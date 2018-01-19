When we’re doing or tolerating something that isn’t a reflection of who we really are, we often mistakenly believe that it must be because it’s what we want. This is why, for example, so many people remain in unfulfilling relationships with commitment resistant, emotionally unavailable partners – they resign themselves to the situation because it’s seen as proof positive that they either don’t want it or that they’re not going to get it. What they didn’t do was begin with the end in mind.
Putting up with or doing something that’s at odds with our needs, expectations, desires, feelings and opinions, reflects a lack of clarity and commitment on our side that we’re very possibly unaware of.
It’s not unusual to focus on being a good person, to work hard, to try to be as loving, understanding, accommodating as possible. We assume that being and doing these things will influence and control receiving the desired outcome. This leads to us inadvertently blocking our own success.
If we’re overinvesting in someone and a situation that lacks love, care, trust and respect, no matter how much we do, no matter how much we suffer, it’s not going to yield the relationship we want.
We might think that we’ve begun with the end in mind but we don’t if we’re misappropriating our energies. We’re not going to feel the way that we truly want to feel. The way we’re living will block our own growth and intimacy.
If the woodcutter chops logs every day and wants to up their production levels, do they work more hours or do they get a better chopping implement?
We don’t have to try harder, suffer even more or even give up altogether if the way in which we’ve been going about getting what we want yielded the desired results. It’s nothing to do with us being not ‘good enough’ and everything to do with us being mistaken in what we think it takes to create, forge and sustain mutually fulfilling loving relationships.
If we mistakenly believe that love conquers all and that we can in essence, hitch our wagon to anyone and that with enough effort, the rest will take care of itself, and we then keep repeating this mentality in our efforts, we’re essentially walking into the same relationship pothole again and again, and again.
We have to figure out what we want (where we want to go) and how we want to feel. We can then point us in the right direction and also steer ourselves away from anything or anyone that isn’t in alignment with that.
If you’re serious about being in a serious relationship, accept no substitutes.
The second habit in The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People is: begin with the end in mind.
No, that doesn’t mean that you should start a relationship with the breakup forecasted. What it does mean is that you need to get clear on what you want. You need to decide where you’re aiming.
If you want to be in a serious relationship that’s mutually fulfilling, you need to commit to your cause. If you don’t, what you do when you date and proceed to relationships won’t have a purpose.
So many people tell me that they want a committed relationship with love, care, trust and respect. They want to be themselves. So, what are many of these people doing?
- Dating anyone who shows an interest even if they’re not feeling it or the person has the boundary issues
- Flailing around in casual relationships where they’d originally hoped that their involvement would lead to something more serious
- Chasing after an ex or even bouncing around with a number of exes
- Staying in the wrong relationship because they’re afraid to leave, start over and be on their own
- Pretending to be something they’re not, using dating to audition to be whatever they think a date wants
These are just a few examples.
Why aren’t we committing to what we want?
Because it’s a commitment.
If we don’t admit that we need/want something, we don’t have to be vulnerable. We don’t have to expose ourselves to disappointment.
Dating and relationships are an experiment. They put all of our ideas, beliefs and assumptions about who we are, what we need and how we think relationships work to the test. Staying in our uncomfortable comfort zone hurts but we figure it can’t get much worse (until it does).
We don’t have to challenge the misunderstandings, judgements and yes, very painful and negative beliefs that we’re carrying around.
We’re also prone to distraction and often have a ‘some crumbs is better than no crumbs mentality’ so even though we’re in an incompatible relationship where our emotional needs aren’t being met, we’ll stay. We gratify the temporary and so we’ll lap up the attention, affection, acknowledgement, sex or whatever it is. It’s kidding ourselves that we’re getting the best of both worlds while sacrificing our emotional needs and true desires. In avoiding disappointment, we end up experiencing even more of it.
Very often though, we feel as if we have made a commitment to what we want. What we’re unaware of though is the unconscious intentions and fears that scupper our efforts.
If we want commitment in a loving relationship but secretly fear that we’re unworthy, that we’re going to be trapped [like a parent], that we’ll lose ourselves, our career or something else that spells too many sacrifices, or that we’re going to wind up with or like one or both of our parents, we’ll cater to the fear not what we want.
Acknowledge your desires. Begin with the end in mind.
Beginning with the end in mind isn’t a guarantee of what you want (especially if you’re controlling a ‘plan’). It’s guaranteed that you won’t get what you want if you don’t define it. Without living a life that’s conducive to that end or consciously directing you there, you can’t even get close.
If you’re treating and regarding you with love, care, trust and respect, what you say yes and no to is very different to that of someone who doesn’t know, like and trust themselves.
How will you know if you’re fulfilled if you don’t know where you want to end up? If you’ve never put your line in the sand or have never really put some definition behind who you are and where you want to go (your core values):
- How will you know when you’ve had enough, that something isn’t right, or that you’ve veered off track?
- How will you know what to say/show yes and no to?
- How will you know what to do in the day-to-day to further your aims?
- How will you know when you’ve, as such, reached your goal?
Many of us struggle with feeling time-poor, overwhelmed and yes, super busy. Without clarity about our priorities and healthy boundaries, things that don’t matter a great deal overshadow them.
Acknowledging what you want also helps you to recognise what you’re afraid of.
This is good – now you know what to address. Now you know what to be mindful of. Acknowledging where you’ve paid attention to these fears wakes you up to the realisation that catering to them isn’t leading you to anywhere but pain.
It is often quite scary to commit to what you want but in truth, not anywhere near as scary as not even trying. You have to take a leap of faith. Commitment means that you have to decide without knowing exactly how you’ll get there or when things are going to happen. You commit without knowing exactly how things will turn out. It’s taking a step, any step, however imperfect it might be and keep trying to move in that direction.
Your thoughts?
Sarah says
Oooh! I am the first one!!
Great post, I totally agree with this and just bought a copy of Steven Covey’s “7 Habits” over the holidays. Very wise man, thank you for using this as a foundation for developing healthy self love and self care when it comes to choosing good relationships.
Being intentional in our behavior and life choices is very empowering.
Rebecca says
Caithlyn says
Sia88 says
Good day! I’ve been a BR reader for along time, and this post really struck me. Thanks Nat! Here is what I struggle with: I know I need more, deserve better, and the man in my life will never change. Boundaries – I need them!
Let me give you the history on this very tiring story. I met my male best friend about 10 years ago. He was new to town and ended up working with my female best friend. We can have 1 of each right?:) Well he and I ended up getting close and really enjoying spending time with each other. Out of the blue he tells me that he has a horrible relationship and he’s not happy. She travels for work and is never around. I was floored. We kept it at friendship status but always flirted . Never slept together. I found that I craved his comediac texts to me, and I felt like he really enjoyed me. He had surgery about 3 years ago and immediately after that things changed. B4 surgery he confessed he loved me and he was worried he was going to die. We were very close to sleeping with each other but did not. A month went by and he had distanced himself from me completely. I knew we couldn’t keep acting this way but I was hurt that he would push me away and act like we hadn’t shared stories, feelings, and fun times. I was depressed and up until about 7 months ago just confused by him. He moved away for work but still comes here for family. Texts are very rare … hardly at all and so I got used to that. I actually felt a bit of relief. I setup my boundaries and felt rebuilt. I lost weight, went to the gym and guys were noticing me. I had this glow! 2 weeks ago he texted me from his families house saying he was in town and wanted to know if we could have dinner and catch up. I picked him up and he had already had some drinks. We ate pizza and had a drink at my place. This man has always been secretive and guarded because of his troubling past. Abuse, ptsd, social anxiety… he’s hurt. I’ve always listened to him and helped him through many things. When he is sober he will share a few things but when he drinks, he tells me allllll. This was my chance to really call him out and move forward in my life. I asked him a lot of things and got responses. Honest ones. He also mentioned things that were carbon copies of troubles and worries he had talked about previously while sober. At this point, I believe him. In my mind I just kept thinking – he’s a narcissist. He wanted to see you and you said yes. If the roles were reversed he never would have answered your text. He held me close and talked for a few hours, kissed me and told me he loved me. He said he has loved me since he met me and if he disappears and doesn’t text that’s allll on him. Not to read into it. Well guess what.. i heard from him the next morning apologizing for being so tired and sappy with me and that I was amazing and we would have to meet up again soon. Insert laugh here. I laugh because I have texted him a few times and he won’t answer. He hides . This is Love ? Seriously? This isn’t even a good friendship anymore. What am I getting from it? I have started to redraw the line in front of me with permanent marker this time. No more games, I want to move forward. He can love me all he wants but he has a horrible way of showing it by disappearing so easily because it’s alllll about him. And that sucks. He mentioned giving me his alternate cell number he has — what’s that the booty call phone? It amazes me how much he finally showed his true self when he wanted to. Hope he likes my new look because it’s headed out the door to meet a man that can give me what I want !
Findingpeace08 says
Sia-
I need your positivity!
He sounds like a total douche. I ran into a situation kind of like yours but it was very short lived. Everything was all on his terms. If I wanted to talk …radio silence…but if he wanted to talk..I was right there to lap it up. I feel sick at how desperate I must have looked. We hung out twice before he actually asked me out on a date (this was after he ghosted me twice as well for a couple weeks in between lol) I was so excited for the idea of nice dinner. Imagine my surprise when dinner turned out to be a double date with two of his friends…and to top things off..he was high as a kite!!!! I should have left right then and there….I should have known that he was EU and unable to make a real connection. It hurts realizing I was just a booty call. Easy bait…when he dropped me off he jokingly said “I’ll talk to you in a couple of weeks” and guess what!! That was the truth! Radio silence once again lol! Me being the nice girl I am with no backbone of course sent him a sweet message saying that I understood he was on a different path in his life right now and that I would basically be waiting for him when he was “ready”. UGH! too bad there’s not a rewind button in life because I’d surely take that back!!
The worst part is…why is there a part of me that still wants him? Even though he is a drug using low life EU jerk??? I’m 99% sure it’s just my own ego talking ..upset that he doesn’t “want me”. I just want to earn his love so bad..I’m sad because I wanted someone to love me..to be interested in me..guess I need to focus on self love first..
Even though I don’t practice what I preach I just want you to know that you deserve so much more than that. Easier said than done, but I’d cut him off. You will find a love that is a million times greater and look back on him and just laugh at how pathetic he was. We’ve got these guys on pedestals high in the sky and it’s time to realize what Nat says..”they’re just not that special”…..
We got this! xx
Sia88 says
Hi FindingPeace!! Thanks for your reply. It’s always amazing to hear that this happens with a lot of other men elsewhere. I’m glad we can find strong women to lean on :)) I understand every darn word you said. I used to get very sad thinking about how he would radio silence me – he actually used that term when we first met. Now he just goes silent and we don’t share any sort of random jokes or quick texts anymore. I figured after he moved that he had chosen another path, and I was ready for that split in my world. Things weren’t great with us anyways and I needed that time away from him. But as you mentioned, guys tend to pop up right as you are over them. They have radar I think. I’ve texted this guy over the years some ridiculously obnoxious things basically allowing him to treat me as his fallback girl with no consequences. That’s on me. When I started to push back from that and really see that I deserved better and was happier when he wasn’t around , that’s when he suddenly showed up. My walls got knocked down but I was still very much on guard. Do I think if I text him knowing when he is in town that he will reply and make plans to c me? Hell no. No no. Everything is on his terms. He has to be ready to c me. That’s what I am sick of. His confessions for loving me… I don’t want to hear it anymore and sadly I will never trust him. Because of him, I have begun to really watch how men interact with me after I first meet them. I try not to get a carbon copy of him because I couldn’t handle that. I have moments where I text him because I think of something funny or I do something I know he would think was great. I’m just trying to keep that friendship there- but it’s done. We can’t be friends. Time to be strong and move on and I hope you will as well. Don’t let it take over your life like it did mine. He’s not worth it!!xoxo
Friends_4ever says
Natalie , I got to this fantastic page 1 week ago when I was browsing on “how to survive a break up when you were not even together”. I have your book “Mr Unavailable and Fall back girl” in my ears every night so it would prevent me from over analyzing and second guessing myself entire night. I have done so many of the misstakes that you describe in your posts. Today on my way home I met my neighbor and he asked me about “my living in boyfriend” since he hasnt seen him …I told him we broke it off, but we were not really in a relationship, we were friends ..and I realized while I said how bad it sounded. ..then I stopped myself and said–we ..we had an on and off relationship but now its really off , No contact off. Somehow in all the sadness I also felt comfort because I was not crazy… it was not only me believing/fantasizing that it was a relationship- someone else saw it too. Oh I just want to cry!
It started 2 years ago, I rescued him from a horrible boss. I didnt even find Mr Unavailble attractive, he was full of himself but there was something. He became my friend fast, He gave me attention, a lot of it….he would text me hourly (not daily). After 3 months of me and Mr Unavailble knowing eachother he broke of his long-distance relationship that lasted only few months and started showing me interest. I was deprived from love, attention, care after being single for 1 year after a failed 5 y relationship and I fell for this guy. He started staying at my place within a month of our first sexual relationship. I have no clue how this happened but I thought it was a good idea for him to stay with me since I wanted to see him all the time anyway….
Perhaps my warning lights should have gone off here, especially when he wanted us to be a secret from family and friends, he would lie to his friends that he is working late, when he was staying at my place…
One night while I was asleep, he went through my phone. I woke up to a hell show, where he accused me of cheating because I had a message exchange with a male friend whom I told about Mr Unavailble and how he has a huge ego and that worries me…..I felt so guilty (but I was not cheating). Mr Unavilble moved out while I was broken down and felt like shit. The guilt would eat me up! I didnt reflect that it was wrong that someone has been into my phone..I just missed him so much and I appologized…He came back telling me he loves me but with rules: I have to remove my x from my facebook and male friends that I am close to because he is jelous. I had to throw all my pictures or gifts from any guy..and he moved back. And rewarded me with his attention and sex….
Living with him became quite a task. He was a flat mate of high maintenace.. Always his needs first….I was cleaning, cooking, paying bills, laundry, shopping, not making noise when he wanted to sleep (which was all the time when he came home and had dinner)…He got upset for everything and hated conflict. And I adapted…once when I came home from boxing he would treat me with silnce because I didnt pair up with him. I decided to do less boxing….I adapted to walk on toes in my own home to not upset Mr Unavailable. Soon he stopped sleeping with me, using tired as an excuse ….We would barely kiss or hug…but he was still living at my place on his rules. I wanted love and a relationship again…but for a whole 6 months that we had been together-nothing happened. I asked why…his response was ” there will never be anything between us ever but I am ok with being your friend” …I felt rejected..I felt horrible. and as your post say ” I overcompensated
“overinvested in someone and a situation that lacks love, care, trust and respect, no matter how much we do, no matter how much we suffer, it’s not going to yield the relationship we want”
I did all that. for a whole freaking year! I tried to look attractive, be super nice…he would wake up 6 am in the morning to drive some girl at work to airport..while I had to take a cab because he needed to go to gym….we would go out for dinner and I had fixed my hair and I thought I looked nice and he would flirt with the waitress in front of me. He told me I was too bossy, too old (im 35 y) and that he finds younger woman that wear dresses more attractive. I locked myself in the bathroom that evening and didnt come out for 30 min, I sat there and cried and cried. My confidence was so low by this time that I hit bottom. I believed what he said ….it took me 1 more month after that to say, this is enough I cant take more…that was when I came home to my flat after 3 weeks away and a 14h flight that he had kept like his private dump hole!
I was to tired to argue, when he showed up. He walked in saying “boy is hungry” without greeting me. Next day I asked him to move out….he texted me that he has been telling me that he doesnt want a relationship with me and that I must be angry because I still want him, and that it is perhaps good for me to heal a bit…but that he can still be my friend. I finally found my voice and I threw out his stuff….
I am so embarassed and hurt. My friends view me as a high achiever that is smart, confident and pretty. Girls joined my boxing gym because they met me, and felt confident for the first time in long. But I was broken by this little asshole friend! And now Im learning to bring myself back up again. Its so much hard work. But I am not crazy! Thank you for this page Natalie. Its a star leading me in the dark.
Findingpeace08 says
Wow he sounds terrible!! I’m so sorry you had to go through something like that. I’m glad you got the courage to throw his things out and kick him to the curb. He doesn’t deserve someone like you at all! Sometimes when I find myself down about the stupid EU I just remind myself how bad it must suck to live their life. Like…how unfulfilling and …sad…they are the ones missing out. His head is too far up his a** to realize that though…so I’d say good riddance!
Keep your head up!
Tanase Adu says
Aww. Sorry to hear this horrible story.
How old was he?
Don’t blame yourself for other people’s behavior.
Friends_4ever says
@ Tanase Adu thank you for the support! He was 30 y (5 years younger to me) with huge plans for the future and supposedly a grown up man that referred to himself as “boy”. I am owning my mistakes, as Natalie wrote, I have to take responsibility for myself in all of this. I wish that I had been stronger and cut it off after 1 month..or at least after he broke into my privacy.
I wish that I could find a post about how to build yourself up after an event like this, how do you trust your self again-intuition/feeling when it has lead you to a wrong place before.
LondonLupie says
Friends_4ever, please don’t beat yourself up for this! We’re a similar age and I wasted many more years than you did on cretins like him. The up-side is that you saw what this loser was about and you pushed the eject button before he had time to do more damage.
It’s astounding how something as simple as wanting love and affection can create an open door for a$$holes like this. They prey on our weaknesses and exploit them until they find a new victim. In future, when you’re getting to know a guy and they say or do something that evokes similar emotions/feelings from past experiences – you flush him out immediately – no questions asked! That’s your instincts kicking-in and they should never be ignored.
Please don’t take this badly, but I would really suggest a course of therapy to help you move forward. You may or may not realise it, but there are underlying issues at play here that make you feel almost desperate for some
attention / love / affection (you disregarded several red flags at the start and admit your need to be loved following a year of being single (and presumably lonely). Until you tackle your demons head-on, you’ll end up in this space time and time again.
I wish you all the best x
Erica says
This is so spot on for me today it’s eerie. I have been in bed sad all day over a nonexistent relationship I had with an emotionally unavailable guy who had addiction problems, mental illness and not to mention 12 years younger than me. I just found out last night that he is back with his ex by seeing them together. I knew all this about him but chose to participate anyway because I “liked” him. When you say “by avoiding disappointment you end up with more of it”, it’s like you wrote that just for me. My life has been a string of unhappiness from unfulfilling relationships. I’m now 40 and really just feel like giving it all up but reading this today has given me just the slightest glimmer of hope that I may actually still be able to change things so thank you.
LondonLupie says
No disrespect, but at age 40 what on earth were you expecting from a 28 year old emotionally unavailable man with addiction and mental health issues? I’m 33 and I’d most definitely swerve a dude like that, so just curious as to what appeal he held for you? I know of guys my own age who purposely target older women when they want someone to mother them, besides other things. Surely you must’ve known that whatever was going on between the both of you was only temporary?
Feisty says
I would swerve any man with past or current addiction problems, including a workaholic. Included in that are men with mental health problems because my ex husband became a total head banger with mental health problems and I never want to go there again. My home is mine and I have no intention of marrying or living with a man again as then I can get out of any situation with a man I am not happy about. My age range is 6-7 years up or down. Young men just want to do the pump and then dump or it is about money the same as it is with women hooking up with men old enough to be their fathers. I wouldn’t even date or continue to date a man my age (50+) if I found out he had banged a 20 something girl as that screams total perverted dysfunction and also being EU. Why? The man who chases young flesh is shallow, excluding women his own age simply because of their age, wanting a young trophy based on arm appeal and unlikely to commit, sowing his wild oats. He hasn’t got relationship boundaries and is only half in there for FWB because he knows that there isn’t a future with the young woman and he has to spend to keep her. All of those are major red flags. Still the young women are taking out of the dating pool men who would be kicked to the kerb pretty quickly by women of his age. I say better to be alone than making do.
Sia88 says
Feisty- I’m glad you commented because it’s perfect timing. The man that has been in and out of my life is older and in his 50’s with mental issues . None of which he has control over , yet I doubt he has seen anyone for them. I’ve noticed over the years that he has gotten worse, and stuck in his own head with issues. I think a lot of the reason why he can not communicate with me is because he is so lost in his own head with his issues. He drinks a lot and tends to shut down and ignore everyone. He hates admitting he has social anxiety issues. I dunno- I guess I tend to want to help him but he is older, and because of that he gets embarrassed when he can’t perform like a younger man. At this point I need to figure out if he’s worth my time anymore…
I plan on trying to have him over for dinner when he’s back in town but doubt he will even answer my text unless it’s in his terms . I loathe that.
Feisty says
You may to want to hear this but if you value your sanity then my strong advice is get out now, don’t look back and don’t go back thinking the leopard will change it’s spots. I am now seeing a psychologist because of what my ex did and an event subsequent to that which was health related and opened up Pandora’s box. My coping skills were there but not good ones and this is what I am working on. Men like this will suck you dry and if he can’t get it up, it will eat away at your self esteem. You are not a rescue service and deserve a quality relationship not this man. Hope this helps and good luck.
Sia88 says
@Fiesty- I think your remarks were spot on. I have spent the morning literally talking out loud telling myself why he has vanished (he showed another weak side and is embarrassed, he is afraid to fall even more for me and has to stay away, he’s a coward in regards to setting boundaries and talking so he chooses to just ignore issues)… unless he’s drunk. None of this really screams “this guy is HOT!!” . I know he was being blunt and honest when he was here last, and it was nice to hear things from him that made me feel good, but that was just a quick pick me up. I can’t wait 7 months to hear from him… how is that a normal friendship? How can he not assume he’s hurting me by ghosting? I’ve had a large coffee so I’m stewing in this haha his excuses with his mental issues always tend to make me feel sorry and forgive . The social anxiety and ptsd along with abuse which he endured are all very real. If he feels that he has upset someone he gets extremely upset and wants to do right. I’ve never seen that between us though. Never. I’m just a constant in his world. It’s drained me mentally. He has not been there for me when I needed him the most. He hides because he can’t handle it. A couple of years after I met him I was in a situation where two men had me in an apartment (I semi knew one) and they tried to drug me. They were taking photos with flash bulbs trying to blind me and confuse me. I was able to send out an SOS text and I sent it to him because he lived about 5 minutes away. Yeah you guessed it .. no response. I was able to wiggle out of that situation and I was fine thank goodness but my family has never forgiven him for not helping that day. He doesn’t even remember it. I only brought it up once. Interesting how he has reiterated how he would never do anything to hurt me and just wants me happy. Silence is hurtful. If he is ashamed of his lack of being able to perform the last time we saw eachother you would think he would want to see me again and make it up to me. Silence. Oh well…
Feisty says
You come first. The fact he didn’t help you when you were in danger was your get out of jail card. Jail is where you are at the moment rehashing things about with him. You need to move on with help if you can’t do it yourself. These men are toxic and have no concept of the damage they cause by their actions. You also need to re-inforce your boundaries. if more women did this then these men would know they had to behave better with women but they know that there will always be another woman ready to fall for the one time in band camp tale. You are not this man’s therapist yet have set yourself up as this. Please get out and stay out.
Sia88 says
I am listening … I feel so robbed by him. How dare he just come and go. Does he even know he does this? Why would he do it? If he’s just not wanting to text just say something don’t leave me hanging. I’m just so irritated that one day he can say he loves me and the next he won’t answer .. for weeks.
Feisty says
Suggest you text him and tell him on no uncertain terms not to contact you again ever. Nothing else is needed and please stop the rehashing express and nothing will come of it. I never even knew why my marriage ended and sometimes we just have to kiss ass and move on. If you don’t he will win and bring you down to his level. They aren’t worth a penny and men like that sadly are two a penny. Every man I’ve closed out with has respected me for it because you are telling them you are worth more. In some cases that makes you more attractive but it is all about the chase and game on to them. He will never give you what you are worth or need. You also need to work on boundaries for the future and if there was a large age gap between you that should have been a red flag from the start. Ask yourself why would a man much older be interested in a younger woman. The answer is because they know young flesh is more gullible, easier to manipulate and control. They get their ego stroked big time, are most likely players and have young totty on their arm. Anything that is based on looks and being young is a red flag because it lacks integrity and is shallow. The trade in age is 30 for the woman. Whilst the man thinks he is the bees knees, the reality is that he just looks a pathetic middle aged fool most likely very insecure, chasing young skirt with no respect for himself either. The power dynamic is with the older man always in an age disparate hook up. That is with it is mostly with men in their 50s. Women who are their peers can suss them out quickly and won’t put up with the mind games and pratting about or a casual hook up type “relationship” i.e. FWB on their terms.
Sia88 says
@Feisty brilliant. Everything you said makes sense. He’s in his early 50’s and since I have known him he has had a wandering eye for younger woman. He claims I am his best friend and I’ve always been there for him. Well yes I have but when was he there for me? Right now there is some medical issues within my family and he loves my family. Do you think he has responded to a text regarding it? Nope. He has retreated into his cave so he won’t have to deal with it. He can’t. So knowing he will be near my town this week will anger me more and sadden me but I refuse to chase. What’s the point. He’s a joke – I hope he has blocked me because I’m about to block his number. I’m sure he will find me and try to have an excuse but I don’t have the time or effort. Boundaries .. I’m patching them up and feel strong and confident!!!:)
LondonLupie says
I first came to the BR website many years ago (aged 28) as I was bewildered as to why no matter what I said or did, I’d always end up in these dead-end, bum situationships with EUM or narcissistic men who had no interest in my happiness or well-being (despite them vehemently claiming the opposite). I desperately wanted to be married and/or pregnant by age 30 (no idea why I set myself this ridiculous deadline) but for me it was pretty much life or death. I stumbled through my 20s dating any guy that showed me some interest or held some appeal – hoping that if I showed them what a relationship with me would be like, they’d miraculously transform from a turd into a handsome Prince.
One failed situationship after failed situationship led to severe bouts of depression, anxiety and general feelings of failure and hopelessness. As I watched all my peers successfully maintaining relationships, entering marriage and starting families, I couldn’t help but wonder “why not me?” I did all the same things that they did in life, tried to be a good person and do good things but all I had to show for it was a list of former lovers (can’t really call em exes – we never progressed that far!) as long as my left leg and very low self-esteem. It wasn’t until I started therapy early in 2017 that I learned that I had come from an abusive home as a child consisting of a deeply narcissistic, over-critical mother and a emotionally unavailable, distant yet explosive step-father. Apparently, I was the victim of Childhood Emotional Neglect (CEN) which I’d never heard of before but is a legitimate thing. I won’t go into too much detail about it, but I no longer speak to either of my parents any more as a result of the treatment I received as a kid and their inability to acknowledge/apologise for their behaviour.
Fast forward to today, and I truly feel like I’ve come full circle! Through regular therapy and dealing with my underlying parental issues, I have become a confident, happy, relaxed woman who is effective at protecting boundaries and ignoring the inner voices that were instilled by my darling mother. I’m now more in-tune with my instincts (which is essential for dating these days) and I am committed to ensuring my own well-being and happiness at all times (if the vibe/energy is off, I don’t want it!). Consequently, the f**kboys I used to entertain regularly, no longer stand a chance. Their cheap talk, love bombing, flaky behaviour, inability to commit to a time/date, inability to acknowledge/apologise for anything, gas-lighting, late / no replies to texts etc, etc, etc – are no longer my concern! I had to let that crap go for my own sanity! It wasn’t serving me in any way but to reinforce the negative ideas about myself planted by my mother. I had to have an honest chat with myself about my own desires too. I didn’t want to grow old alone and childless. I didn’t want to have these half-relationships with men who clearly weren’t ready or willing to commit. I didn’t want to die without knowing what honest-to-goodness, healthy love feels like. I needed professional help to help me understand why I was sabotaging my own happiness this way.
Once I had learned to love myself and stopped comparing my journey to everyone else’s, I became a lot calmer, grateful and began to appreciate my life. My age 30 deadline came and passed, and nothing terrible happened because I wasn’t settled or pregnant. In fact, I felt relieved! I wasn’t in any fit state at age 30 to be in a successful/healthy relationship with any man or raise kids to be happy, secure and loved. I would’ve perpetuated my mother’s ideas of being loving, which would’ve been tragic for all involved.
The best part of my journey? I get to celebrate my 34th birthday in two weeks surrounded by friends and family who love, honor and respect me. I get to celebrate my birthday for the first time in years NOT feeling like a failure or like my life isn’t worth celebrating because I haven’t reached certain milestones. I get to celebrate my birthday with the sweetest, kindest, thoughtful, most caring man by my side – a man I wouldn’t have looked at twice at as little as 2-3 years ago because he didn’t hold obvious appeal or meet my never-ending list of criteria (which was all BS anyways). He’s 15 years my senior, divorced with 2 kids living overseas and not a typical alpha male – the complete opposite of what I believed I deserved in life, but he accepts me for all my issues and chooses to love me regardless. I get to celebrate MY LIFE unapologetically because I finally realise that I am someone who is worthy of being loved exactly as I am.
anonmon says
This is beautiful! Thanks for sharing 🙂
Ground Up says
LondonLupie,
Thank you for sharing. I needed this hope to hold on to today. We have many similarities…including the CEN (I hadn’t heard of it either!) and the mother-traits. I’m broken over a “situationship” that just blew up, and your post gives me hope. Thank you, thank you…
faithia says
im currently in a relationship with a guy i met 6 months ago. he showed an interest in me and i accepted tho i felt a guy like shud hav looked at the other hotter ladies. i was flattered by the attention but careful. now in between, ive never realy been sure i have this guy. i get mixed signals like intensity when we are together and almost zero contact when apart(we live 3 hours apart) sometimes i even forget i have a boyfriend as try to call or text so often as well. ive nevr realy communicated my tots to him on this, ive only complaind bout the low calls. i dnt want to come off as a nag or al too needy and overly dependent this early! i dont even know what to do. please i need advice on this one! ladies r kind of hangn al ova as they see him as potential husband buh im d one he is in a relationship with though we r not public yet! i dont want to waste my time and emotion as i am holding back! should i have a talk with him or ?? thanks!
Stephanie says
What is there to talk about? He isn’t interested in you when you aren’t around, he probably has another GF, and he’s keeping you a secret. I would skip the talk, end the “relationship” and go no contact.
This guy is using you for sex and attention. Talking is not going to change anything. It will only keep you stuck longer as you wait around for him to change based on your “talk.” Talking is an excuse a lot of us use to avoid taking any real action. I’ve made that mistake myself. Don’t talk. Just leave.
Sia88 says
I agree with Stephanie. My constant battle has been with this guy not communicating unless he wants to hook up and he’s usually tipsy. I thought back a few minutes ago, and it took him forever to come over finally just to pick up a gift I had for him. Nothing is about me , it’s all about him. If he happens to visit the area and wants to see me, he may text or he may hide out so no one knows he is around. He threw that word “Love” around with me but damn this is a weird way to show it by ignoring texts and not wanting to really take care of me by treating me to a fancy meal. It’s awful. Do not get into this sort of situation. Listen to Stephanie , and get out now! The man won’t change trust me. You will always have trust issues with him as well and that’s not fun. That isn’t the way a relationship should be. Now I’ll go find some ice cream and down that knowing that the guy I speak of is most likely in town today and hasn’t texted me. But, I’m better than that, and I deserve much more !!!
esther says
Dear Natalie,
You don’t know me, but I am a young woman with a history of depression, anxiety and romantic obsession. I’ve been following you since 2015. Things have improved a lot for me over the past few years. I’m not in a perfect place but I’m in a good place. Today I am sending THANK YOU notes to all the women who helped me get to where I am and you, my friend, are among them! You’re actually the first I am writing to 🙂
Thank you SO much. Your work is much appreciated and saves lives.
Love,
Esther
Red earth says
How do you stop wanting contact from a man that you know is never going to be with you. I am never successful at sustaining no contact. Why do I still crave attention from him? See him at work everyday.