face, buuuuuuut, he was also a severe alcoholic. By the time we got together he was in blackout phase of the disease. He said to me at one point “I’m not an alcoholic nor will I ever be.” It was at that point I started to allow myself to see he was never going to change and that he was in a disease process I had no control over. So very sad. So much potential…but we all know how that goes.
I really do hope he fixes himself up and makes it work with his current or finds a steady, healthy partner if he recovers. Sadly, I don’t think he will. But, nonetheless it is none of my business nor will we ever be healthy for each other.
Almondcroissant says
Yep, two years into one of these suckers myself. Sometimes we see a lot of each other, at other points a month or so will pass although the contact remains frequent. I’ve been happy and miserable in equal measure. However, he recently had an accident – and blasted it all over social media but didn’t tell me. I only found out latterly, despite having seen him just a few days before the accident. The hard, daylight truth is that I really don’t matter much to him and I’m not part of his ‘real’ (whatever that is to a manic InstaTweeter) life. Why would I want someone in my life to whom I don’t matter? So I’m now debating how to exit. Unfortunately we also have a work connection so it’s messy to say the least. I should have listened at the start when he said he wasn’t very good at relationships….
Silvercloud says
Almondcroissant,
We all should have listened from the start or we wouldn’t be here.
Almondcroissant says
Very true. It’s not as though I don’t know what a good relationship is either, I had one for fifteen years. I did what we tend to do – focused on the good bits while averting my eyes from the less good bigger picture. It’s not even a red flag – it’s a whole shop of the blighters, on fire!
Natalie says
I am in one right now, I think, well it gonna be his last strike, if he leaves again, that’s it for me. I am more complicated. (we don’t get physical, he tries, but I not doing that if I am not in a relationship, I explained this last night) I thinks this is why he leaves. I have 7 children and 5 are at home. I have been married twice. It is difficult for me, men don’t seem to want the burden of an already family and a big one at that. I lost.
bluelagoon says
I’d disagree that it’s mainly men who prefer pop-up relationships. I think it’s my main preference. I have a lovely BF who would probably like something more settled, but the thought of the daily ‘let’s hang out and do dishes together’ boredom of a ‘normal’ relationship makes me feel smothered. I like to go out and do things with him, go on weekend breaks, etc… and not much else.
I’m not afraid to share myself with him, and I’m not afraid to be vulnerable. It’s just that I like my own space, and I don’t feel the need to share all of me with him, all of the time.
Lauren says
I agree with bluelagoon, in both theory and practice. As the old saying goes, ‘familiarity breeds contempt.’ And Elgie’s above term ‘boringly comfortable’ seems like an oxymoron to me – anyone/thing boring causes me discomfort, whether personally or professionally. But maybe I’m just immature…
Magpie says
Hi, I don’t think your situation is the same ‘pop-up relationship’ Nat is speaking about, though, it sounds more like a friendship with sex included (where there’s no pretence about it being romantic, or a relationship). I’m currently in something like this myself, I have a lover who I see weekly, but it’s not a relationship in the sense of being romantic, going on holidays or anything else. We care for each other, but there’s no love here – and that’s okay as it’s clear to us both.
What Nat was describing was more getting an intense high from a relationship, every now and again that remains temporary – this would be extremely damaging long-term; similar to being with a married man, in fact. As you’re looking for more and it seems to be in your reach, almost.
What do you think, am I in the right direction here …
Curious says
I’m wondering – at what point do you leave the ‘discovery phase’, where taking space and time and not spending every moment together is a healthy, to enter the ‘pop up relationship phase’…i.e. what is the timeframe where you should judge that the relationship is not progressing the way it should?
Helen says
I’ve drifted into this kind of a relationship with a guy at work. But only this week I’ve decided to get a hold of myself, and deal with the fact that he wants this ‘relationship/friendship’ to go nowhere, and intend to make myself unavailable to him. It’s so hard! I am so very fond of him and he’s been incredibly kind to me in so many ways.
Why have I allowed this to happen? Because I’m lonely. I’m 52 and I’ve been divorced for 13 years. I’m not particularly attractive, my job intimidates men and frankly, single men who are actually interested in me are rarer than hens’ teeth. I’ve spent almost a decade ‘getting to know myself’ and doing all the personal work – it’s just so very hard to face the fact that over a certain age, the men are simply not there. And crumbs have been better than loneliness.
Lauren says
‘And crumbs have been better than loneliness.’
Hear, hear!
Unfolding says
Helen,
It’s so tough to read that you don’t find yourself attractive! Are you talking physically and looks?
If that really matters to you and think that’s holding you back from men being attracted to you- you can change a lot about that!
Please take it from a woman in her mid-late 40s who works in the fitness industry and being told numerous times by dates how attractive she is, that it really really doesn’t matter. All you get is attention on a dating app. Then you have to do the work and sort through all the attention and possibly go on dates which left her with a lot of experience after 25 first dates or so but did not yield anything other than a mix of shady guys and EU’s or simply superficial disinterested folks. Superficial attractiveness is not the path.
Ask yourself what being attractive means to you, just like being successful at work means to you?!
To me it means to have enough money to take care of myself and to go to bed being at peace with what I do.
You have a lot of negative beliefs that don’t cater to your values (having a genuine fulfilling relationship with someone else)
Nat has a lot of posts on healthy self love and healthy self concepts and I know it’s tempting to blame loneliness for our longing to belong but it actually is a state of mind and unless you can find in you that you already belong because you have found people (soulpod as Jeff Brown states) and activities that give you validation and belonging you will most likely look for love in the wrong places and settle for crumbs.
You are so worth it at ANY age. It’s just a number and compatible men might be far and few but it’s not impossible.
Wishing you strength!
Feisty says
Yes they aren’t there because they all want to do is bang younger women. I am mid 50s and feel the same way but won’t do crumbs. It doesn’t matter if we are young at heart, attractive in many ways, look after ourselves, we cannot and will never be able to compete with young skirts. The men themselves? Well on an ego trio most likely and being used as a meal ticket. You have to question the emotional maturity of men who have a predilection for much younger women/girls and I’m talking decades younger. I have no desire to be a nurse to an older man and my own father is still alive thankyou so no Daddy issues. Any woman who would date be banged by a man old enough to be her father as some do have issues themselves and no I would not want a man who’d been there as you would always be looking over your shoulder wondering when the trade in would happen. So guess I’ll remain single which isn’t what I want since I haven’t had a relationship since my divorce years ago but the more I hear horror stories from women by age the more I am realising that I can have a full life on my own.
Lou says
Ok any advice on this? I’ve been seeing someone since early January and after about a month in he told me there is another woman that he had started seeing before me…and he’s still seeing her as of now. He said he’s not interested in meeting anyone new. At the time I was still seeing someone and I had told him that – but recently I also said that I was feeling ready to move to the next level…exclusive…and he said he wasn’t ready.
We now see each other 2-3 times a week and I hear from him every day via text. I’ve told him I’m not interested in sex until we’re exclusive but we do a LOT else and spend the night together a couple times a week. He said that’s a good idea and he’s fine with that. We’re both late 40’s so not looking for kids but I do want a relationship that is leading to long-term.
So – I’m just confused as to how to deal with this…he’s being honest about where he’s at…he’s showing up in lots of good ways…but he’s also not ready to either be exclusive or let go of this woman (not sure which is more important – not sure if it matters which). I’m starting to feel ready for more…I can’t tell if my fear is red flags or impatience. Part of me feels like it’s ok at this stage in our lives to ‘take it slow’ – and it does feel like it’s growing. We’re just shy of 3 months now….I’m thinking of opening up to starting going on other dates again even though I am wishing we would move to another level.
Just kind of confused as to how I feel…I’m ok being patient if I’m also out there giving myself the potential to meet someone new I guess. Any thoughts?
Unfolding says
Lou,
I am so put off by how much attention your ‘honest’ guy needs. Why are you not put off by that? It sounds like you have developed feelings and are trying to suppress them until he ‘catches up’. Only happens in movies. His actions tell you everything: He wants to keep seeing this other woman. There is nothing confusing about this and just because you are not having sex, doesn’t mean you are not involved. And it’s confusing you and hurting you that he doesn’t reciprocate. I would feel the same And i would not want that type of behavior in my life. How long do you wNt to sell yourself short and tolerate that?
And even if he agrees to exclusivity, can you trust him not needing more attention in the near future when he is not entertained enough? Flush this loser- he is not special at all- he is predictable and it’s not for great things to come. Sorry.
In the end it all comes down what truly works for you and is healthy.
Stephanie says
Lou,
I was in a similar situation in my last relationship where he only told me he was (casually) involved with someone else after we started having sex. This is not honesty. It is selfishness, lack of empathy and cowardice. He denied you your right to make an informed choice and then told you what he was up to so he could transfer the blame onto you. I suppose he is being honest when he says he does not want an exclusive relationship. An honorable man would have made this clear from the start.
When someone tells you they don’t want a commitment, you have to take them at their word. This man has freed himself from all expectations which is exactly the kind of relationship he is looking for. As long as you stay with him you will continue to be disappointed. This isn’t about whether or not he is a good person. It’s about whether or not he is a good relationship candidate. He isn’t.
SecondSun says
Amen, Stephanie.
Happyhesgone says
If he’s not going to commit to you, I certainly would not commit to him. If you can handle multiple dating, I would do that or if not, I would leave him. It sounds like you want a ltr. You’re gonna have to make the hard decisions to facilitate that.
These men…
With online dating, it’s never been easier for the average Joe to put together his own personal harem. But they don’t really want their “women” out there casually dating as well. Oh no. That wouldn’t do at all. Nun. Uh.
So they get us all emotionally invested so we stay at home knitting hats until summoned into the unholy presence of his Assclowness. And waste our valuable time and self-esteem.
Good grief!
Magpie says
‘he’s showing up in lots of good ways…’
But still seeing another woman at the same time????
Sorry, I don’t get this, basically you’re in the other woman role – no judgment on my side, I’ve been there unfortunately though would never ever EVER do this again.
From your message you sound like a kind person, ready to see good in this guy; but being honest is not the same as acting with integrity or care (love/care & respect). It also sounds like you’re falling for him, and he of course knows this.
If you’re also seeing other men, I so go for it, but if you’re not and falling in love with him, ask yourself why it’s okay for you to be with a man who is having sex – and it sounds like a relationship if it’s being ongoing for months – with another woman at the same time as you.
(Again this isn’t coming from a moral high-ground position, as I mentioned in another comment my current situation is with a lover – I’ve told him that I’m not seeing this as long-term leading to marriage and thought about meeting other men – BUT and it’s a big but we don’t see each other three times a week, it’s once a week if that, with no communication really outside setting up our meetings. He hasn’t met my son, or my friends and has no expectations that he will. And there are no really deep feelings involved on either side and if I did meet another man, I’d tell him and immediately end it).
Be careful with your heart with this man, I don’t think he’s acting in a way that shows you much kindness to be honest. Good luck.
Jax says
I have been on and off with a man for 5 years I have posted many times on your fb page before. I allow him back in after months of him blocking me, ignoring me, and completely cutting me off after months of blowing hot.
The most recent blocking came after he thought if I got pregnant maybe he would want a real relationship… like one that he would want to stop sleeping with other people… and would want to see me more than his limit of 2 times a week.
I always think he is gone and this time is no different. Everyone else believes once again he will try to come back.
I am a successful, beautiful woman who is divorced from a cheater 8 years before this. I have seen two therapists and I still allow him back and then allow this to destroy me every time he leaves again
I am at 22 days post the last blocking and I am having a really hard time again.
I think I am going to pull out your book and re read it.
Heartbroken says
Jax,
He sounds like a narcissist. You should read the blog site Knowing the Narcissist. Until I came across this site I never knew there were different classes and cadres of narcissists.
I think a lot of these pop relationships probably involve narcissists and we are just sources of narcissistic supply.
Gabriela says
This post (and some other things in my life) made me realize that although I say out loud to the world about how I want a real, official, committed loving relationship… in my heart I am a pop-upper. I behave like that with family and friends, and I bet I would be like that in a relationship…
Sometimes I wish I would just wake up and have all this sorted out… I did so much self-work only and feel very stuck. I feel like I was so EU that I wasn’t even able to see that I was EU… (at least now I know)
saiskhia says
There are several stages of learning. It goes something like this:
1. Unconscious incompetence. (blissfully (or miserably) ignorant of where you’re going wrong and either not caring about the possibility you might be going wrong, or blaming it all on being somebody else’s fault).
2. Conscious incompetence. (knowing your faults/mistakes and trying to correct them but not yet achieving success with that).
3. Conscious competence. (where you can achieve success but you have to work hard at it and watch you don’t slide into bad habits).
4. Unconscious competence. (where you’re successful but it’s instinctive behaviour that gets you there, because you’ve worked so hard on your past mistakes that you’ve changed and now have new instinctive habits).
Jusset Ramirez says
I’ve been reading these blogs for a few years now. I think it’s time for me to show face and say that, they keep me grounded even when I keep messing up with all these dirt bags I’ve dealt with all my life . I have 2 beautiful boys, single mom and I’m the only provider for them. Now here it goes, the only type of men I meet are unavailable, liars, cheaters and the list goes on. My recent encounter was a guy I met online. We spoke for 2 weeks and then he drove out to see me . He lived 40 minutes away , we met had a drink and he left because he didn’t know how trafic would be at night? Anyway I didn’t pay mind to that dumb ass excuse . We kept talking through out the week and made plans for me to go see him next. Well, here is the thing, I’ve been celibate for almost 2 years and he knew about this. I already knew this guy wanted some. I didnt think he would just be blatantly all over me when I got there . We had a few drinks and even slept on the same bed . He kept touching me all over , asked me if I wanted breakfast??? Really…??? I was starving. Well needless to say that 3 week Romance went “poof” as soon as I hopped in my car and just texted him that I don’t think I was the girl for him . He answered “really”? LOL I dodged a big bullet this time .
Release&Heal says
It’s always a feeling of overwhelming sadness when you get to the point and realize “the men are just not there”. This is truth for many, a reality. In this day and age, you have to compete with those younger and social apps makes it easy for someone to find the /bigger better deal/.
I would suggest to everyone, no matter how forlorn, to prepare and envision your life to be alone. Alone and as alone as one could be, and if that should change, then be happy. And the crumbs from the men are just a distraction from your life and the loneliness. It’s inevitable that they will vacate and drop you from whatever heights they temporarily lifted you to.
For some of us, we were robbed fully of our right to choose. My EU tried to do the same to me. Pretended to be single, was careful about what he shared, only for me to find out through diligent searching that he was not only in a long-term relationship BUT married. It was only at this point when the “truth” came out and he promised never to lie again. LOL.
Of course he could freely admit this now because I had found out on my own what he never would have shared or had the courage to do so. Thankfully, it never went further than a surface friendship with 0 dates and 0 intimacy. I knew something was amiss from the beginning thanks to this website.
As someone else said, I’m so alert and vigilant in checking for the signs and making sure my fences are guarded tightly…that I don’t think I could ever find someone now. And that is bittersweet to think that I have woken from my stupor to be able to see people for what they are, only to find that there really isn’t any options out there. How quickly I am able to spot the signs and sure enough I haven’t been wrong yet since becoming a daily reader. Some of the EU that I have screened out have went out to ruin other lives in my outside circle.
I feel sad for their victims, but also glad for me that I was able to spot so soon what they could not. And no, I don’t believe that I could ever find someone now. My only hope would be another reader of this site that would compatible with me! Maybe we could have our own meeting site here. At least we would know we are self-improving and share similar stories.
These pop-ups were once what I had before coming to this site. And silly me that I actually, too, thought they were real. The rush of emotions, feeling special for 24 hours (or less), and left in suspense for hours-days-weeks until the next time. For the old me, it was good enough.
It seems that if you state clear your intentions and expectations, they also are equally aware that you are on to them as they (somehow) were aware that you were once vulnerable prey. They just run for the hills.
ExpressYourself says
@Release&Heal
Don’t give up! Is it strange that I feel the same way sometimes, and I am 33?
I think once your know yourself, everyone you meet isn’t “it” until they are. Which sucks, because it seems like some kinda unnecessary gauntlet, but not everyone can be “it”, or “anything” really when you know you.
Release&Heal says
Thanks! I am younger than you and feel the same. It’s just reality
Happyhesgone says
This business of using other people’s weaknesses, emotions, or kind, forgiving nature against them in order to get one’s needs fulfilled is just disgusting. Talk about a character flaw! Sheesh!
I have taken this nonsense behavior personally in my recent EUM experience and it was so destructive. Being “on call” for some ridiculous man like some kind of penis junkie?? WTF happened to my self-respect?!! I am so ashamed of myself. I can’t believe I accepted this for the few months it went on.
There were red flags galore just flying high all over and even once a sign that read “The bridge is out!” but I barreled right on through.
Getting over my disappointment in myself is the most difficult part. I let myself down big time. I went into dating after divorce without knowing what I wanted or what my values were. It was like being teenager again.
I was very naive and got burned pretty bad. But I gotta forgive myself and learn the right lessons here. No contact certainly and I haven’t found it that difficult over the past several months. He tried to call once after I broke it off but I didn’t pick up. I just remember all the pain and confusion over the on/off behavior and poof! My desire to talk to him disappears like smoke on the breeze.
Because of this blog, I know what sort of man he is and he’s not the sort of man for me. I’m no longer confused. Thanks Natalie and to all who share their stories. It’s been a huge help and better than therapy to me!
Michele F says
Hi Happyhesgone and other BR ladies (and gents),
Think I’m dealing with a ‘Mr Pop-Up’ right now, you all the type……
Messaged, then he asked for my number, then we texted loads, then we met up. Had a nice time from the afternoon into the wee hours, including a ‘romantic’ walk along the Thames, kissed. He drives for his job so he sent me photos of different parts of the country. Had a road trip to the countryside, kissed when we got back into town and outside my place when he dropped me home. Next day he sent me photos from our day out. Well, that was then and this is now…… Since then (two weekends ago) it’s been texts only (and now not particularly interesting ones at that).
So, unless this guy ups his game significantly and we make some proper plans for face-to-face activities again, I am going to tell him to ‘sling his hook’. Not interested in just chatting with him via texts, don’t want him as a ‘mate’ (I HAVE mates, thanks), nor do I intend to be his ‘reserve’ (always there with an ‘ego stroke’ for him). Nope, not me. No chance!
Clock is ticking, I am perfectly happy to send him off to ‘time-waster island’ if he doesn’t step up sharpish……. That’s the way all of us need to be for the sake of our self-esteem (and our sanity). Stay strong ladies (and gents), don’t put up with any of their nonsense! 🙂
Michele F says
That’s ‘you all KNOW the type……’ Soz. 😉
ExpressYourself says
A few of my “gives good date” then ghost guys have been that kinda pop-up romance. There is a rush of excitement with all the newness, I totally get that. But I am looking for more after that.
The usual: Meet online. Send a few messages. Meet up, have a few drinks, food. Head to a record store, thrift shop, bowling, club, whatever. I had a good time. They say they did and that they’d like to again soon….then poof. Or that ambiguous “busy” text when I ask to meet up again. FLUSH.
Old me would be devastated for weeks, but new me can see it for what it is. Sure, I get disappointed, but my life isn’t ruined. I have discovered that I can have fun, meet people, even have sex, and not let it color my judgement of what is best for me. I never would have thought I could do that without this blog, or putting myself out there with my newfound boundaries.
I’ve been dating over a year now, online, going out to social events to meet people, hitting the bars, ect. Similar results with each avenue, but there are many roads to love! I’m riding that highway on a unicorn because that’s the kind of awesome I deserve! Haha! 🙂
Feisty says
Too many men treat dating like they are shopping for a tin of baked beans in a supermarket. Doesn’t matter what make or price as long as it is a tin of baked beans they aren’t selective. That is not to demean any ladies here what I am saying is that they don’t know what they want but they’ll try all the same. I blame the internet and social media for the demise in dating and attitudes which result in not treating people well. Men don’t want to commit least they be missing out on something better as they see it but they are really like kids in the candy shop with the scope of the internet.
Now I have core values and boundaries that are essential to me in a man and criteria that I need. If they aren’t there it is no go. For many men as long as we are XX chromosome and have a willing vagina that is all they need and as for criteria in a lover/partner/companion there is nothing more as they don’t have a clue. I have been told I am picky but the answer is no I am worth so much more. I am not willing to accept any sh1t from a man just because he is XY and has a penis and I’d like male company. He can go and play his games elsewhere.
I know of a young woman who is being played by the older man she is with because he has been trying it on with me and he never acknowledged her presence. She is unaware of the douche he is. Furthermore he didn’t light up when he mentioned her which says a lot. He hasn’t had any response to his various moves from me for the months he has been trying it on and now I know he has a partner he won’t.
So any more interactions will reference his partner so he gets that I am a one man woman not to be overlapped or be the OW. I suspect that one of two things will happen a) he loses interest or b) he ups the game ‘cos his ego won’t take failure in hitting on a woman and getting no response. Time will tell but there are red flags galore that I am aware of already.
I want to be the main event not the side show and I sure as hell don’t want to be viewed as an option, a fallback or treated like a tin of baked beans. I have characteristics I want a man to see as unique and be drawn to me over other women. If I fall in love then it will be the old fashioned way before sex. If not then so be it there are worse things than being alone and I have female friends who are now recognising that the games men play aren’t worth the hassle but good female friends trump all.
Release&Heal says
Hi, going through the same thing here with an EU. He definitely chose to up his game after even saying he was going to leave me alone. That did not last even a week! He’s determined to land me because I guess no one else has ever dared tell him no. Acts jealous and possessive despite me never even give him the time of day.
Be careful!
Lolly says
Hi
I just found this blog and am hoping someone can help me gain some perspective. I was involved with this guy and sent him some R-rated photos. Stupid me! He told me he would delete them at the end of the relationship.
We broke up back in January (he dumped me) and I haven’t talked to him since. We were together for three years with the last one being pretty rough. I want to ask him to delete the pictures if he hasn’t already but am feeling a little torn. I was planning to wait another month until my feelings are less raw but now I’m starting to feel like I just want to get it over with. Part of me just wishes I could let it go but I can’t. What should I do?
Mac says
Hi Lolly,
To be honest (and this is a mans opinion) it wouldn’t matter if you asked him to delete them or not. If he has any morals whatsoever he would respect you as a person and would have deleted them already. Even if you did ask, how would you know if he has or not?
Personally, I have had X rated photos of exes, and they of I. But when those relationships have ended, those pictures were the last things I wanted on my phone! And I’m sure they have too! I have learnt my lesson since then!
If he does anything disgraceful with them like posting on websites or using them against you, contact the police as this is a crime.
Fussy says
Sun,
Send an email request, something like this:
“If you haven’t done so already, please remove any remaining online connections to my identity including name, contact information, and images. I have done the same on your behalf. Thank you.”
This way you have date/time documentation of your request.
Look at it like a basic, business request, no need for emotions.
Good luck!
Fussy says
Comment above was meant for Lolly, oops.
Silvercloud says
Lolly,
Please don’t berate yourself. If he does something sketch with those pics, it says nothing bad about you and everything horrrid and ick about him.
Mac,
Excellent advice.
SecondSun says
This post could not have come at a better time for me (somehow, Natalie’s posts always do…). I spent a miserable night last night when I realized my own version of a “pop-up” had been going on for four whopping years (well, one year was almost all no-contact). Somehow, I just didn’t realized how much time had actually passed. It looked so obviously hopeless now. I feel so humiliated for letting myself be yanked around for so long. It creeps me out to think what his real perception of me is.
I think he goes in cycles of being smitten with me, to then discarding me (with what also feels like thinly-veiled disdain). He’s in the discard cycle now, and my gut tells me this is permanent.
The thing I have the hardest time with resuming NC is that he’s in nearly all my weekly social activities (in fact, one he begged me to come to). These activities are all with good friends of mine, and I don’t really have many other social orbits to turn to instead. I wish I could just pull a no-show this weekend, and take a permanent raincheck on all my social engagements, but I get so much pressure to come hang out from everyone that I feel like a huge jerk just dropping out of sight. The friends have no idea this has been going on with him and I would rather die than give that as the reason. In addition, it would be mean my life would be pretty lonely for a while, as I’m also currently at work by myself.
I feel like I should just bite the bullet and cut all ties that keep me anywhere near his orbit, but lord it’s so hard to face that break alone.
Magpie says
You’ll be fine, don’t worry about the ‘being alone’ time: it’s necessary. Maybe you’ll need to make some new friends and find new activities, something to think about in the future, but for now I’d recommend totally cutting all contact (and that includes stopping going to activities where he’d be, and stopping all the online messaging etc).
You need to make your message to him extremely clear and this means totally removing yourself from any possibility of seeing him, or having contact with him.
It might seem ‘extreme’ but it isn’t, it’s an act of self-love and self-preservation, especially since his treatment verges on the sadistic. I was particularly concerned when I read this:
‘I think he goes in cycles of being smitten with me, to then discarding me (with what also feels like thinly-veiled disdain). He’s in the discard cycle now, and my gut tells me this is permanent.’
This is so unhealthy, and if you have internalised this message (and are able to write it with ZERO judgment of his behaviour, ZERO anger at his cruelty) shows the extent of the damage.
I’d recommend you keep a copy of this comment and keep it somewhere. When you are finally out of this relationshit you will be shocked that you were ever in such a harmful situation and somehow accepted it as normal (I mean look at the way you wrote this as if his behaviour followed some kind of logic?)
I have been there. I was in an abusive relationship on and off for four years, where I completely lost my sense of self. When I started to really end it, after trying to ‘so.many.times’ I suffered trauma reactions, akin to panic attacks.
Now a few years on, I’m shocked and what I experienced with this man, but the only way to achieve this was to completely and utterly cut him out of my life (and have experiences with other more normal men).
He still tries the re-appearance thing, but I have absolutely no interest, thank God.
Look after yourself and cut the ties. Good luck.
Suki says
I agree — you need to cut out of social contacts for now. This idea that you are a ‘jerk’ for bowing out of your group for a few weeks / months / forever – is in your head. If anyone guilts you, they are fools. IF you cant truthfully tell people about him, then you aren’t that close to them anyway.
I had a social group of which I was a big member and so was the ex, and when the de-connection happened (hardly a split, as he worked very hard to reduce expectations to his standards), I needed him out of my head space. It was hard but I dropped out of a number of regularly scheduled activities. Sometimes I would go to every third or fourth invite only, sometimes I would go if I knew ahead of time that he wouldn’t be there – but yes I consciously made myself decide not to. And it was hard. And a part of me wanted to keep going to keep my connection with him, and yet I knew that I needed distance. After that for a while, I would even consciously tune him out if he was sitting right in front of me talking to someone else.
You have to work really hard at it because this person has their claws in you. The day will come when you’re free – you’ll still have to be vigilant. He triggers something in you, something hungry and grasping and desperate [otherwise you wouldn’t let yourself be treated so shabbily. He will always do that as long as you give him the chance].
What was interesting was that as I took distance from our social group, it was like other groups opened up to me on their own. I didn’t really do anything, I had just started the distancing and hadn’t started reaching out to others, but I still found that the universe just sent me some other distractions. That helped.
By saying no to social events where you know you will be exposed to a toxic person you are; 1) telling yourself that you are weak and that you need to take care of yourself, which is good to acknowledge, 2) putting your needs ahead of other people’s opinions of you, and 3) putting your core emotional needs ahead of shallow social needs for a while. Its a form of discipline and commitment toward yourself.
Emerald says
The trouble is that Margie probably never sat down at the beginning of this pop-up affair and said what she was looking for. This kind of arrangement is fine if both parties want it, but it needs to be discussed near the start. Unfortunately, I think many folk are a bit scared about having The Chat be as they don’t want to sound pushy and are maybe scared to hear a no, but it’s the best way to see if you’re both on the same page.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with saying that you’d like something to develop. And if the other person isn’t then it’s far better to know sooner so you can meet someone else than to let them call the shots while you hope he/she will find out they want the same as you. X
Jacquie says
I was in one these relationships and it lasted for over 1.75 years. About 1.25 years into it I woke from a dream and a thought popped into my head that he was a narcissist, he had all the signs, but I persisted and every time he failed to respond in a normal fashion, I had to remind myself that he was incapable.
Then I had to ask myself why I was still in it. Over the next few months I did some self help exercises that raised my self Esteem, but it’s like there was such a grip, I couldn’t let go. Then I read an article about no contact and was led to your blog. I purchased some of your courses and then bought “No Contact” on Audible and then eventually Mr. Unavailable and Fantasy books. Listening to those books on repeat changed my life.
I have been out of that relationship for almost year. I love myself, learned that I had been codependent from childhood. I am a new woman. I’m patiently waiting for a healthy relationship, and living and loving my life.
2016 was the best year of my life. Your books changed the entire direction of my life. I never understood that I was emotionally unavailable. That cycle has been broken. I could write a book about it. Thank you Natalie, I love you. The best is yet to come.
Eb says
So I’m interested in your opinion. Recently, I was set up by my mother and her friends. The guy is very attractive, successful, fun to be around, etc. However, there are just a couple tiny problems. 1. He lives in the northeast coast of the US, while I live on the southeast coast. He’s only in town for a couple months. Of course we’re enjoying company and getting to know each other. I’d be happy keeping it light, knowing he’s leaving. I sense he wants more. He’s told me he wants a serious relationship. He wants to take things slow, but also asks what my 3-5yr plan is for the future, etc. 2. He’s been married twice. His first married only lasted a month. He referred to it as his “fake marriage,” which bothered me because he said they’d dated 3yrs before. He finally admitted they were young, right out of college which I understand. Still, why a 3yr relationship and then a month long marriage? He said they mutually agreed to divorce.Then his second marriage, his “real marriage,” only lasted a year. She was running around on him. He said they went to counseling & “really tried to work it out,” but she didn’t stop the behavior. So they divorced. Now, as mentioned, he seems great on the surface. We get along great. Plus, our families set us up so there’s added pressure there. But, long distance relationships aren’t ideal, especially just starting to get to know someone. You set the reset button everytime you leave and get back in town again. But then, what about the two marriages? I’m not a judgmental person, but these two particular short marriages and the way he talked about them make me concerned. Is this a case of a pop-up romance that needs to be over already? Or is there too little to know for sure just yet?
Adele says
I would smile a lot, but watch him carefully and take notes. His past history is not all the fault of the ex’es and he has to take some responsibility for what he did in the relationships he blew up.
Nothing wrong with keeping it light, but keep your options open, and don’t become exclusive until you have seen his true colors for sure. Hope it works out for you.
Eb says
Thank you Adele!
Stephanie says
Eb,
I could be reading you all wrong, but it sounds to me like you are trying to talk yourself into this relationship. Just remember that not wanting to be in a relationship with someone is a good enough reason to call it off. You don’t need to justify not wanting to be with someone. It doesn’t matter that he is a nice guy and your family likes him. If YOU are full of doubts it is only going to get worse once you are trying to make it work long distance.
Eb says
Thank you Stephanie!
chemicalsister says
You know what? The pop-up thing seems like a more fun, less high maintenance version of EU assclownery that is awfully difficult to put in check without a serious convo with self and possibly friends (or a forum here) to put it in perspective and see it more clearly. And from there decide and act upon what you want/need in a serious, organized, non-chaotic way.
Pop-up relationships seems pretty harmless unless you want more and know it, otherwise.. . .?
It’s awfully hard to *connect* connect so for me popup kind of behavior got a pass b/c it seems friendly. Like OH! That person remembered to get in touch, cool! You know you’re going to have fun, so why not? I had a LOT of regular friends like this (meaning:girlfriends, too) — on the periphery, never digging into intimacy, always up for a blitz of “dinner” or “grabbing drinks” or whatever, very sporadically. Seems harmless right?
It is, until you want MORE, more. . .like, knowing you can call the person when sh1it hits the fan — which you can’t b/c you’re only at the having fun stage only and always.
I personally did the fade out on that type of stuff and/or they disappeared permanently on their own when I made it clear I wanted more of a presence from them.
With men? If we have all this fun and then nothing after say a week (two if somebody died or something), it’s an automatic delete of their number from my phone — kind of like automatic no-contact if things don’t progress in a way that I think is reasonable proportionate to the intensity of the previous pop-up time.
It’s strange to be more selective and more inclined toward intimacy though — now that I’m less inclined to hang on to people, it’s almost too extreme. To the point that, in real time, if I sense quickly that the person isn’t “open” or “present” or “available,” I literally forget them! Like, I can’t remember their names if I run into them later, sometimes within a conversation if I just met them and can’t be bothered!
So? I’m not sure that the pop-up thing is all bad — b/c if you’re not using those intimacy skills on the regular, it might be use-it-or-lose-it — I don’t know for sure, but that’s the way it seems so far. . .after one heck of a lot of deleting.
Rachel (Lupie) says
Chemicalsister, not sure it’s any more fun than the usual EU buffoonery but I do agree that it’s an extension of this type of BS behaviour.
These clowns think they’re getting smarter! Thank God for BR really, it’s saved myself and others a whole lot of aggro over the years. ????
chemicalsister says
Rachel thanks for the perspective.
It’s hard for me b/c my phone doesn’t ring *at all* now that I’ve rejected *all* of the blow-by, floaty, dragonflylike, non-relationships, both romantic and non, by supposedly setting higher standards.
It’s hurtful, but I am mostly at peace with the situation(s) for what they are. I *think* what I mean is more like pop-up relationships are fun in the moment for what they are — but maybe we can all do ourselves a favor by not trying to make those more than what they are at that particular time with that particular person.
If you want more in general and from that person, let pop-ups go, probably — but I don’t think it’s necessarily the light, slightly EU pop-up thing that’s the problem if it’s fun and not hurting your or their feelings in any way.
If a person is stringing you along and trying to make the relationship seem “intimate” BECAUSE they pop-up once in a while, that’s different. That’s *probably* no good — but depends on the circumstances. If he’s popping up as a way to test you sexually(possibly even emotionally), that’s obviously a cause for concern.
I have friends that I truly love (one I would so jump if he were single — possibly a cautionary tale waiting to happen, don’t know yet) that are probably technically pop-ups — they are ways away in other countries. But I don’t love them any less by accepting that all they can offer is popping up when we happen to be in the same place (country!) at the same time. It’s been made clear to me that the “intimacy” can’t be extended through technology (email, skypes, etc.) but for that reason I (try to) make the most of every moment in real time when it happens. I try to be as open and present and intimate as possible at those times, and try not to be overwhelmed or overwhelming. Whether that is successful or welcomed or understood? Don’t know, except making reciprocal effort seems worth it.
I’ve even lost a few friends and lovers by not recognizing (soon enough) that they simply weren’t capable — be it time, values, EU, some combo of all of that — of more than being a pop-up. Relationships aren’t all meant to be enduring and intimate — some are just, well — meant to be pop-ups.
Seeing someone once a year for 20 years and once a week over six months is about the same, in my opinion. The person’s capacity for going deeper isn’t going to change over time — but the willingness to give a damn just a little, enough to pop-up, even — might. It takes a while to know what the deal is.
So, I’ve come to accept that SOME people? Are only for, say, acknowledging and checking to see if they and I are still alive around holiday season, and not for calling upon if I fall down a flight of stairs or whatever — unless it’s around Xmas! Maybe they’d “pop-up” with some holiday cheer if I were indisposed during Xmas.
And there it is — pop-ups! Make it work for you in some way, if not, snip it in the bud.
Silvercloud says
Okay you’re mind can play tricks on you in the dating world. In college, I was obsessed with two men. I was convinced they were the opitome of pure physical perfection. I came across some old pics of one who I was convinced broke my heart (we never even went on a proper date) and looking at the pictures now near a decade later, his appearance repulses me. He looks sickly and mean and smirking. In these pics, there is a young man who I thought liked me around the same time as my obsession with the other guy was in full effect but brushed him off as creepy bc he stared at me sometimes (but would shyly look away) and now in my current self find him endearing, warm, sweet looking, and attractive looking. People if you feel bad about yourself inside, your mind can play tricks on you with this stuff!!
Nat, can you do a post on obsession?
Silvercloud says
And I hate that every time
I write you’re instead of your it kills me inside.
Silvercloud says
Not really, I don’t care.
Mac says
Don’t worry about it SC, we all make miskates. 😉
Silvercloud says
Thank You 🙂
Ronald H Medlock DC says
I am 50 she is 27. We have been seeing each other every weekend since 2014. She is an engineer for a company 2 hours away. I am a Professional with a business that affords me freedom with my time and flexibility. She has met all my family and friends and had keys to my house and can come and go. However, I have never met her roommates or her family or Co workers. I have nothing at her house. No keys. No incumbent in her life during the week. She texts me every morning. We have a great life in weekends as we both enjoy dirt bike racing and our 2 dogs. Yet… I still have no involvement in Hey life during the week. Dinnertime we met mid week and stay in a hotel. Even when we race at a track code to get house we still rent a hotel room… Her father came to visit a year and half ago and I eat never invited to meet him. I have never been mentioned in any of Hey suicidal media accounts… No pictures of us.. No mention of me when she does great things that I help her with… What’s more is I do most an the work on the dirt bikes and trailers and driving.. Etc… She helps where she can.. But its far from the labor ensue efforts I do… I have tried ending the relationship several times only to have her refuse and argue the course… One time to the recent of her screaming at me and hitting my arm… In the post heart I have begun to shut down… I am slow to answer her texts. I am not excited to be with her… I feel embarrassed if front of friends and relatives with her… I feel used and played… I ended it and within 3 days she was at a race event we go to most every weekend with a man she eat introducing as a CO worker. I knew that as I shut down on the relationship someone else would most likely step in as she is bright beautiful and energetic. A sorority girl from Georgia Tech gets lots of attention. Now I feel like a huge sucker for investing all of myself and my life In her… I can’t eat. I can’t sleep… I’m numb. But I’m intent on learning about myself in an this even at 50… She put in a good debate and argued time and time again that she spends every weekend with me.. She texts all the time… That she loves me.. But in the end I found myself co dependant wanting something that may want going to develop to the logs I wanted with her… And I had to admit that the age gap and the difference in life experiences and ideals were real… It was as if my optimism became fantasy and pessimism became reality… Thanks for letting me share…
Ronald H Medlock DC says
Edited my phone typos..
I am 50 she is 27. We have been seeing each other every weekend since 2014. She is an engineer for a company 2 hours away. I am a Professional with a business that affords me freedom with my time and flexibility. She has met all my family and friends and had keys to my house and can come and go. However, I have never met her roommates or her family or Co workers. I have nothing at her house. No keys. No involvment in her life during the week. She texts me every morning during day and afternoon and before bed… We have a great life on weekends as we both enjoy dirt bike racing and our 2 dogs. Yet… I still have no involvement in Her life during the week. Sometimes we meet mid week and stay in a hotel. Even when we race at a track close to her house we still rent a hotel room… Her father came to visit a year and half ago and I was never invited to meet him. I have never been mentioned in any of her social media accounts… No pictures of us.. No mention of me when she does great things that I help her with… What’s more is I do most an the work on the dirt bikes and trailers and driving.. Etc… She helps where she can.. But its far from the labor and efforts I do… I feel like I am just doing her bidding now… I have tried talking to her but it’s to the point where she argues with me like a teenager convincing her parents to buy a new car… Or that everyone she works with lives like this.. I have tried ending the relationship several times only to have her refuse and argue the course… One time to the extent of her screaming at me and hitting my arm several times in the car as I was driving… In the past year I have begun to shut down… I am slow to answer her texts. I am not excited to be with her… I feel embarrassed in front of friends and relatives with her… I feel used and played… I ended it recently and within 3 days she was at a race event we go to most every weekend with a man she was introducing as a CO worker. I knew that as I shut down on the relationship someone else would most likely step in as she is bright beautiful and energetic. A sorority girl from Georgia Tech gets lots of attention. Now I feel like a huge sucker for investing all of my love, myself and my life on her… I can’t eat. I can’t sleep… I’m numb. But I’m intent on learning about myself in all this even at 50… She put on a good debate and argued time and time again that I am who she wants…she spends every weekend with me.. She texts all the time… That she loves me.. But in the end its her career, her dog and her dirt bike that gets most of the energy… I found myself co dependant wanting something that was not going to develop to the extent I wanted with her… I wasn’t expecting marriage.. But living together or some meaningful attempts at being together full time Das a huge dream for me. I was even willing to relocate my business… However, I had to admit that the age gap and the difference in life experiences and ideals were real… It was as if my optimism became fantasy and pessimism became reality… Thanks for letting me share… I hope it helps someone else… Hopefully you can delete the previous post with typos… – Ron
curiousitykilledthecat says
She texts all the time… That she loves me.. But in the end its her career, her dog and her dirt bike that gets most of the energy… I found myself co dependant wanting something that was not going to develop to the extent I wanted with her
Curious — what precisely you’re wanting from someone just shy of half your age? Is there a specific reason you don’t seek that from someone with less of an age gap and more in terms of life experience?
You may not be able to answer per se — but based on the topic, I’m seeing two people who WANT a continuous pop-up relationship with something that has a very slim chance — and it’s not just the age thing, it’s basic life incompatibility. That’s what a pop-up is for, I think — to get with someone purposefully where a real relationship is a no-go. But, not supposed to be a continuing thing — if the pop-up thing becomes problematic emotionally, I’d say kill it, make sure it’s dead and move on. Her priorities are: job, dog, bike — to be expected!
It looks like to me you’re getting heartbroken that a very young girl doesn’t WANT YOU want you — but isn’t that what you signed up for at the outset? That’s what people do when 1) They’re afraid of a real relationship or 2) Don’t want a commitment
In that way, it’s about *your ego* not her actions — that’s on you, not her.
Feisty says
My thoughts exactly. Another man in his 50s and the now infamous mid life crisis. Any man who thinks he can bang a woman young enough to be his daughter and get something back is deluded. These young chicks are only in it for a meal ticket and nothing else on their terms. Older men go for younger women to boost their egos and then wonder why they get dumped or taken to the cleaners and get little love back when she moves on. Hello the clue is in the age gap and god knows what they talk about when one person wasn’t born when the other was going through life. Personally I feel sick looking at photos of lovely young women with wrinkled much older men. As one of my single female friends put it we are left with younger men (meh) who have mummy issues or older men who want a nurse (puke). We can’t provide the replacement family with no kids (not that I’d want to be that) so become about as attractive as a rare tropical disease. My own father is still alive so no Daddy issues with me and older men don’t appeal at all. I have a 5 year up and down age range and that is it.
Unfolding says
Wow. So much negativity and stereotypes in these two responses to ‘Ronald DC’.
Yes, obviously he fell for the superficial stuff and ego driven things like age.
But haven’t we all been there in terms of falling into the trap of expecting to be the exception and been driven by ego?
Maybe other motivations than him but no reason to judge so harshly. We all make mistakes and doesn’t it matter more what the individual learns from that?
I have really come dislike these commonplaces that mostly resemble stereotypes—midlife crisis etc. and neatly list certain behaviors underneath. It’s just not true. We all have our very own individual experience and I want to be recognized with these and do the same for others!!
Sorry but felt that these rants are not helpful…at all.
lizzp says
I agree with unfolding. Stereotyping around age difference or the *to be expected* traits of middle aged men vs 30ish year old women is just a distraction in my view.
Basically Ron is (was) in the position of the crumb taker with his ex. She exhibited the classic signs of emotional unavailability and immaturity – most communication by text, excluding him from her life, friends etc even after 2 years, not allowing the development of intimacy, emotionally controlling, doing the talk (‘I love you’) but not the actions. In short he was in a non-mutual relationship without much care, respect or trust. Love does not develop in such circumstances. Presently, Ron appears (from his post) to be in the process of learning what so many of us here have been forced to learn after reaching the thresh-hold of our emotional pain – why did we chose emotionally unavailable partners? However it is manifested individually, the answer is pretty much always based on the deeper question – why did/do we seek to change the uncontrollable in others instead of seeking to change what we can control – our own emotional availability, our own sense of value and worth and hence our own seeking of pain?
I am in a so far seven month long mutual relationship – not without my own personal struggles to stay balanced, to stay with a sense of my worth, and to stay *real* after my long history of fantasy based relating with male love interests. And it is good because all the pains and joys We experience are building intimacy and a solid foundation. I still sometimes feel that being myself is a ‘risk’ – I analyse it. What am I risking – losing him? Better that than losing myself. Because the minute I shut the door on myself our relationship is no longer real. That is the true risk.
Elgie R. says
I never “got” what it is about youth and beauty that makes people weak until I experienced the feeling. I needed my house exterior painted a few years ago, saw a sign for a house painter nearby my home, liked the way that home looked, so I called the painter.
The MOST beautiful Romanian young man showed up to my door. Model looks, movie star hair, beautiful accent, old world manners, swimmers body, tall. And the effect that man had on the four old ladies (including myself) whose houses he painted was incredible. We’d sneak peeks at him stretching before he worked. The crochety old lady next door who never had a kind word for any body said “He’s doin’ such a GOOD job!” We were all such happy ladies having that beautiful man around.
And that is when I final “GOT” what it is that draws old men to young beautiful women. It is the way their youth and beauty makes that man feel on the inside.
It is a fact of life. That is what is meant by “to every thing there is a season”. For the young and beautiful, they have a power that is granted to ONLY the young and the beautiful. People will drop at their feet and offer them the world. When we were young and beautiful, WE had that power too. So to think a person foolish for being drawn to youth and beauty is to forget that we once had that power.
We have to accept the fact that we don’t have that power as we age. There are men who know that youth and beauty is not ALL there is. While we will never enrapture a man with our looks as we did when we were young, there are men who like the things that aging bring about. However, in this selfie obsessed culture, I do think looks have become the MOST important thing in a lot of peoples’ relationship criteria.
curiousitykilledthecat says
. . .uh — can we we real for a second? Really really, REALLY real?
‘Cause seriously, if there’s men out there that like the things that aging brings about in a woman (hot flashes. . .mood swings. . .dryness down there) PLEASE PLEASE let me give you my info to pass along to them.
Based on the topic, I am clumsily trying to say that a pop-up is to be expected from an extreme pairing of any persuasion: too much of an age gap, too far of a distance away, too many clashes in values or culture or language, etc.
I personally think expecting more is to be disinterested, to whatever extent, in something that has a chance of working out without having to “sell yourself and the idea of the age gap(or whatever)” so hard.
I didn’t mean to put it all on age, and I didn’t mean to attack the idea by not revealing that much about about where I’m coming from. A poor oversight that ended up seeming like a stereotypical attack on May-Decembers. . .so here goes:
I’m in my mid 40’s. The majority of men who give me a chance are in their 60s. To which I’m like, not more than friendship can I offer, sorry. I’ve had to do a rather mean/obvious excuse-myself-to-the-ladies-room when I ask their age and they wear it like a badge “I’m SIXTY!!!”
There have been *two* that I’d be like well, OK! But those two have been more fit and more vibrant and more active (meaning, naturally virile without The Little Pill) than many in my age range. VERY VERY rare.
But I’m still, even with those two, thinking, how long will that (hardness. . .) last? And is there more there that could possibly keep us together and me monogamous, sexually, over time? Could I sacrifice my hardy physical needs to devote myself to caring for this man, when the time comes?
So, in Ron’s case, I empathize with the girl — with the biking and all, he’s much more fit than most, but I would think it would cross her mind — how long can this last as a permanent relationship in which I might want children? And. . .sex?
Men just don’t think that way b/c most can’t face their age and mortality (hence, seek unreasonably younger catches). Very many in those situations pretty much expect the woman to make sacrifices in return for whatever he has to offer at the time — they just CANNOT think through to what HER needs (for REAL, now) may be.
And, what are those chances I get with these older men exactly? Right, to fool around, as if they are much younger men.
So, again, I feel for the girl — if you know upfront the man is mostly interested in your relative youth and beauty, how much of a real relationship could you offer in return? The pleasure of her pop-up is enough, asking more without her REALLY offering is foolhardy. To me, she’s letting him, kindly know that she does love him as a person or whatever, but not as a long-term lover and partner — whatever the reason may be.
Not a reason to be heartsick, that’s just my opinion. I regret that it came off as judgment. But “learning” to seek someone closer to your own age isn’t a “lesson” most men of say, 40plus will learn. That’s what WOMEN want, for obvious reasons.
So, the “youth and beauty” thing is relative — I’d say it has more to do with “fertility”. Men my age who want to settle down are reviewing my egg supply and taking a pass. But to men in their 60s? I’m still coming off as *sorta* fertile, without them having to dip the wand into some chickadee SERIOUSLY young enough to be their daughter. But, given half the chance? Oh yes, these sixtyplus guys ABSOLUTELY would go for women half MY age.
That’s just life. And biology.
So — I guess I should really clarify based on some of the feedback I sort of prompted by commenting with one of the few lone men that posted — I guess I personally am dumbfounded that older men absolutely don’t know what to reasonably expect from a much younger woman. . .in any stage of relativity.
I think that there are men who know that youth and beauty are not all there is — but those men are with partners with whom they WANT to age and have made room for their OWN aging process. For the most part, men above 40 or so do not purposefully seek out an eggless but fascinating real woman with whom to pass the time.
That’s just life. And biology.
But beyond that, exempting age gaps as the driving factor of my perspective, I say, any extreme detail about the person or the situation? Expect a pop-up, that’s what I think. Not necessarily a bad thing, just, it is what it is.
Feisty says
My thoughts again. What I would say is this. I socialise and have met many interesting, attractive women my age and thereabouts who have given up on having an age compatible partner. Why? Because so many men go for younger women. That doesn’t make us bitter but we do give up. If a man our age is interested then we wonder if he is passing time until the next more “attractive” proposition comes along thanks to social media and the rooster in the hen house scenario.
Many of these women are very compatible with some of these men due to age, being young at heart, interests and life experience but don’t get a look in because of our age. We cannot compete with younger women in terms of age and youth. Two generations of women from 40-60 have given up and resigned themselves to spending their lives alone because of this perception men now have thanks to the selfie obsessed culture for youth and beauty.
Well an intelligent women knows that beauty is often skin deep. Would I be interested in some himbo young enough to be my son……err not ever. A younger woman could be a high maintenance diva and a complete bitch to boot using a man as a meal ticket which is shallow. But hey if she gives good sex and is good arm candy, then he stays even though he may not be 100% happy and a woman his own age could be a much better proposition having learnt more by life experiences. To my mind there is something wrong with a woman who wants a sugar daddy and then cheats on the side or dumps him when the going gets tough.
I had a friend who was hit on by a man in his 80s, she was 30 years younger and she felt like some cheap tart as he flashed his cash to entice her. This does nothing for a woman’s self esteem when men so old try their luck. Needless to say she blew him off. She also gets irritated by the older man younger woman scenario.
So to men who want their May to December romances go ahead but don’t expect it to last because the women are in it for the meal ticket and status if he has a high powered job. Think that if you weren’t in the money or in the high powered job would she take a second look at you? Chances are no and the whole “relationship” is based on superficial attraction not compatibility with common interests etc. which an age compatible women can offer so hence the pop up which damages with the fall out.
I have learnt my lessons and have stricter selection criteria now and if that means a puddle to choose from so be it but once you’be been badly burned with a EU assclown you don’t go back for more. If a man is going to post about an EU women then fine that is one thing. If it is a woman young enough to be his daughter and he is bemoaning about it not working then sorry I can’t empathise as his selection criteria is off the radar really and offends most people’s morals.
Feisty says
When I was young there wasn’t the internet so older men did not have the same access to “shop” for a younger woman. Plus many fathers were more protective of their daughters and our mother’s made sure we followed dress rules. We went through our adolescence at later ages so weren’t sexualised at much younger ages than teens are today.
We had youth and innocence and it was the latter that protected us. If we had sexuality we often didn’t know and didn’t aspire to be tarts like so many young women do modelling themselves on the Kardishans etc.
False nails and lashes were for show girls and hookers yet now so many young women are like clones in their make up and clothes. I believe that the internet has killed romance and made people lazy about putting in effort for love real deep and lasting love. Men pass time until something “better” comes along or bail when a real relationship needs work as they just go online and fall for the next photo that takes their fancy even if the young woman is one dimensional compared to another age matched woman that might be a better match.
curiousitykilledthecat says
Feisty — I mean, yeah, a shoutout to both your passages. What you said is very well thought out based on experience and perspective over time, bringing up many aspects to what is going on.
I think you might be a little older than me, b/c young girls were getting to be sexualized more and more in the media right while I was growing up. My “innocence” was “protected” due to extreme religion in the household, not “innocence” for its own sake as is rightful to a girl under, say, 21.
Me personally? More recently, I started noticing roughly 10 years ago that “cougar” types 40plus were put up next to 20 somethings as equal. I started first seeing on TV shows that older women were presented in the same style as a daughter character, then I started seeing the same thing IRL. I found it SO unsettling, to expected to hoe it out my whole life. Sorry — I have NEVER liked high heeled shoes!
Now. That SHOULDNT EVEN BE A CONVERSATION! Even though I think it’s a GOOD THING that now it is clear that a 40something real woman is HOT. But, it is expected that no matter what the age, a woman must present herself as under 30 — with makeup and clothes (and high heeled shoes, naturally).
The few men I have noticed IRL with *wives* of age appropriate, the women have the same style and presentation of a much younger woman. No fuddy-duddy, soft curve clothes from J. Jill or something, nah ahn — it better be tightish from H&M, and her face needs to have a full bake (or beat or whatever the kids are saying now).
If the man is single and on the hunt, he goes for much younger period, no matter how the age-appropriate woman is dressed and made up.
So — I think a pop-up relationship in a lot of ways perpetuating a man’s fantasy of what a woman is/should be, and from your teens onward, you “have to” play to that fantasy in order to have any sway with most men.
For me, I check way up under the hood at where the man’s head is at if he’s over 40 and hunting — otherwise, I kind of take a pop-up as a given — I already know he probably doesn’t want a real relationship with a (pre-menopausal) woman my age.
P.S. — Creepy ass Gavin Rossdale, who cheated on his lovely, uber talented 40s wife Gwen Stefani (reportedly with a nanny Gwennie treated as a sis) is now reported to have “moved on” (that’s a pop-up, yo!) with a 27 year old model. Further evidence that the struggle is real — this sh!t happens to regular women as well, every single day of our existence.
Elgie R. says
Adding salt to the wounds here….I guess..
Just watched the new “AbFab” movie (Absolutely Fabulous for the uninitiated), and when an age-appropriate woman told a rich old man that his young-gorgeous girlfriend was just a gold-digger, he replied “Well lucky for me I’m a GOLDMINE!”
Yeah. The men who want young and beautiful ain’t looking for multi-dimensional relating.
Those older men who do appreciate occasional time spent with women of their own age sometimes are only offering pop-ups, too.
I know two older women in “age-appropriate” relationships, but in both cases, the women are better off financially than the men…..not rich, but their income and homes provide a cushy place for the men to lay their heads. I don’t think that is lost on the men…they know where their bread is being buttered.
These are facts of life. As Bette Davis said, “Growing old ain’t for sissies.”
Feisty says
curiositykilledthecat ROFLMAO at your comment “her face needs to have a full bake”! Loved it. I am in my 50s and got out of a really bad marriage. I have learnt a lot since then from this site and female friends with their online dating woes and in the real world meeting men socially. Like you I check under the hood and am aware that many men irrespective of age will only offer a pop up relationship. So as an example. I have leather blazers/jackets and skirts. Do I wear them to look younger….. no I wear them because I can…. for me. Most people will take 10 years off me and I often have minimal make on namely only blusher and lippy.
I can scrub up well as I have been told this and for formal occasions will wear more make up but it is very subtle and only enhances my features. I don’t self tan either. I know what looks good on me and have my own style as I have never followed fashion and if folks don’t like it then tough. Take me or leave me is what I say ‘cos I am not dressing to appeal to men or meet society’s expectations of being a cougar.
Cougar I am not and never will be. I have been known to wear red and wear red lippy with navy and tan when the mood takes me and oh red lippy really does something to make you feel more confident when you need to be. Having had health problems to deal with I dress to cheer myself up and know if I look good I feel good.
I believe that once women are over 50 and post menopausal we become more liberated and just get to the point of this is me and I’m doing for myself. We don’t need to be someone we aren’t and won’t do that to attract or keep a man especially if we have initiated a divorce once or twice.
I watched First Wives Club last night and had a great giggle as it is about wives being replaced ergo dumped for much younger models and how they get back at their low life husbands. I was bopping in the chair to the track sisters are doing it for themselves and really enjoying the moment. The cats looked at me like i’d lost it mind you!
Who cares life is too short and should be enjoyed being the women we are not what men want us to be. You can be all a man wants and still they will move on. The thing is that younger women with older men have to be someone they aren’t i.e. look, act and behave older and eventually this tells on the relationship. There is a lot to be said about ageing gracefully which is what our mothers used to say, as mutton dressed as lamb looks just that and becomes an object of ridicule.
My mother was old in her 50s as that is the way it was back then. Now women in their 50s are more self assured and know what they do and don’t want based on life experience. We take care of ourselves better so can enjoy life as single women finding our own happiness and living in the present.
Feisty says
I should also add that men in May to Decembers are having to be someone they aren’t i.e. younger. How many men in these situations dye their hair like Sir Paul or even wear a toupee like Mr President Trump himself.
A relationship with a younger woman takes a toll on these men too as they become all they aren’t to keep the young woman on their arm. These women are in effect prostituting themselves for the lifestyle and money payback. Only by being ourselves in relationships do we have a chance of finding trust, respect and integrity. Young women trying to keep an older man and vice versa is false as no-one should have to do/be someone they aren’t to be in a relationship as Nat says.
Like attracts like and I feel sad for these people that they can’t enjoy genuine adult love so only have a pop up based on nothing more than falsifying yourself.
Having had a man my age tell me he wasn’t sure if he wanted to marry for a 3rd time and then finding out his partner is young enough to be his daughter my thought was more fool you then.
The relationship is doomed as she will want to marry and he will be under pressure to do so and then regret it or leave. I think he is also with her to validate himself after failed marriages and avoid his emotions as he admitted he is scarred emotionally. Hence a pop up.
I once met a couple where it was obvious the woman was much older and he was a gigolo. She passed him off as her son but they were sharing a room and he then mentioned something that told me he wasn’t. Clearly he was benefiting by holidays which he wouldn’t otherwise have.
Other people were like good for her but my point was that at her age she was setting herself up for heartache and I have to wonder about people’s selection criteria. At my age you want to know that a relationship has a better chance of working and a May to December doesn’t. Sure no relationship is fire proof but if your selection criteria are off you have a higher chance of some EU assclown wheedling in to your life and ripping your heart out.