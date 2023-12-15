Looking Past the Profile and Fast Talk: Finding a Loving Partner

Based on how dating websites/apps are driven or the mental wish list and criteria many of us have, you’d be forgiven for having personality traits, interests, hobbies, their profession, height, how much they earn, their level of education, which religion or beliefs they claim, and more, on your list of musts for a romantic partner.

Billions of us, myself included, have made our minds up in advance about what’s attractive to us. This includes what we, on some level, believe makes a person more likely to be or not be certain things we value or fear. We believe we can just list off info about ourselves on a profile or to someone and, shazam, job done. Instead, despite our attraction and how someone might tick our or society’s boxes, we struggle to make these relationships work. It baffles us that we’re grappling with emotional unavailability, commitment resistance, or struggling to be on the same page.

You might wonder, ‘Well, what do I need to look for in someone if I want a loving relationship? How do I know if somebody has the potential to be a loving partner’

In truth, what makes a loving partner, you know, one with whom you can create, forge and sustain a mutually fulfilling relationship with love, care, trust and respect, is that they have commitment to self, are emotionally available, they practise ownership (responsibility, integrity and maturity), and they have a positive outlook. These are the four qualities of a loving partner.

No one can say that they’re these things or indicate it with one factor, or present an image of it. If they attempt to, that’s intensity, not intimacy. They can only show it, and this takes time, experience and vulnerability.

Yes, romantic relationships need attraction, but who you’re drawn to might be a pattern. There is such a thing, also, as destabilising chemistry and straight-up lack of discernment. If you want to be in a mutually fulfilling, loving relationship, instead of flailing around in unfufilment, emotional unavailability and shady malarkey, you need to be and seek the four qualities of a loving partner.

For more on authentic, loving relationships, check out my book Love, Care, Trust and Respect.